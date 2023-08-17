Bundesliga Season Opening Weekend Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Friday, Aug. 18

ESPN+ Debuts Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Every Matchday with Must-See Action

Derek Rae returns as ESPN’s Lead Bundesliga Commentator

ESPNFC on ESPN+ Hosted by Kay Murray alongside Lutz Pfannenstiel Everyday at 8 p.m. ET

All Matches on ESPN+, including appearances from “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund

ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season, starting with Werder Bremen hosting “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München on Friday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET at wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen. ESPN Bundesliga lead play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Didi Hamann will call the match in English from site, with German Sosa and Francisco Canepa calling the match on ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will join analysts Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson to provide pitch-side reporting and analysis.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the commentary teams travel south to Dortmund for a season kickoff showdown between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln at Signal Iduna Park, live on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Stewart Robson will call the game in English, with Kenny Garay and Barak Fever providing Spanish-language commentary.

Kay Murray and analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel will host the English-language ESPN FC studio shows on opening weekend from Bristol Friday on ESPN+ and Saturday on ABC. Fuera De Juego will provide Spanish studio pre- and postgame coverage for both matches.

New in 2023-24: ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Premieres This Saturday

This season, ESPN+ will debut Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, a 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans. Every Bundesliga Matchday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena, showcasing all must-see moments of all games played simultaneously, including goals, big chances and game-changing plays.

“ESPN+ is the viewing destination for Bundesliga fans and we are thrilled to introduce Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz to soccer fans in the U.S,” said John Lasker, Senior Vice president, ESPN+. “With multiple matches being played simultaneously, Goal Arena will enhance the viewing experience by offering live highlights and updates from all matches by utilizing split-screens and state-of-the-art transitions to make sure no action is missed.”

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Trailer here

Multiplatform Coverage

ESPN FC Exclusively on ESPN+ every day at 6 p.m. ET

Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Craig Burley , Alejandro Moreno , Kasey Keller , Shaka Hislop , Steve Nicol, and more.

and pitch-side interviews with hosts or alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as , , , , and more. ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage, real-time reactions, and match updates.

Fútbol Americas Special exclusively on ESPN+ This Saturday at 12 a.m. ET

The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ will provide insider analysis, commentaries, and debates.

Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET

Saturday, August 19 – Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar preview Matchday 1.

SOCCER ON ESPN.com

Team-by-team previews

Derek Rae’s weekly analysis of the league’s most prominent storylines

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL ON ESPNDEPORTES.com

Wednesday: Las 10 figuras principales para la nueva temporada de la Bundesliga

Thursday: Bundesliga Season 2023-24 Preview

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 18 1:30 p.m. ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Pregame



English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego

ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München

English: Derek Rae and Didi Hamann (on-site)

Spanish: German Sosa and Francisco Canepa ESPN+ (30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Postgame



English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego ESPN+ Sat, Aug 19 9:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 12 p.m. ESPNFC: Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln Pregame

English: English: Murray and Pfannenstiel (in Bristol), with Rhind-Tutt and Friedrich (on-site)

Fuera De Juego

ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln

English:Rae and Robson (on-site)

Spanish: Kenny Garay and Barak Fever ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC Postgame Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln

ESPNFC

English: Murray and Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Rhind-Tutt and Friedrich (on-site) ESPN+

The Matchups:

Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München – In the Bundesliga’s 2023-24 season-opener, Werder Bremen host FC Bayern München, the league champions for an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, at 2:30 p.m. in Bremen

In the Bundesliga’s 2023-24 season-opener, Werder Bremen host FC Bayern München, the league champions for an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, at 2:30 p.m. in Bremen Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Köln – U.S. Men’s National Team star Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, kicks off the team’s new campaign against 1. FC Köln in Dortmund.

U.S. Men’s National Team star Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, kicks off the team’s new campaign against 1. FC Köln in Dortmund. Seven matches on the Bundesliga’s opening weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+:

-30-

Media Contacts:

Christine Calcagno – [email protected]

Mac Nwulu – [email protected]