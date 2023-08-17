Bundesliga Season Opening Weekend Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Friday, Aug. 18
- ESPN+ Debuts Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Every Matchday with Must-See Action
- Derek Rae returns as ESPN’s Lead Bundesliga Commentator
- ESPNFC on ESPN+ Hosted by Kay Murray alongside Lutz Pfannenstiel Everyday at 8 p.m. ET
- All Matches on ESPN+, including appearances from “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund
ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season, starting with Werder Bremen hosting “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München on Friday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET at wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen. ESPN Bundesliga lead play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Didi Hamann will call the match in English from site, with German Sosa and Francisco Canepa calling the match on ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will join analysts Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson to provide pitch-side reporting and analysis.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, the commentary teams travel south to Dortmund for a season kickoff showdown between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln at Signal Iduna Park, live on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Stewart Robson will call the game in English, with Kenny Garay and Barak Fever providing Spanish-language commentary.
Kay Murray and analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel will host the English-language ESPN FC studio shows on opening weekend from Bristol Friday on ESPN+ and Saturday on ABC. Fuera De Juego will provide Spanish studio pre- and postgame coverage for both matches.
New in 2023-24: ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Premieres This Saturday
This season, ESPN+ will debut Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, a 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans. Every Bundesliga Matchday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena, showcasing all must-see moments of all games played simultaneously, including goals, big chances and game-changing plays.
“ESPN+ is the viewing destination for Bundesliga fans and we are thrilled to introduce Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz to soccer fans in the U.S,” said John Lasker, Senior Vice president, ESPN+. “With multiple matches being played simultaneously, Goal Arena will enhance the viewing experience by offering live highlights and updates from all matches by utilizing split-screens and state-of-the-art transitions to make sure no action is missed.”
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Trailer here
Multiplatform Coverage
ESPN FC Exclusively on ESPN+ every day at 6 p.m. ET
- Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Kasey Keller, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, and more.
- ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage, real-time reactions, and match updates.
Fútbol Americas Special exclusively on ESPN+ This Saturday at 12 a.m. ET
The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ will provide insider analysis, commentaries, and debates.
Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET
- Saturday, August 19 – Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar preview Matchday 1.
SOCCER ON ESPN.com
- Team-by-team previews
- Derek Rae’s weekly analysis of the league’s most prominent storylines
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL ON ESPNDEPORTES.com
- Wednesday: Las 10 figuras principales para la nueva temporada de la Bundesliga
- Thursday: Bundesliga Season 2023-24 Preview
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Aug 18
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Pregame
English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München
English: Derek Rae and Didi Hamann (on-site)
Spanish: German Sosa and Francisco Canepa
|ESPN+
|(30 mins following conclusion of match)
|ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Postgame
English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 19
|9:30 a.m.
|
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|12 p.m.
|
ESPNFC: Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln Pregame
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln
English:Rae and Robson (on-site)
Spanish: Kenny Garay and Barak Fever
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|(30 mins following conclusion of match)
|ESPNFC Postgame Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln
ESPNFC
English: Murray and Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Rhind-Tutt and Friedrich (on-site)
|ESPN+
The Matchups:
- Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München – In the Bundesliga’s 2023-24 season-opener, Werder Bremen host FC Bayern München, the league champions for an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, at 2:30 p.m. in Bremen
- Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Köln – U.S. Men’s National Team star Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, kicks off the team’s new campaign against 1. FC Köln in Dortmund.
- Seven matches on the Bundesliga’s opening weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Aug 19
|9:30 a.m.
|Goal Arena Highlight Show
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 20
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Darmstadt 98
|ESPN+
