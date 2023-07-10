ESPN to Host Madden Ratings Week July 17-23 on SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live

ESPN today announced plans for its Madden Ratings Week reveal from July 17-23 for the latest edition in the EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL franchise, Madden NFL 24, launching worldwide on August 18, 2023. This is ESPN’s fourth-consecutive year hosting Madden Ratings Week exclusively.

The week features coverage across all ESPN platforms, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live. Each day begins with Get Up revealing players selected to the prestigious Madden NFL 24 “99 Club” (those rated 99 overall, the highest rating possible in the game) and SportsCenter revealing the Top 10 players by position. First Take and NFL Live will extend the conversation, discussing and debating the ratings revealed each day. ESPN social and ESPN digital will also be home for Madden Ratings reveals, along with exclusive bonus content.

“Every year around this time, the anticipation builds for the Madden community. Football is near, and that means a Madden Ratings reveal is on its way,” said Andy Tennant, Vice President, Exec Producer of Original Content. “Madden Ratings Week is always a fun one for us at ESPN. This is our fourth-straight year providing fans with an entire week of shows and content. It’s becoming an anticipated week among fans, and even players, and we can’t wait for it all to unfold again across all ESPN platforms.”

“Madden Ratings are a huge cultural conversation driver and highly anticipated moment in the sports landscape each year,” said Augusto Elias, Sr. Director Brand Marketing, EA SPORTS. “We’re excited to once again partner with ESPN to reveal Madden NFL 24 player ratings and can’t wait for the discussions and debates throughout the week.”

To conclude the week, ESPN NFL Analysts Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick will interview players and reveal additional player ratings during a one-hour special. The special airs Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Madden NFL 24 Ratings Week schedule:

Date Position Group Show (Daily) Mon., July 17 Wide Receivers Get Up reveals one of the top-five highest rated players in the game First Take Player vs Player reveal & debate SportsCenter Top 10 reveals the ratings of the top 10 of a specific position group NFL Live crew discusses top ten ratings of each position Tue., July 18 Edge Rushers Wed., July 19 Running Backs Thu., July 20 Cornerbacks Fri., July 21 Quarterbacks Sun., July 23 Hour special at 1 p.m. ET Hosted by Field Yates, Dan Orlovksy, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick breaking down this year’s Madden Ratings

Each year, Madden NFL unveils player ratings for all active players in the NFL. Ratings indicate how a player will perform on the virtual gridiron in Madden NFL based on their performance on the real NFL field. Ratings are decided by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors, who calculate a number of ratings across every player – speed, awareness, strength, catching and many more – that come together for a final overall rating. Adjustors analyze player performances each week of the NFL season and make changes based on how well a player performed.

Follow @ESPN, @ESPNNFL and @EAMaddenNFL on Twitter to catch all the ratings news.