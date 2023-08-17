Bundesliga Season Opening Weekend Exclusively on ESPN Platforms Starting Friday, Aug. 18

  • ESPN+ Debuts Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Every Matchday with Must-See Action
  • Derek Rae returns as ESPN’s Lead Bundesliga Commentator
  • ESPNFC on ESPN+ Hosted by Kay Murray alongside Lutz Pfannenstiel Everyday at 8 p.m. ET
  • All Matches on ESPN+, including appearances from “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund

 

ESPN+ will stream every match this Bundesliga season, starting with Werder Bremen hosting “Rekordmeister” FC Bayern München on Friday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET at wohninvest WESERSTADION in Bremen. ESPN Bundesliga lead play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Didi Hamann will call the match in English from site, with German Sosa and Francisco Canepa calling the match on ESPN Deportes. ESPN’s Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will join analysts Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson to provide pitch-side reporting and analysis.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the commentary teams travel south to Dortmund for a season kickoff showdown between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Köln at Signal Iduna Park, live on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Stewart Robson will call the game in English, with Kenny Garay and Barak Fever providing Spanish-language commentary.

Kay Murray and analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel will host the English-language ESPN FC studio shows on opening weekend from Bristol Friday on ESPN+ and Saturday on ABC. Fuera De Juego will provide Spanish studio pre- and postgame coverage for both matches.

New in 2023-24: ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Premieres This Saturday

This season, ESPN+ will debut Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, a 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans. Every Bundesliga Matchday, ESPN+ will stream Goal Arena, showcasing all must-see moments of all games played simultaneously, including goals, big chances and game-changing plays.

“ESPN+ is the viewing destination for Bundesliga fans and we are thrilled to introduce Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz to soccer fans in the U.S,” said John Lasker, Senior Vice president, ESPN+. “With multiple matches being played simultaneously, Goal Arena will enhance the viewing experience by offering live highlights and updates from all matches by utilizing split-screens and state-of-the-art transitions to make sure no action is missed.”

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Trailer here

Multiplatform Coverage

ESPN FC Exclusively on ESPN+ every day at 6 p.m. ET

  • Extensive in-depth analysis and pitch-side interviews with hosts Dan Thomas or Kay Murray alongside a rotating cast of analysts such as Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Kasey Keller, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, and more.
  • ESPN FC social will bring fans pre- and post-match coverage, real-time reactions, and match updates.

Fútbol Americas Special exclusively on ESPN+ This Saturday at 12 a.m. ET
The biweekly Fútbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ will provide insider analysis, commentaries, and debates.

Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET

  • Saturday, August 19 – Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar preview Matchday 1.

SOCCER ON ESPN.com

  • Team-by-team previews
  • Derek Rae’s weekly analysis of the league’s most prominent storylines

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL ON ESPNDEPORTES.com

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Aug 18 1:30 p.m. ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Pregame

English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego
 ESPN+

 
2:30 p.m. Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München
English: Derek Rae and Didi Hamann (on-site)
Spanish: German Sosa and Francisco Canepa		 ESPN+
(30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC: Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München Postgame

English: Kay Murray and Lutz Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Stewart Robson (on-site)Fuera De Juego		 ESPN+
Sat, Aug 19 9:30 a.m.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz

 ESPN+
12 p.m.

ESPNFC: Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln Pregame


English: English: Murray and Pfannenstiel (in Bristol), with Rhind-Tutt and Friedrich (on-site)
Fuera De Juego

 ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln
English:Rae and Robson (on-site)
Spanish: Kenny Garay and Barak Fever		 ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
(30 mins following conclusion of match) ESPNFC Postgame Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln
ESPNFC
English: Murray and Pfannenstiel (in Bristol) with Rhind-Tutt and Friedrich (on-site)		 ESPN+

The Matchups:

  • Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München – In the Bundesliga’s 2023-24 season-opener, Werder Bremen host FC Bayern München, the league champions for an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, at 2:30 p.m. in Bremen
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Köln – U.S. Men’s National Team star Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, kicks off the team’s new campaign against 1. FC Köln in Dortmund.
  • Seven matches on the Bundesliga’s opening weekend will stream live exclusively on ESPN+:
Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Sat, Aug 19 9:30 a.m. Goal Arena Highlight Show ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+
9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+
9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+
Sun, Aug 20 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+
11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+

-30-

