UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier Live from UFC APEX: Saturday, June 17, Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 10 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, June 17, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

Former middleweight title challengers No. 3 Marvin Vettori (19-6) and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (16-6) meet in the main event. Vettori looks to secure another dominant win and find his way back to a second title shot. Cannonier aims to continue climbing the rankings and deliver another victory.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between contenders No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) and Joaquim Silva (12-4). Tsarukyan returns to action determined to prove why he is considered a top contender in the lightweight division while Silva get his biggest opportunity to break into the rankings for the first time.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Fri. 6/16 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN+ Sat. 6/17 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier (Prelims)

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier (Main Card)

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)