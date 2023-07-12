2023 College Football Campaign Kicks Off with Conference Media Days Across ESPN Platforms

Live coverage of 11 conference media day events – ACC, American, Big 12, CUSA, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt, and more

New season of College Football Live starts today – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s extensive programming surrounding the 2023 college football season kicks off with coverage of conference media days throughout the month of July, and the return of College Football Live.

Beginning today (Wednesday, July 12), ESPN platforms will feature more than 100 hours of live programming spanning 11 conference media day events, including on-site commentary from ESPN personalities at ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days Presented by Old Trapper, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, as well as Media Days for the American, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt, and more.

ESPN will also have reports from Pac-12 Football Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21, with ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich and staff writer Kyle Bonagura providing updates.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, returns for the 2023 season today at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Zubin Mehenti. CFB Live will highlight comments and news from media day events July 12-13, as well as the weeks of July 17-21 and July 24-27. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel and other ESPN voices will be on-site at conference kickoff events for live reports on CFB Live, SportsCenter and other ESPN programs.

On Thursday, July 13, Kelsey Riggs hosts CFB Live (7 p.m., ESPN2) with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman scheduled to join the show from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York.

Big 12 Media Days

Beginning today (1 p.m., ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+), Kris Budden hosts two days of live coverage (July 12-13) of Big 12 Media Days Presented by Old Trapper in Arlington, Texas with analysts Sam Acho, Dusty Dvoracek and Andre Ware, as well as Hannah Wing. On Longhorn Network, host Alex Loeb and analyst Fozzy Whittaker will be live from the LHN studios in Austin both days with additional on-site reports from Arlington. Coverage on LHN starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. on Thursday.

SEC Kickoff

Next week, SEC Network’s coverage of 2023 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions boasts 47 hours of original programming over four days (July 17-20) from Nashville, Tenn. – the most in network history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase daily wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season,” with a special edition of SEC Nation on Tuesday night, July 18, on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Full details.

ACC Football Kickoff

ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage from the expanded three-day event July 25-27. Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. each day and feature multiple set locations with live interviews of all 14 head coaches and every student-athlete in attendance. Additionally, ACCN will provide in-depth analysis and season previews for each team. Full details will be announced in the coming days.

American Football Media Days

ESPN+ will present American Football Media Days with full commentary and coaches’ press conferences available Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 9:15 a.m., live from Arlington, Texas.

ESPN+

In addition to the Big 12 and American media days, ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of several FBS conference media days and kickoff events, including CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt.

Coverage will also include multiple FCS conferences – Big South-Ohio Valley, MEAC, SoCon, Southland and SWAC.

ESPN’s Conference Media Day Programming – TV Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Conference Network Wed, Jul 12 1-5:30 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2-5:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network Thu, Jul 13 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network Mon, Jul 17 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network Tue, Jul 18 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. SEC SEC Network *Simulcast 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2 Wed, Jul 19 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network Thu, Jul 20 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MAC ESPN+ Fri, Jul 21 Noon – 1:30 p.m. MEAC ESPN+ Mon, Jul 24 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Southland ESPN+ Tue, Jul 25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 7-8 p.m. ACC ACC Network *Simulcast 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2 9:10 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. Big South–Ohio Valley ESPN+ 9:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. American ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CUSA ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. SWAC ESPN+ Wed, Jul 26 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; ACC ACC Network 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+ Thu, Jul 27 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network 9 a.m. – Noon SoCon ESPN+

* ESPN will also have reports on College Football Live from the Pac-12 (July 21/Las Vegas) and Big Ten (July 26-27/Indianapolis) Media Day events

** College Football Live will air July 12-13, 17-21 and 24-27 with most shows airing 3-4 p.m. ET. July 13 airs at 7 p.m., while July 24 is 3-3:30 p.m.