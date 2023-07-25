ACC Network Unveils Season-Long Travel Plans for ACC Huddle and ACC PM; Kelsey Riggs Named New Huddle Host

Wes Durham and Taylor Tannebaum to join ACC Primetime Football

ACCN’s Football Road Trip to visit all 14 ACC campuses for a third straight year, Aug. 7-24

Multi-part All Access with Carolina Football series debuts Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

New ACCN football anthem “Come for It All” debuts

ACC Network unveiled a series of exciting programming announcements and initiatives in anticipation of the 2023 college football season as ACC Football Kickoff officially started Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. For the first time in the Network’s history, two of ACCN’s signature programs, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, will travel to game sites each week this fall, and Kelsey Riggs will serve as the new host of ACC Huddle. It was also announced that longtime ACC football voice Wes Durham will call ACC Primetime Football games with Taylor Tannebaum serving as the new sideline reporter in addition to her ACC PM co-host role.

The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports also announced: ACC Football Road Trip is returning for the third straight year with visits to all 14 campuses, Aug. 7-24; the new multi-part series All Access with Carolina Football will take fans inside the Tar Heel program (debuts Thursday, July 27); and ACCN introduced its 2023 football anthem, an evolution of its “Come for It All” brand platform. Details:

ACC Huddle and ACC PM to Travel All Season; Kelsey Riggs Named New Huddle Host

Two of ACC Network’s signature programs, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, will travel to college football game sites every week of the regular season this fall for the first time in the Network’s history. A year ago, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, the network’s newest studio show, originated from ACC campuses six times in the regular season in addition to the ACC Football Championship Game.

Kelsey Riggs, the popular host/reporter who has been a part of ACC Network since launch in 2019, will be the new host of ACC Huddle. She will be joined by analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. The show will be live every Saturday from the site of the ACC Primetime Football game from 11 a.m. – noon ET and continuing with wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day featuring halftime reports, a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action and featuring live on set interviews with winning players and coaches.

Entering its sophomore season, ACC PM will feature co-hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum. The football-focused weekday show will continue to deliver news and commentary from around the ACC, weekdays from 4-7 p.m. on ACCN. Friday editions will join ACC Huddle on the road at ACC campus sites this fall, while Monday through Thursday editions will originate from Packer’s basement studio in Charlotte.

ACC Huddle and ACC PM will be live from Blacksburg, Va., in Week 1 before ACC Primetime Football’s season-opening Old Dominion at Virginia Tech matchup on Sept. 2 (8 p.m., ACCN), followed by trips to Tallahassee on Sept. 9 (Southern Miss at Florida State) and Clemson on Sept. 16 (FAU at Clemson).

Wes Durham and Taylor Tannebaum to Join Tim Hasselbeck on ACC Primetime Football

Wes Durham, who has called ACC football games for nearly three decades and has been a prominent voice on ACCN since launch in 2019, will be the new play-by-play voice of ACC Primetime Football games this fall, joining analyst Tim Hasselbeck in the booth. ACC PM’s Taylor Tannebaum will also be part of the primetime announce team as the new sideline reporter. Their first Saturday night game will be the Hokies’ Lane Stadium opener in Blacksburg against Old Dominion on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Third Annual ACC Football Road Trip to Visit All 14 Campuses, Aug. 7-24

For the third straight year, ACCN will embark on a three-week, 14-school road trip in anticipation of the upcoming season. ACC Football Road Trip begins at Florida State in Tallahassee on Monday, Aug. 7 and concludes Thursday, Aug. 24 with a visit to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. ACCN will air a one-hour primetime show at 7 p.m. from each of the 14 campuses. The Road Trip will preview each team’s upcoming season and include exclusive interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, while showcasing unique aspects of each football program.

ACCN anchors and analysts scheduled to participate in the ACC Football Road Trip include Dalen Cuff, Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Packer, Mark Richt, Kelsey Riggs, Eddie Royal and Taylor Tannebaum. The complete schedule is listed below.

2023 ACC Football Road Trip Schedule:

Date Program On-Site Commentators Mon, Aug. 7 Florida State Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt Tues, Aug. 8 NC State Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, Roddy Jones Wed, Aug. 9 Georgia Tech Wes Durham, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal Thurs, Aug. 10 Virginia Tech Dalen Cuff, Eddie Royal, Roddy Jones, Mark Packer Fri, Aug. 11 Clemson Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel Mon, Aug. 14 Virginia Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Roddy Jones Tues, Aug. 15 Syracuse Dalen Cuff, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal Wed, Aug. 16 Pitt Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Wes Durham Thurs, Aug. 17 Boston College Taylor Tannebaum, Roddy Jones, Eddie Royal, Mark Packer Fri, Aug. 18 Miami Kelsey Riggs, Mark Richt, Eric Mac Lain Mon, Aug. 21 Wake Forest Kelsey Riggs, Eddie Royal, Mark Richt, Wes Durham Tues, Aug. 22 Duke Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Mark Packer Wed, Aug. 23 Louisville Taylor Tannebaum, Roddy Jones, Eddie Royal Thurs, Aug. 24 North Carolina Kelsey Riggs, EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain

*Commentator schedules subject to change

All Access with Carolina Football Debuts Thursday at 4 p.m.

ACC Network’s new multi-part series All Access with Carolina Football will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the North Carolina football program leading into the 2023 season (Preview). The first episode (30 min.) will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Thursday, July 27, at 4 p.m. at the conclusion of ACC Kickoff coverage. Part 2 (one hour) will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 (following the ACC Football Road Trip special spotlighting the Tar Heels).

Part 1 of All Access introduces new members of the UNC program and shows how players spend their free time, while Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown evaluates the offseason. Notable scenes include:

Quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Cedric Gray and many others mic’d up during the Spring Game

Access with athletes at the ACC Unity Tour in Washington, D.C.

Spring Game film room session with coaches

Exclusive footage from players’ summer abroad studies

All Access with Carolina Football is the latest installment of ACC Network’s signature All Access series, which has provided a unique, up-close look at a number of ACC programs, including Louisville, Miami and NC State football, North Carolina men’s basketball, and the Miami and Notre Dame women’s basketball teams.

ACCN Debuts New “Come For It All” Football Anthem

ACC Network has debuted its 2023 football anthem, an evolution of its “Come for It All” brand platform. The new spots – voiced by ACCN analyst and Florida State legend EJ Manuel – lean into the pageantry, traditions, community and how ACC fans and teams deliver the “IT” factor – that special ACC feeling. The storytelling is complemented by the song “Hope” by rapper NF.

The anthem will continue to run through preseason ACCN programming and serve as a brand message throughout the season across multiple platforms. Watch.

-30-