X Games California 2023 Competition Finals Begin Thursday on ESPN
- 15.5 Hours of Live World-Class Action Sports Competition July 21-23 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
- X Games California Preview Shows July 18-19 on ESPN
- Additional Seven Hours of Competition Live Streaming on X Games YouTube and Twitch
X Games California 2023 returns to its roots and the birthplace of action sports after a 10-year hiatus – showcasing the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of Skateboarding, BMX and Moto X – and will welcome fans back onsite for the first time in four years July 21-23 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will showcase 15.5 hours of live competition with an additional seven competition hours streaming live on X Games YouTube and Twitch channels, beginning July 21. In addition, Unfiltered: X Games California 2023 Preview Show will air Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and Road to X Games: Trending Moments 2023 on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. X Games California: Trending Moments will recap the event’s most exhilarating moments on July 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
This summer’s telecast commentator team will see the return of host Selema Masekela alongside Jason Ellis and legendary skateboarding icon and multiple X Games gold medalist Tony Hawk. Kristen Beat joins the team as the sideline reporter, bringing a decade of experience covering sports from Supercross to NASCAR to football and baseball.
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|PLATFORM
|COMPETITIONS & X GAMES CONTENT
|Tuesday, July 18
|8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Unfiltered: X Games California 2023 Preview Show
|Wednesday, July 19
|9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Road to X Games: Trending Moments 2023
|Thursday, July 20
|7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|ESPN
|X Games California: Monster Energy BMX MegaPark Finals (Taped)
|8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|ESPN
|X Games California: Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark Finals (Taped)
|Friday, July 21
|9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|X Games California 2023: Finals Day 1
Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert
|Saturday, July 22
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2
Women’s Skateboard Street
|8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2
BMX Park
|Sunday, July 23
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|X Games California 2023: Finals Day 3
Women’s Skateboard Park
|Monday, July 31
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|ESPN
|X Games California 2023: Trending Moments
For additional telecast and streaming information, please visit HERE. The full X Games California 2023 schedule, list of invited athletes, ticket and hospitality information and other FAQs are available HERE.
-30-
Contacts:
ESPN
Danny Chi 310-500-5699, [email protected]
Andrea DiCristoforo 603-759-7670, [email protected]
X Games
Grace Coryell 818-585-3696, [email protected]
Heather Krug 310-463-1415, [email protected]