X Games California 2023 Competition Finals Begin Thursday on ESPN

  • 15.5 Hours of Live World-Class Action Sports Competition July 21-23 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
  • X Games California Preview Shows July 18-19 on ESPN
  • Additional Seven Hours of Competition Live Streaming on X Games YouTube and Twitch

X Games California 2023 returns to its roots and the birthplace of action sports after a 10-year hiatus – showcasing the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of Skateboarding, BMX and Moto X – and will welcome fans back onsite for the first time in four years July 21-23 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will showcase 15.5 hours of live competition with an additional seven competition hours streaming live on X Games YouTube and Twitch channels, beginning July 21. In addition, Unfiltered: X Games California 2023 Preview Show will air Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and Road to X Games: Trending Moments 2023 on July 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. X Games California: Trending Moments will recap the event’s most exhilarating moments on July 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This summer’s telecast commentator team will see the return of host Selema Masekela alongside Jason Ellis and legendary skateboarding icon and multiple X Games gold medalist Tony Hawk. Kristen Beat joins the team as the sideline reporter, bringing a decade of experience covering sports from Supercross to NASCAR to football and baseball.

DATE/TIME (ET) PLATFORM COMPETITIONS & X GAMES CONTENT
Tuesday, July 18
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN Unfiltered: X Games California 2023 Preview Show
Wednesday, July 19
9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Road to X Games: Trending Moments 2023
Thursday, July 20
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN X Games California: Monster Energy BMX MegaPark Finals (Taped)
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN X Games California: Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark Finals (Taped)
Friday, July 21
9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN X Games California 2023: Finals Day 1

Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert
Moto X Best Trick
Saturday, July 22
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2

Women’s Skateboard Street
BMX Dirt
Moto X QuarterPipe High Air
Men’s Skateboard Park

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2

BMX Park
Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick
Moto X Best Whip

Sunday, July 23
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games California 2023: Finals Day 3

Women’s Skateboard Park
Dave Mirra Best Trick
Men’s Skateboard Street
Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick
Monday, July 31
7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN X Games California 2023: Trending Moments

For additional telecast and streaming information, please visit HERE. The full X Games California 2023 schedule, list of invited athletes, ticket and hospitality information and other FAQs are available HERE.

-30-


Contacts:

ESPN
Danny Chi                    310-500-5699, [email protected]
Andrea DiCristoforo       603-759-7670, [email protected]

X Games
Grace Coryell                818-585-3696, [email protected]
Heather Krug                310-463-1415, [email protected]

