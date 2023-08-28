ESPN Announces Monday Night Football Music Collaboration with Grammy-winning artists Timbaland & Justin Timberlake

ESPN announced today that Grammy-winning music producer Timbaland and global superstar Justin Timberlake will work with ESPN throughout the 2023-24 NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games. The curated music from Timbaland and Timberlake will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

Beatclub, a music creator platform founded by Timbaland, of which Timberlake is a member and equity holder, will have its users and A&R team supporting the duo in the music creation for the season.

Timbaland/Timberlake Music Curation Schedule:

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” said ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

For the first act of the curation, Timbaland and Timberlake – alongside Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado – are releasing a new single, ‘Keep Going Up’ via Mosley Music Group/Def Jam Recordings, which will be the track for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot featuring Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills. Pre-save link here.

Monday Night Football Returns with Signature Matchups and Marquee Teams

ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns for the 2023-24 NFL season with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry together for their second season all together. ESPN’s enhanced schedule this year includes Monday Night Football airing Rodgers’ Jets debut, the Kansas City Chiefs – Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch and multiple appearances by the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout the season, Monday Night Football will bring fans the league’s best teams, star quarterbacks and top storylines beginning with the Bills at Jets in Week 1 (Sept. 11: 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes).