ESPN and The Pro Football Hall of Fame Extend Relationship Beyond 30 Years with New Media Rights Agreement

ESPN Continues to Televise Annual Enshrinement Ceremony

The 2023 Class Features Nine Legends of the Game who will be Honored on Saturday, August 5; Chris Berman Emcees

ESPN and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have extended their long-standing relationship with a new multi-year media rights agreement which will keep the annual Enshrinement ceremony airing on ESPN. Coverage of the summer tradition dates back to 1995 for ESPN and the new agreement will ensure the platform’s participation for beyond 30 years.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement is a special celebration of the game and meaningful recognition for the greats who contributed at the highest level,” said Julie Sobieski, ESPN Senior Vice President of League Programming. “We look forward to honoring these legends each summer and showcasing the start of another football season. We thank the Hall of Fame for all their collaboration through the years and look forward to continuing the relationship for years to come.”

Added Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “To realize that ESPN has been at our side for three decades shows the depth of a relationship that I know both sides feel is stronger than ever. We’re pleased to extend our agreement, and we look forward to the next chapters of the stories we will tell together.”

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be honored on Saturday, August 5, at noon ET and includes Ronde Barber (Buccaneers), Don Coryell (Cardinals and Chargers), Chuck Howley (Bears and Cowboys), Joe Klecko (Jets, Colts), Darrelle Revis (Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots, Chiefs), Ken Riley (Bengals), Joe Thomas (Browns), Zach Thomas (Dolphins, Cowboys) and Demarcus Ware (Cowboys, Broncos).

Kevin Negandhi and Louis Riddick Anchor ESPN’s 2023 Enshrinement Coverage; Chris Berman Emcees for 23rd year

For the 23rd year, ESPN’s Chris Berman, who was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2010, will emcee the ceremony. On ESPN, Kevin Negandhi will host the Enshrinement for the first time, alongside analyst Louis Riddick, who returns for his third enshrinement. ESPN Radio will air highlights of the speeches throughout the day.

ESPN reporters Kimberley Martin, Rich Cimini (Jets) and Jake Trotter (Browns) will be in Canton, Ohio, for the coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Browns and Jets leading into Saturday’s Enshrinement.

ESPN.com Coverage Underway

Leading into the festivities, ESPN.com has extensive coverage of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, including

Plethora of Preseason Coverage

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is part of ESPN’s ramp up the 2023 NFL regular season. In addition to NFL programming across NFL Live, other ESPN studio shows and coverage and analysis on ESPN digital channels, highlights includes:

Fantasy Football Marathon (Monday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 15 – ESPN)

(Monday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 15 – ESPN) ESPN Preseason Game(Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders: Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 – 8 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected]) and Lily Blum ([email protected])