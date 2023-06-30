UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Strickland vs. Magomedov Live from UFC APEX: Saturday, July 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Strickland vs. Magomedov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Magomedov at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

Top ranked UFC middleweight contenders No. 7 Sean Strickland (26-5) and Abus Magomedov (25-4) meet in the main event. Veteran Strickland steps into his fifth UFC main event as he aims to climb up into the division’s Top 5 and reinsert his name into the title contention conversation. Up and comer Magomedov looks to deliver a statement victory in his first UFC main event and break into the division’s rankings.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between contenders No. 12 Damir Ismagulov (24-2) and No. 15 Grant Dawson (19-1). Ismagulov aims to deliver a strong win in his first bout of the year and continue climbing the rankings while Dana White’s Contender Series’ Dawson looks to display a show stealing performance against Ismagulov.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Laura Sanko and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Friday: ESPNDeportes.com – Michael Morales is finally back, ready to establish himself as a future player in the welterweight division

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 6/30 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN+ Sat. 7/1 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Strickland vs. Magomedov (Prelims) ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Strickland vs. Magomedov (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Magomedov ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)