ESPN and ABC Present AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, July 14-15

Comprehensive, Multi-Platform Coverage Live from Las Vegas

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe to Call the Action

LaChina Robinson, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck and Ros Gold-Onwude Lead Studio Coverage

ESPN and ABC will provide multi-day, multi-platform coverage of the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star hosted by the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. On Friday, July 14, ESPN will televise the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest at 4 p.m. ET. On Saturday, July 15, AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 will be broadcast live on ABC in primetime for the first time from Michelob Ultra Arena at 8:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will precede Saturday’s broadcast at 8 p.m., also on ABC.

Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and Emmy Award-winning reporter Holly Rowe are on the call for both days of action, with LaChina Robinson hosting studio coverage live from Las Vegas alongside analysts Andraya Cater, Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck and Ros Gold-Onwude.

Both telecasts will feature unique player access elements, including mic’d up participants and in-game interviews. ESPN will deploy an extensive camera complement similar to the WNBA Finals, including a wearable device on a game official during the first half that will also be worn by family/friends of a player in the second half. Also, featured as part of Saturday’s telecast, Megan Thee Stallion’s song HER.

ESPN’s WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google digital show will be available via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App prior to the game on Saturday at 8 p.m. Christine Williamson and Sam Ravech will be in-studio, with Terrika Foster-Brasby capturing the scene from Las Vegas. Friday’s NBA Today (3 p.m., ESPN) will incorporate WNBA elements leading into the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest. The WNBA will also be part of ESPN’s Summer League coverage from Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, with players, coaches and league legends making appearances within the telecasts.

Marketing

ESPN Marketing will celebrate WNBA All-Star with three billboards on the famed Las Vegas Strip featuring All-Star captains Breanna Stewart and A’Ja Wilson. ESPN will also have a one-of-a-kind “WNBA arena walk-in experience” at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center throughout All-Star weekend. The immersive activation recreates the experience of player arena arrivals and allows fans to create their own signature walk-in, complete with a photo memory to share on social.

Social

ESPN Social will extensively cover 2023 All-Star Weekend with on-site executions and specialized content from Las Vegas across various ESPN handles on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Threads. On July 14th, Arike Ogunbowale will be giving fans an all-access look at the festivities with a takeover on ESPN Instagram.

Digital

ESPN.com women’s basketball reporters M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou will provide live coverage, analysis and reaction on-site in Las Vegas. Before and after the All-Star break, ESPN.com will offer a full package of WNBA midseason analysis, including:

The biggest surprises so far this season, with updated award and postseason predictions

Top 25 players in the WNBA: The staff re-ranks the league’s best, updating its preseason list.

Power Rankings: Voepel examines what all 12 teams must do to finish the season on a high note.

For the second consecutive year, fan voted captains for this year’s event are WNBA mainstays Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. Stewart, in her first season with the New York Liberty after five seasons with the Seattle Storm, is a two-time WNBA Champion and the 2018 MVP. Wilson, in her fifth season with the Las Vegas Aces, is a reigning WNBA Champion and two-time league MVP (’20,’22). The former No. 1 draft picks are both making their fifth all-star appearances. The captains made their roster selections on ESPN’s All-Star Team Selection Special this past Saturday. As head coaches of the WNBA teams with the best league records (as of June 30), the Aces’ Becky Hammon and the Connecticut Sun’s Stephanie White will lead the All-Star teams as coaches.

2023 AT&T All-Star Weekend Television and Digital Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program/Commentators Platform Fri, July 14 4 p.m. Kia WNBA Skills Challenge & WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Sat, July 15 8 p.m. WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google

Christine Williamson, Terrika Foster-Brasby, Sam Ravech ESPN App, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube. 8 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

LaChina Robinson, Andraya Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude, Carolyn Peck ABC 8:30 p.m. AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC

