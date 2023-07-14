UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Holm vs. Bueno Silva Live from UFC APEX: Saturday, July 15 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Holm vs. Bueno Silva, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 15 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and Prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holm vs. Bueno Silva at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Holly Holm (15-6) faces off with No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2) in the main event. Holm, who holds dominant victories over Ronda Rousey, Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington, aims to defend her spot in the rankings and get back into the title conversation. Bueno Silva, in her first UFC main event, looks to continue her winning streak in the 135-pound division and make a statement by securing the biggest victory of her career.

The co-main event features a welterweight bout between No. 14 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) and UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3). An alumni of Dana White’s Contender Series, the surging Della Maddalena has won 14-straight with finishes in 13 of those including four-straight in the first round. A last-minute scratch from UFC 290, the Australian Della Maddalena remained in Las Vegas to welcome short-notice replacement Hafez to the Octagon in his UFC debut.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

