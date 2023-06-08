UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Saturday, June 10, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation with Prelims continuing at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC returns to Vancouver this weekend, for the first time since 2019, with a blockbuster UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship match, UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. The event will be live from the Rogers Arena this Saturday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT preceded by the Early Prelims at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Nunes vs. Aldana at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and continues Saturday with the special UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Nunes vs. Aldana Pre-Show on ABC at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.
In the main event, Amanda Nunes (22-5) looks to defend the belt once more as she takes on No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6). Nunes is back to defend her title after her two-fight series with Julianna Peña. In her last fight against Peña, she re-gained her spot at the top of the division after suffering her first loss in more than seven years during their first encounter. Nunes has beaten every single fighter to previously hold the bantamweight title. Aldana comes in with two consecutive stoppage wins and has won four of her last five. There’s also great momentum for Aldana as she has the chance to become the fourth Mexican fighter to carry UFC Gold this year, following Yair Rodriguez, Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno.
In the co-main event, No. 1 ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira (33-9) takes on No. 4 Beneil Dariush (22-4). Former champion Oliveira returns to the Octagon to face Dariush and climb his way back to title contention while Dariush looks to deliver a statement performance and clinch a shot at the lightweight title.
In the PPV portion of the card, Welterweight finishers meet in the feature bout as Mike Malott (9-1) takes on Adam Fugitt (9-3). Malott, a Dana White’s Contender Series grad, has a potential breakthrough opportunity after picking up a first-round stoppage win in each of his first two appearances inside the Octagon while Fugitt looks for his second win at UFC.
Jon Anik will call the action alongside Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
As part of the Spanish-language coverage, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will air Camino Al Octagono, a pre-show special that provides viewers in-depth analysis, interviews and the latest news around every UFC PPV fight week. In this week’s UFC 289 Camino Al Octagono,UFC Rookie Fernando Padilla, Mauricio Pedroza and Carlos Legaspi Contreas break down the full fight card, including de main event bouts. The show will also present an exclusive interview with Irene Aldana. The show airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
ESPN.com
- How Irene Aldana can pull off the upset vs. Amanda Nunes (By Megan Anderson)
- UFC title matchup predictions: What does our model think of Nunes-Aldana? (By Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker)
- Out Thursday: Expert Picks and Best Bets for UFC 289
- Out Friday: Ranking the fights of UFC 289
ESPNDeportes.com
- UFC 289 Nunes vs. Aldana: cómo ver o stream el PPV desde Vancouver – horario, cartelera, análisis, apuestas y más
- UFC 289: Todo equivale a grandeza, Amanda Nunes en números
- El corazón mexicano, la clave para derrotar a Amanda Nunes
- Out Thursday: Keys to Irene Aldana pulling of the upset against Nunes
- Out Friday: Patience is a virtue: Irene Aldana’s long journey to the tile match
Special Access to The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, Episode 3
ESPN+ subscribers who purchase UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana will have special, early access to Episode 3 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler. The third installment of the series will be available to stream shortly after the conclusion of UFC 289, three days before the episode premieres Tuesday, June 13, at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN.
