Más Ocho: ESPN’s Biggest, Boldest Edition of “ESPN8: The Ocho” Returns with 43 Straight Hours of Seldom-Seen Sports August 3-5

20 Hours of Live Content Kicks Off with Savannah Bananas in Primetime (Aug. 3)

52 Different Sports Including 31 Brand New Ocho Programs to Debut

Rock Hill, SC will again become “Ocho-ville” with 11 sports showcasing live championships from The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows (Aug. 4)

“The Ocho Show” with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Returns (Aug. 4)

One of ESPN’s most popular annual events, “ESPN8: The Ocho,” will return to ESPN2 Thursday, August 3 through Saturday, August 5 for 43 hours of unique and groundbreaking programming and sports – many of which are on the cusp of being discovered. It is, the Ocho-est Ocho to date; a very bold strategy, ESPN.

The seventh edition of the fan-favorite event inspired by the 2004 film, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” The Ocho will begin, for the first time ever, LIVE in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. First up, as covered in the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland, Banana Ball will make its Ocho debut when the Savannah Bananas will take on the The Party Animals. After the spirited baseball game, the American Cornhole League will kick off events from Rock Hill, SC with the 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship (9 p.m.) followed by the 2023 Table Hockey World Championships (10 p.m.) and Red Bull Fierste Ljepper (10:30 p.m.).

In all, 31 brand new seldom-seen sports will make their Ocho debut, including FootGolf, Dog Surfing, Truck and Tractor Pulling, Auctioneers Championships and Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition.

Live From Ocho-Ville

Rock Hill will be the epicenter of the seldom-seen sports world with 17 hours of events taking place in the South Carolina town. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will be joining events live surrounding their hosting duties on “The Ocho Show” (Aug. 4, 3 p.m.).

Joining McGee and Smith in Rock Hill will be professional pool player Jeanette Lee who will take part in the Professional Cuesports League’s first-ever appearance on The Ocho (Aug. 4, 1 p.m.).

In primetime on Aug. 4, the American Cornhole League will host its Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship (7 p.m.). Celebrities participating in the games include: Chad Ochocinco, Shemar Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Paige Hathaway, Alex Mattison, Crissa Jackson and Kel Mitchell.

Information for Fans Attending

Venues in Rock Hill, where portions of The Ocho will be taking place live – Manchester Meadows and Rock Hill Sports and Event Center – will each open an hour before the first event. Tickets are required for ACL cornhole, with all other events being free for fans. Throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 4, attendees can enjoy the Fan Zone at Manchester Meadows. Food trucks, music, vendors and giveaways will be available.

Fan-favorite, best-of-the-ocho programming will complement the 2023 Ocho events with re-airings of previous years’ US Air Guitar Championship, USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase, Marble Runs and Red Bull Paper Wings, among others.

Fans can watch the entirety of The Ocho here and on demand through the ESPN App. The Ocho 2023 marketing spot can be found here.



ESPN8: The Ocho Full Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event 8/3 7 p.m. ~Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals 9 p.m. ^2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship 10 p.m. 2023 Table Hockey World Championships 10:30 p.m. Red Bull Fierste Ljepper 11 p.m. ~Slamball 8/4 1 a.m. Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational 1:30 a.m. 2020 USA Mullet Championships 2 a.m. 2021 US Air Guitar Championships 3 a.m. 2022 Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship 4 a.m. Jelle’s Marble Runs 4:30 a.m. Foosball World Cup 5:30 a.m. World Chase Tag 5 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship 7 a.m. Microsoft Excel World Championship 7:30 a.m. Truck and Tractor Pulling 8 a.m. One Wheel World Championship 8:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling Reborn 9 a.m. ^Extreme Axe & Knife Games 10 a.m. *Omegaball Women’s Invitational 11 a.m. ^2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout 12 p.m. *Omegaball Men’s Invitational 1 p.m. ^Professional Cuesports League (PCL) 2 p.m. *TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship 3 p.m. ^The Ocho Show 4 p.m. *2023 NWLA Wiffleball All-Stars 5 p.m. ^Major League Table Tennis 6 p.m. *2023 Slippery Stairs 7 p.m. ^Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship 9 p.m. Viii Sports YMCA Invitational 10 p.m. ^Pillow Fight Championship 11 p.m. 2023 FootGolf World Cup 11:30 p.m. Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition 8/5 12:00 a.m. 2023 Corgi Races 12:30 a.m. World Dog Surfing Championship Best Waves 1 a.m. USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase 2 a.m. CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal 2:30 a.m. 2022 eSkootr Championship 3 a.m. 2022 Spikeball’s Co-Ed Invitational: Utah 4 a.m. Red Bull Paper Wings 4:30 a.m. Corunna Belt Sander Races 5 a.m. Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition 5:30 a.m. Teqball Tour: Los Angeles 6:30 a.m. 2020 Tetris Championships 7:30 a.m. Golden Tee World Championship 8 a.m. World Sign Spinning Championship 8:30 a.m. Grass Drag Racing Season Opener 9 a.m. 2022 AUDL Championship 9:30 a.m. Ultimate Ninja World Finals 10 a.m. Red Bull Rapids 10:30 a.m. FlingGolf: San Diego Open 11 a.m. Professional Horseshoes League 12 p.m. ^2023 ACL Pro Doubles World Championship

Table Key:

*Live, in Rock Hill at Manchester Meadows

^Live, in Rock at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

~Live, outside of Rock Hill

Bold – Sport making Ocho Debut

About the Rock Hill, SC Facilities

The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows are owned, operated, programmed and maintained by the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. For more information about these facilities: www.cityofrockhill.com/prt

