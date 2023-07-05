ESPN Unveils Exclusive SlamBall Summer Broadcast Schedule: More Than 60 Hours of Action Launches on Opening Night Live from Las Vegas
ESPN today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023 season of SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampolines. SlamBall launches into action on Opening Night, Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. The Opening Night telecast will include three games, beginning with Rumble vs. Mob and continuing with Slashers vs. Lava, and concluding with a showdown between the winners of each match.
ESPN+ will air the entire season of games beyond those on ESPN and ESPN2. The season culminates with the SlamBall Championship Game on Thursday, August 17, at 11 p.m. on ESPN2.
All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with ticket sales beginning on Thursday, July 6. Tickets may be purchased here.
2023 SlamBall Television Schedule*:
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Fri, July 21
|SlamBall Opening Night
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Fri, July 21
|SlamBall
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 22
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 22
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 23
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 23
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 27
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, July 27
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Fri, July 28
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 28
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 29
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 30
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 30
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, August 3
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, August 3
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Fri, August 4
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri, August 4
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, August 5
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, August 5
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, August 6
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, August 6
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, August 10
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu, August 10
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Fri, August 11
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri, August 11
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, August 12
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat, August 12
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, August 13
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun, August 13
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tue, August 15
|SlamBall Playoffs
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Thu, August 17
|SlamBall Championship Game
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
For more information about SlamBall exclusively on ESPN, please visit ESPN Press Room.
-30-