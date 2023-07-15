Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship LIVE Sunday, July 16 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Ladies’ Doubles Championship at 12 noon on ESPN, ESPN3

No. 3 Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens vs. Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Barbora Strycova

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, culminates on ESPN platforms Sunday, July 16, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ followed by the Gentlemen’s Championships beginning at 9 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Following the Gentlemen’s Championships will be the Ladies’ Doubles Championship LIVE at 12 noon on ESPN and ESPN3.

The Best Player in the World vs. the Best Player in History

The Gentlemen’s Championships starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic in a winner-take-all scenario. It will be the first Wimbledon final where both players are vying for the ATP No. 1 ranking since 2011 when Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to become World No. 1 for the first time in his career. English commentary by Chris Fowler, John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe (ESPN, ESPN+) and Spanish commentary by Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Jose Luis Clerc (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes).

A special encore presentation of the Gentlemen’s Championship will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Doubles Championship features Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian Elise Mertens vs. Su-Wei Hsieh from Taiwan and Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic. This will be Merten’s third straight Wimbledon final and Hunter’s Grand Slam final debut. For Hsieh and Strycova, this will be their first team final since winning 2020 Rome and for Strycova, the final Wimbledon of her career. English commentary by Jason Goodall and Rennae Stubbs.

Breakfast at Wimbledon airs Friday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and will feature conversations with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Beyond these two Championships, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including finals in Juniors and Wheelchair, and Invitation Doubles action.

2023 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship 9 a.m.– 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Spanish) Gentleman’s Championship 12 noon – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN3 Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship Mon, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship

