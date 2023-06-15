UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier Live from UFC APEX: Saturday, June 17, Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 10 p.m. ET

Combat SportsMMAUFC

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier Live from UFC APEX: Saturday, June 17, Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 10 p.m. ET

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 1 min ago

Prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available onESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe VisitESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, June 17, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

Former middleweight title challengers No. 3 Marvin Vettori (19-6) and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (16-6) meet in the main event. Vettori looks to secure another dominant win and find his way back to a second title shot. Cannonier aims to continue climbing the rankings and deliver another victory.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between contenders No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) and Joaquim Silva (12-4). Tsarukyan returns to action determined to prove why he is considered a top contender in the lightweight division while Silva get his biggest opportunity to break into the rankings for the first time.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

 ESPN.com 

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 6/16 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN2
5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN+
Sat. 6/17 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier (Prelims) ESPN2,
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented Modelo: Vettori vs. Cannonier (Main Card) ESPN,
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Co-Main Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
Undercard Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Undercard Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
Undercard Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta
Undercard Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
7 p.m. Feature Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
Undercard Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
Undercard Kyung Ho Kang vs. Christian Quinonez
Undercard Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
Undercard Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
Undercard Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Undercard Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
Undercard Zac Pauga vs. Modesta Bukauskas

 

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 1 min ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button