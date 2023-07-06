ESPN Films Announces Documentary Series “Gracie” About Legendary Family Fighting Dynasty

ESPN Films today announced “Gracie,” a multi-part documentary series about the legendary family fighting dynasty that brought Mixed Martial Arts from the streets of Brazil to the world stage. Told through the eyes of key Gracie family members, the series will dive deep into an epic family saga that takes audiences from Scotland and Japan, to Brazil and America.

Mixed Martial Arts has experienced a global explosion in recent years, replacing boxing as the dominant combat sport and rapidly ascending to have one of the largest audiences in the world. At the core of this popular revolution is the art of Jiu-Jitsu and the “first family” of fighting: the Gracies.

Featuring larger-than-life personalities, triumphs and tragedies, deep loyalties, passionate loves and deadly feuds, “Gracie” will explore the essence of family, honor, legacy, and humanity’s innate desire to fight.

The series is directed by Chris Fuller (“Loren Cass”) and is executive produced by ESPN Films. The project is being produced by Solaris Entertainment. Gregory O’Connor (“Warrior,” “Miracle”), Academy Award nominee Nanette Burstein (“On The Ropes,” “Hillary”), Guy Ritchie (“Snatch,” “Sherlock Holmes”) and Ivan Atkinson (“Wrath of Man,” “The Gentlemen”) are serving as executive producers along with Micah Green, Daniel Steinman and Trevor Groth of 30WEST.

Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.

