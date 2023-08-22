ESPN Events Sets Matchups for 2023 Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Corona

First-ever Jimmy V Women’s Classic tripleheader includes two games on ABC

Six of the nation’s elite programs to be featured Sunday, Dec. 3 – South Carolina at Duke, UConn at Texas and Ohio State at Tennessee

The Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Corona will feature a tripleheader of women’s college basketball games for the first time in 2023, including a pair of games to be broadcast on ABC. Announced today by ESPN Events, the Jimmy V Women’s matchups will include six of the nation’s elite programs playing on Sunday, Dec. 3 – South Carolina at Duke (1 p.m. ET, ABC), UConn at Texas (3 p.m., ABC) and Ohio State at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN). All games will be at campus sites.

The field boasts programs that have won a combined 22 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championships, and every team in the field reached at least the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Five of the six participating teams are slotted in ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25’ rankings for the 2023-24 season – Connecticut (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 6) and South Carolina (No. 8) in the Top 10, followed by Tennessee (No. 12) and Texas (No. 20), while Duke ended last season ranked No. 13.

South Carolina, which advanced to the Women’s Final Four last season, will be making its third Jimmy V appearance. The Gamecocks travel to Durham to face Duke, one of the ACC’s top programs. The Blue Devils are playing in their sixth Jimmy V Women’s Classic. Perennial power UConn makes its record 14th Jimmy V appearance at Texas, which previously played the Huskies in the 2016 Classic. In the final game of the day, Ohio State makes its debut in the event after an Elite 8 performance last season. The Buckeyes face a talented Tennessee team that advanced to the Sweet 16. The Lady Vols are making their second straight and fourth overall Jimmy V appearance.

Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Sun, Dec. 3 1 p.m. ABC South Carolina at Duke 3 p.m. ABC UConn at Texas 5 p.m. ESPN Ohio State at Tennessee

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano – who was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The women’s event debuted in 2002, while the men’s classic began in 1995. Both events are part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise nearly $200 million dollars for the V Foundation. In 2022, V Week helped raise a record breaking $14.4 million dollars which was a 32 percent increase over 2020 fundraising.

All three Jimmy V Women’s Classic games in 2023 will include a courtside check presentation from Corona to the V Foundation, as well as additional on-site messaging about cancer research. The ABC and ESPN telecasts will also include V Foundation integrations within game coverage.

Tickets for the Jimmy V Women’s Classic will be managed by each of the three host schools.

Previously announced matchups for the 2023 Jimmy V Men’s Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 5 include 2023 Final Four participant Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois and North Carolina vs. defending national champion Connecticut. For more information, visit jimmyvclassic.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $310 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-