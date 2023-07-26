ESPN Platforms Carrying More Than 300 Little League Softball and Baseball Games in 2023

ESPN Launches Television Coverage of 2023 Little League World Series with 12 Consecutive Hours of Little League Softball Region Championship Games on July 28

ABC to Exclusively Broadcast the 2023 Little League Softball World Series Championship Game for First Time Ever on August 13

ESPN Platforms to Carry Little League Softball World Series from Greenville, N.C., August 6-13; Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., August 16-27

ESPN platforms, including action underway on ESPN+, will carry more than 300 Little League Softball and Baseball games this year. Television coverage begins this Friday, July 28, with 12 consecutive hours of Little League Softball Region Championship Games, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The six-game slate effectively begins ESPN’s five-week television coverage slate of Little League Softball and Baseball games across its platforms.

Friday Region Championship Game Schedule (All times Eastern):

11 a.m.: Southeast Championship Game from Warner Robbins, Ga. On commentary: Matt Schick and Brittany McKinney

1 p.m.: New England Championship Game from Bristol, CT On commentary: Mark Brown and Jennie Ritter

3 p.m.: Central Championship Game from Whitestown, Ind. On commentary: Jim Barbar and Kenzie Fowler

5 p.m.: West Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. On commentary: Eric Rothman and Natasha Watley

7 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Championship Game from Bristol, CT On commentary: Doug Sherman and Jennie Ritter

9 p.m.: Northwest Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. On commentary: Trey Bender and Natasha Watley



ESPN’s 2023 Little League coverage will include the Little League Softball World Series, a 22-game tournament in Greenville, N.C., from August 6-13, and the Little League Baseball World Series, a 38-game tournament in Williamsport, Pa., from August 16-27.

Little League Softball

For the first time, ABC will exclusively broadcast the Little League Softball World Series Championship Game from Greenville, N.C., Sunday, August 13, at 3 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2 will carry every game leading up to the Championship Game beginning with the first day of the tournament on Sunday, August 6.

ESPN’s Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage is underway, with seven tournaments in action on ESPN+ and several Southwest Region Tournament games on Longhorn Network, in addition to the Region Championship Games on ESPN.

ESPN’s Little League Softball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Tyler Denning, Kenzie Fowler, Courtney Lyle, Brittany McKinney, Erin Miller, Noah Reed, Jennie Ritter, Eric Rothman, Amanda Scarborough, Matt Schick, Doug Sherman, Natasha Watley.

The first Athletes Unlimited Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series will take place on Wednesday, August 9, as professional softball players travel to the Little League Softball World Series to play a doubleheader. ESPN2 will televise the doubleheader, which will take place at East Carolina University in Greenville, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Chuckie Kempf, analyst Amanda Scarborough and reporter Savanna Collins will provide commentary for the doubleheader. As part of the historic event, Athletes Unlimited softball players will also spend all day on Tuesday, August 8, interacting with the participants of the Little League Softball World Series.

Little League Softball World Series Region Locations

New England (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); West (San Bernardino, Calif.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Central (Whitestown, Ind.); Southwest (Waco, Tex.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.).

Little League Baseball

ESPN’s coverage of Little League Baseball begins on Thursday, August 3, with Region Tournament coverage on ESPN+. In total, ESPN platforms will cover ten tournaments, with Region Championship Games on ESPN and ESPN2, August 8-11.

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., begins on Thursday, August 16. The 38-game tournament culminates with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 27, at 3 p.m. on ABC. ABC began broadcasting the Little League Baseball World Series in 1963, making this the network’s longest-running consecutive league partnership.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Chris Burke, Drew Carter, Sam Gore, Danny Graves, Chuckie Kempf, Clay Matvick, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Gregg Olson, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, Roy Philpott, Karl Ravech, Sam Ravech, Eric Rothman, Doug Sherman, Matt Steward, Devon Travis.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

Additionally, the Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments are also available on ESPN+.

For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website.

-30-