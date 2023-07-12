SEC Network to Feature a Record 47 Hours of Original Studio Programming for 2023 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, Live from Nashville July 17-20

Documentary debuts include Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC and Them Dawgs

SEC Nation primetime special airs Tuesday on SECN and ESPN2 with live guests

More than a dozen on-air personalities to provide commentary and perspective from Music City

SEC Network will boast 47 hours of original programming surrounding the 2023 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase complete coverage from the annual media days event, set in Nashville, Tenn., for the first time – the third city to host the event, and featuring a special edition of SEC Nation on Tuesday night.

An expansive roster of college football analysts will contribute to SEC Network’s presence in Nashville at the Grand Hyatt, including Jordan Rodgers, Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum, Takeo Spikes, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering and more. Studio hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Joe Tessitore, Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang, Marty Smith and Finebaum.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning, hosted by Burns and Doering, returns for its fifth SEC Kickoff. The duo delves into all things SEC, with all the headlines, highlights and hijinks from around the conference. The show will be simulcast on SEC Network (and Sirius XM channel 374) live from Music City, and will air at 8 a.m. ET until the start of each day’s podium action.

SEC Now

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions will have full coverage from Nashville beginning Monday, July 17 at 11 a.m., with analysis and insight of the day’s proceedings. Coaches and players from all 14 SEC teams will stop by the set during their time at the media event. Tessitore, Nowkhah and Lang will rotate duties in the anchor chair, with nearly two dozen hours of SEC Now surrounding all 14 coaches’ podium trips.

The Paul Finebaum Show

The network’s coverage will also be anchored by The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions each afternoon, with various coaches, players and media cycling through the SEC Network set. The show, which will have reaction to the latest news and buzz of the annual college football kickoff event, will also air on ESPN Radio.

SEC Nation

GRAMMY-nominated band Midland will headline a free concert on Tuesday, July 18. The event on Lower Broadway will activate at 6 p.m. and will be part of a special edition of SEC Nation Presented by Regions on ESPN2 and SEC Network at 7 p.m. The street concert will follow at approximately 8 p.m. Regions will host fan engagement opportunities on site throughout the evening, and SEC Network will have its own brand activation featuring a photo booth, free swag and more. Full details.

Planned in-person guests for the SEC Nation primetime show include comedian Nate Bargatze, SEC head coaches Josh Heupel (Tennessee) and Clark Lea (Vanderbilt), and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Head coach Kirby Smart of two-time defending champion Georgia is also expected to join remotely.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Marty Smith and Ryan McGee chat with all 14 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the fifth SEC Kickoff for the duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced into two specials, which will air at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

– and chat with all 14 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the fifth SEC Kickoff for the duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced into two specials, which will air at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15. Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC – A retrospective of the life and career of the visionary former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer. Kramer became SEC commissioner in 1990 and transformed the conference with the additions of South Carolina and Arkansas, and led the league when it introduced its conference championship game. Kramer pioneered the group of commissioners who developed the BCS, and he orchestrated media rights agreements that set up the SEC for success. The SEC men’s and women’s Athlete of The Year awards are named in his honor.

– A retrospective of the life and career of the visionary former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer. Kramer became SEC commissioner in 1990 and transformed the conference with the additions of South Carolina and Arkansas, and led the league when it introduced its conference championship game. Kramer pioneered the group of commissioners who developed the BCS, and he orchestrated media rights agreements that set up the SEC for success. The SEC men’s and women’s Athlete of The Year awards are named in his honor. Them Dawgs – An hour-long documentary special on Georgia’s second straight College Football Playoff National Championship crown.

– An hour-long documentary special on Georgia’s second straight College Football Playoff National Championship crown. Country Music Meets Championship Moments – Country Music superstars Kane Brown and Darius Rucker lend their perspective to SEC Network’s coverage of SEC Kickoff through a series of vignettes about Nashville and the cultural cross-section between SEC football and music. (SECN social previews: Twitter | Facebook)

– Country Music superstars Kane Brown and Darius Rucker lend their perspective to SEC Network’s coverage of SEC Kickoff through a series of vignettes about Nashville and the cultural cross-section between SEC football and music. (SECN social previews: Twitter | Facebook) Podium Pressers – All 16 press conferences, including the 14 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players.

All 16 press conferences, including the 14 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players. SEC Network Social and Digital: SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from Nashville, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

For full details regarding ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of conference media days, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

SEC Network Programming – SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 17 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 11 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 4:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

(radio only from 3-4:30 p.m.) 7 p.m. Them Dawgs Tue, Jul 18 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Regions* Wed, Jul 19 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC Thu, Jul 20 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

* Simulcast on ESPN2