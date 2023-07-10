Performers, Presenters, and Attendees Announced for The 2023 ESPYS, airing this Wednesday on ABC

The 2023 ESPYS Media Kit: https://bit.ly/3hmSXAh

This Wednesday, the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join ESPN for The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One to commemorate the past year in sports. The star-studded ceremony will recognize major athletic achievements, relive unforgettable moments, honor leading athletes, and feature exciting musical performances. The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning rapper Lil Wayne will open the show with a performance, and five-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. will perform her latest single “The Journey” in a special tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano’s iconic 1993 speech. The House of Vibe All-Stars will once again be providing musical entertainment throughout the show.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Dwyane Wade (Retired Three-Time NBA Champion), Angel Reese (NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and Most Outstanding Player), Sue Bird (Retired Four-Time WNBA Champion), Chris Paul (Twelve-Time NBA All-Star, Golden States Warriors), Mike Tyson (Former Heavyweight Champion), Travis Kelce (Super Bowl LVII Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Quavo (Rapper and Actor), Pat McAfee (ESPN Sports Analyst), Kyrie Irving (Eight-Time NBA All-Star, Dallas Mavericks), Lil Durk (Three-Time Grammy Nominated Rapper), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Six-Time WNBA All-Star, Phoenix Mercury), Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast and social media influencer), Lil Rel Howery (Good Burger 2, Get Out), Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar), Becky Lynch (WWE Superstar), Chris Berman (ESPN Analyst), and more. Peyton Manning (Two-time Super Bowl Champion) and Eli Manning (Two-time Super Bowl Champion) will be featured in a comedy sketch.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl LVII Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Coco Jones (Bel-Air), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Donna Kelce (Mother of Travis & Jason Kelce), Jamal Murray (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Skiing), Brie & Nikki Garcia (TV Personalities), 2 Chainz (Grammy Award-Winning Rapper), Shawn Johnson East (Gold medal winning Gymnast), Nastia Liukin (Gold medal winning Gymnast), Metta World Peace (Retired NBA Player), Devin Haney (American Boxer), Julie Foudy (Retired Soccer Player), Aaron Gordon (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Michael Block (American Professional Golfer), Sam Mewis (Professional Soccer Player, Kansas City Current), Katie Austin (Fitness Personality), Shakur Stevenson (American Boxer), Trippie Redd (Rapper/Singer), and more.

As previously announced by ESPN, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) will be given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance; and the Buffalo Bills training staff will be awarded with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual. Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show, including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

The ESPYS Preview Show will air on Tues., July 11 at 7 p.m. ET. and will feature Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award honoree Dr. Richard Lapchick featuring voiceover from Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the Sports Humanitarian Team Award finalists and awards such as Best NFL Player, Best UFC competitor, and Best Boxer.

The ESPYS Red Carpet Show presented by Walmart, broadcasted on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube pages and the ESPN App, will be live on the Red Carpet from 7 – 8 p.m. ET leading into The ESPYS. Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. will talk to prominent athletes and celebrities from the main stage while Gary Striewski will also conduct interviews – mixed with fun hijinks – from a side set.

About The 2023 ESPYS

The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will take place on Wednesday, July 12 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET / PT. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $195 million for the V Foundation over the past 30 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions. Follow The 2023 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS.

