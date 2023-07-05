ESPN Unveils Exclusive SlamBall Summer Broadcast Schedule: More Than 60 Hours of Action Launches on Opening Night Live from Las Vegas

ESPN today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023 season of SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampolines. SlamBall launches into action on Opening Night, Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. The Opening Night telecast will include three games, beginning with Rumble vs. Mob and continuing with Slashers vs. Lava, and concluding with a showdown between the winners of each match.

ESPN+ will air the entire season of games beyond those on ESPN and ESPN2. The season culminates with the SlamBall Championship Game on Thursday, August 17, at 11 p.m. on ESPN2.

All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with ticket sales beginning on Thursday, July 6. Tickets may be purchased here.

2023 SlamBall Television Schedule*:

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Fri, July 21 SlamBall Opening Night 7 p.m. ESPN Fri, July 21 SlamBall 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, July 22 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, July 22 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, July 23 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, July 23 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, July 27 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, July 27 SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN Fri, July 28 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Fri, July 28 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, July 29 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, July 29 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, July 30 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, July 30 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, August 3 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, August 3 SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, August 4 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Fri, August 4 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, August 5 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, August 5 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, August 6 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, August 6 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, August 10 SlamBall 8:30 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, August 10 SlamBall 11 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, August 11 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Fri, August 11 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, August 12 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, August 12 SlamBall 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, August 13 SlamBall 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, August 13 SlamBall 8 p.m. ESPN+ Tue, August 15 SlamBall Playoffs TBD ESPN+ Thu, August 17 SlamBall Championship Game 11 p.m. ESPN2

For more information about SlamBall exclusively on ESPN, please visit ESPN Press Room.

