All Four Days of US Open Qualifying Live and Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22
- All Courts Streaming Live All Day on ESPN+
- US Open Draws to be Announced Thursday
All four days of the Women’s and Men’s US Open Qualifying tournament will stream live on ESPN+ and air on ESPNEWS from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Friday, Aug. 25. The qualifiers feature 128 men and 128 women competing for the final 32 slots (16 men and 16 women) in the 2023 US Open singles draws.
ESPN+ will stream all matches on all 14 courts (12 courts on Friday) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. ESPNEWS will broadcast matches each day from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
U.S. Women to watch in the US Open Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw:
- Taylor Townsend, this will be her third straight major looking to qualify for singles following this year’s French Open and Wimbledon and her first time competing in qualifying at the US Open since 2019. She gave birth to son, Aydn Aubrey on March 14, 2021, and since returning from childbirth has reached a pair of women’s doubles finals at the 2022 US Open with Caty McNally and the French Open this year with Leylah Fernandez.
- Caroline Dolehide cracked the Top 100 of the WTA Rankings in singles for the first time in her career this season. This will be her third straight year competing in qualifying at the US Open. She hasn’t reached the main draw since 2020. Dolehide has 4 major semifinal appearances in women’s doubles, including twice at the US Open in 2019 (with Vania King) and 2022 (with Storm Sanders). She also made women’s doubles semifinals at Wimbledon this year with Zhang Shuai.
- Kayla Day, for the first time in her career at a Grand Slam, Day advanced to the third round in this year’s French Open after defeating Madison Keys. Last year, she competed in US Open qualifying, losing in her 2nd match. Day has not played in the US Open main draw since 2017.
U.S. Men to watch in the US Open Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw:
- Aleksandar Kovacevic (goes by “Aleks”) made his main draw debut in a major at the 2023 French Open, where he lost to 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the 1st round. He played 5 years of college tennis at the University of Illinois, where he was a Two-Time All-American. Kovacevic was born and raised in New York City, where he started playing tennis as a 4-year-old at Central Park with his parents, Milan and Milanka, who are ex-pro table tennis players from former Yugoslavia.
- Maxime Cressy, the French-American player began representing the U.S. in 2018. He earned his first ATP title at Newport on grass last year and appeared in three- other ATP Finals including in Montpellier earlier this season. Cressy played college tennis at UCLA winning the 2019 NCAA national title in doubles with Keegan Smith.
- Alex Michelsen, reached two major finals in boys’ doubles at the 2022 Australian Open and won the 2022 Wimbledon title with countryman Sebastian Gorzny. He decided to forgo his college commitment to play on tour. Michelsen reached his first career ATP final at Newport and, at 18 years old, became the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history. The week prior to that run, he won his first career Challenger Tour title in Chicago.
Following the qualifying tournament, ESPN will present exclusive,” first ball to last ball” coverage of the 2023 US Open. Coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 27, with a special 90-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET.
ESPN & the 2023 US Open Qualifying Tournament
Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Tue, Aug 22 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying First Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) Wed, Aug 23 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Second Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) Thu, Aug 24 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Third Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) Fri, Aug 25 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Final Round 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Final Round (12 courts)
