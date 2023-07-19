ESPN Announces Plan for Comprehensive News and Information Coverage of the Women’s World Cup

Coverage begins Wednesday with first of 10 ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special programs on ESPN/ESPN2 and ESPN+

15 television and digital reporters covering event live from Australia and New Zealand

ESPN soccer analyst and two-time World Cup champion Ali Krieger on SportsCenter, other programs

ESPN+ – Exclusive home of daily editions of ESPN FC and twice-a-week Futbol Americas coverage of Women’s World Cup

Coverage across English- and Spanish-language editions of SportsCenter; Women’s World Cup content across ESPN Deportes studio programming

ESPN’s English- and Spanish-language news and information coverage of the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand kicks off today with ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET. The program will preview the monthlong competition. Today’s show is the first of 10 Women’s World Cup specials that will air on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournament, July 20 – August 20.

Throughout the tournament, Women’s World Cup news will feature prominently across ESPN’s industry-leading news and information programming in English and Spanish. Studio programs SportsCenter, ESPN FC, and Futbol Americas, Fútbol Picante will lead the English-language coverage. ESPN Deportes, the 24/7 Spanish-language sports network, will showcase most of the Women’s World Cup content via daily SportsCenter shows, and weekday editions of Jorge Ramos y Su Banda, Fútbol Picante, Ahora o Nunca and Cronómetro.

ESPN television and digital reporters covering the World Cup from site

ESPN television reporters and digital writers covering the World Cup from site: Jeff Carlisle, Caitlin Murray, and Alexis Nunes (USA); Natalie Gedra and Mariana Spinelli (Brazil), Tom Hamilton (England); Julien Laurens (France); Sam Mardsen (Spain); MarissaLordanic (Australia); Agustina Vidal (Argentina); Natalia Álvarez (Costa Rica); Melissa Martinez (Colombia); Fresia Cousino Arias(Netherlands); Mark Ogden and Sophie Lawson (news, features, and match).

English-Language Platforms :

SportsCenter

Daily editions SportsCenter, ESPN’s signature news program, will include extensive coverage and reporting from the U.S. Women’s National Team camp by reporters Alexis Nunes and Jeff Carlisle. Two-time Women’s World Cup champion and ESPN soccer analyst Ali Krieger will be on different editions of the show, providing U.S. team match previews and post-game analysis. Krieger, a former defender on the U.S. Women’s National Team, will also provide insight into key storylines of the tournament.

ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Specials on ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to air ten one-hour editions of ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special – the English-language program of record previewing and recapping the 2023 Women’s World Cup matches. ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas and Kay Murray will share host duties alongside Krieger and a rotation of analysts such as Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, and special guests. The ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Specials airing on linear TV will stream simultaneously on ESPN+ and will live as VOD assets exclusively on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.

ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Platform Wed, Jul 19 10 p.m. ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN Fri, Jul 21 6 p.m. ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Wed, Jul 26 7 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Thu, Aug 3 6 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Sat, Aug 5 9 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Sun, Aug 6 10 a.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Tue, Aug 8 11 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Sat, Aug 12 11 a.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Wed, Aug 16 8 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2 Sun, Aug 20 1 p.m. ESPNFC: Women’s Soccer Special ESPN2

ESPN+ ESPN FC and Futbol Americas, Available Exclusively on ESPN+

The daily ESPN FC and twice-a-week Futbol Americas remains at the forefront of ESPN’s industry-leading news, analysis, and information coverage of marquee global soccer events. The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be no different.

ESPN FC (Daily at 6 p.m. ET): Thomas and Murray will share host duties. Krieger will join a rotating cast of critically acclaimed pundits – Burley, Hislop, Moreno, Nicols, and more – on the show.

Thomas and Murray will share host duties. Krieger will join a rotating cast of critically acclaimed pundits – Burley, Hislop, Moreno, Nicols, and more – on the show. Futbol Américas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar (Monday & Thursday, 7 p.m.): The twice-a-week Futbol Americas will stream live post-game editions on select U.S. Women’s National Team match days. Krieger will lead Xs and Os match analysis with reporting by Alexis Nunes and Jeff Carlisle from the site. In addition, the popular ESPN+ soccer studio program will debut the “My Favorite World Cup Moment” vignette featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team players on Friday, July 21.

ESPN Digital

Eight reporters will headline ESPN.com’s World Cup coverage from Australia and New Zealand. These include Jeff Carlisle, Sophie Lawson, Caitlin Murray, Mark Ogden, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, Tom Hamilton, and Marissa Lordanic:

Carlisle and Murray (along with FC TV host Alexis Nunes ) will cover the U.S. Women’s National Team camp from first training to their last game with daily reports, news, features/storytelling, and reaction from matches,

) will cover the U.S. Women’s National Team camp from first training to their last game with daily reports, news, features/storytelling, and reaction from matches, World Cup coverage will include reporting from nearly every single match from July 20-August 20,

World Cup Daily file will be a rolling compilation of reporting, reaction, news lines, betting lines, and what to watch for storylines, published and updated every day of the tournament. It’s our “one-stop shop” for all things World Cup.

file will be a rolling compilation of reporting, reaction, news lines, betting lines, and what to watch for storylines, published and updated every day of the tournament. It’s our “one-stop shop” for all things World Cup. World Cup team-by-team preview for all 32 teams

World Cup kit rankings: which team will look sharpest this summer?

The ACL nightmare: Jeff Carlisle offers a reported look at how so many of the game’s biggest stars – Canada’s Janine Beckie, France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto, England stars Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, and Christen Press, the Netherlands’ Viviane Miedema to name just a few – are experiencing the same injuries and why it’s so much more prevalent in the women’s game.

ESPN’s Visual Storytelling team created a “Build Your Own USWNT” interactive story on ESPN.Com where fans can play the head coach role and build their own starting lineup. Their lineups will then be rated against the official starting lineup for the USWNT, and they will find out if they have what it takes to lead the team to their third trophy in a row.

ESPN Spanish-language Platforms:

Through its daily sports news studio programming originating from Bristol, Los Angeles, Argentina, Mexico City, and Miami, ESPN Deportes, the 24-hour Spanish-language sports television network, will include daily news, information, newsmaker interviews, and more across its linear and digital platforms. Desirée Monsiváis, a forward with Liga MX Femenil’s UNAM, and the first player in the league to score 100 goals, will be part of ESPN’s Spanish-language coverage of the Women’s World Cup. Highlights:

ESPN Deportes News and Information (Monday-Friday, all times ET)

SportsCenter will air three live editions featuring Women’s World Cup content each weekday,

will air three live editions featuring Women’s World Cup content each weekday, Fútbol Picante , the Mexican soccer-themed analysis and debate show, will air two daily weekly shows at 2 – 4 p.m. and 1 – 2 a.m.,

, the Mexican soccer-themed analysis and debate show, will air two daily weekly shows at 2 – 4 p.m. and 1 – 2 a.m., Jorge Ramos y Su Banda (4 – 6 p.m.) with Jorge Ramos and Hernán Pereyra,

(4 – 6 p.m.) with Jorge Ramos and Hernán Pereyra, José Ramón Fernández, David Faitelson, and rotating commentators will discuss the latest news and updates from the tournament on Cronómetro , weekdays at 6 p.m.,

, weekdays at 6 p.m., Ahora o Nuncaon weekdays during the competition will include Women’s World Cup news and information at 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Deportes Weekday Women’s World Cup Schedule:

Time (ET) Program (Live) 2-4 p.m. Fútbol Picante 4 – 6 p.m. Jorge Ramos y su Banda 6 – 6:30 p.m. Cronómetro 6:30 – 7 p.m. Ahora o Nunca 7 – 8 p.m. SportsCenter 10 – 1 a.m. SportsCenter 1 – 2 a.m. Fútbol Picante 2 – 3 a.m. SportsCenter

ESPN Deportes Digital

ESPN Spanish-language television reporters will headline ESPNDeportes.com’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup with digital video – focusing mostly on the U.S. Women’s National Team, and the teams representing Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. On matchdays, the sports digital hub will recap the best games of the day with game highlights and images of the game.

Profiles and One-and-One Interviews:

ESPN Originals Presents Season 2 of “In Her Shoes”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is in Australia and New Zealand, and ESPN Originals will premiere the second season of “In Her Shoes.” The Emmy-nominated series that tells the most outstanding stories in women’s sports is back. Seven new special features focus on football’s most exceptional protagonists and their life stories. Each part represents a pillar of resiliency, inspiration, influences, and a hopeful message. In Season 2, the series highlights the following women:

Lydia Williams (goalkeeper, Australia)

(goalkeeper, Australia) Yenith Bailey (goalkeeper, Panama)

(goalkeeper, Panama) Pia Sundhage (manager, Brazil)

(manager, Brazil) Daniela Solera (goalkeeper, Costa Rica)

(goalkeeper, Costa Rica) Wang Shuang (forward/midfield, China)

(forward/midfield, China) Damaris Egurrola (defensive midfielder, Netherlands)

(defensive midfielder, Netherlands) Lynn Williams (forward, USA)

“In Her Shoes” will be seen throughout ESPN’s global linear, streaming, and digital platforms such as ESPN Deportes; ESPN Netherlands, ESPN Australia, ESPN Brazil, ESPN China, STAR+ Europe, et al. The series was produced and translated for a multi-language audience. Each feature was produced in English, Spanish, and a clean version adaptable to relevant local markets. “In Her Shoes” features are available in three different durations: Full Feature (Approx. 8-10 Minute Feature), 3-Minute Feature, and 30-Second Trailer.

Futbol Americas: One-on-One Interviews with U.S. Women’s National Team Stars

Leading up to the tournament, cohost Sebastian Salazar’s one-on-one interviews with select stars of the U.S. Women’s National Team – chasing a record three-peat World Cup title – are a recurring part of the bi-weekly ESPN+ show, and available on the ESPNFC YouTube channel. The interviews: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Alyssa Thompson, Julie Ertz, and Emily Fox.

