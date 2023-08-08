ESPN Events Unveils Matchups for Six Tournaments During 2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Season

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic owned and operated events return this fall

Vegas Showdown to debut Nov. 23-24 during Feast Week

ESPN Events unveiled the matchups today for six of its owned and operated tournaments during the upcoming 2023-24 men’s college basketball season. The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational and ESPN Events Invitational will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall. The NIT Season Tip-Off also returns and will hold its event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will take place during Christmas week in Hawaii.

Additionally, ESPN Events is introducing the Vegas Showdown, a new multi-team event to be contested Nov. 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Fourteen teams scheduled to participate in ESPN Events tournaments earned berths in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Final Four participant Florida Atlantic and No. 1 seed Houston, which advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. Other NCAA qualifiers include Arizona State, Baylor, Boise State, Charleston, Iowa State, Nevada, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, TCU and Vermont. In addition, 2023 NIT champion North Texas will play in Charleston.

In all, 16 conferences will be represented in the six tournaments, including The American, America East, ACC, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, Coastal, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

The eight-team men’s college basketball tournaments (Charleston, Myrtle, ESPN Events and Diamond Head) will feature 12 games through three days, while the NIT Season Tip-Off and Vegas Showdown will include four teams and four games through two days. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.

ESPN Events Tournaments During the 2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Season:

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

November 16, 17 and 19

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.

Teams: Dayton, Houston, LSU, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson, Utah, Wake Forest

Tournament Notes: Houston, ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s latest “Way Too Early” Top 25 after earning a No. 1 seed and advancing to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament, opens play against Towson, which finished 21-12 last season. St. John’s, ranked No. 25, brings a revamped roster to Charleston under Hall of Famer and new head coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm’s opener is against 2023 NIT champion North Texas, which finished with an impressive 31-7 record in 2022-23.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 16 1:30 p.m. St. John’s vs. North Texas ESPNU 4 p.m. Dayton vs. LSU ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Houston vs. Towson ESPN2 or ESPNU 9 p.m. Utah vs. Wake Forest ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Nov. 17 11:30 a.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNU 2 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 TBD Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU TBD Semifinal #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU Sun, Nov. 19 12:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN or ESPN2 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN or ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN

Myrtle Beach Invitational

November 16, 17 and 19

HTC Center | Conway, S.C.

Teams: Coastal Carolina, Charleston, Furman, Liberty, Saint Louis, Vermont, Wichita State, Wyoming

Tournament Notes: The opening game in Myrtle Beach features a battle of defending conference champions and NCAA Tournament teams – Charleston (CAA) vs. Vermont (America East). The home state Cougars are coming off a 31-4 record, one of the best seasons in school history. Also, reigning SoCon champion Furman, which earned a memorable upset victory in the NCAAs in March, opens play against Liberty, which participated in last season’s NIT.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 16 11:30 a.m. Charleston vs. Vermont ESPNU 2 p.m. Saint Louis vs. Wyoming ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina ESPNU 7 p.m. Furman vs. Liberty ESPN+ Fri, Nov. 17 12 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPNU Sun, Nov. 19 10:30 a.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN or ESPN2 8 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2

NIT Season Tip-Off

November 22 and 24

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Teams: Baylor, Florida, Oregon State, Pittsburgh

Tournament Notes: Baylor, the 2021 National Champion, enters the season ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s “Way Too Early” Top 25 after another NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bears open play against Oregon State. Opening night also features a compelling matchup of SEC and ACC teams as Florida battles Pittsburgh, an NCAA Tournament team last season.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Wed, Nov. 22 7 p.m. Baylor vs. Oregon State ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Florida vs. Pittsburgh ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN

Vegas Showdown

November 23 and 24

Michelob Ultra Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.

Teams: Arizona State, BYU, NC State, Vanderbilt

Tournament Notes: All four teams in the new Vegas Showdown won at least 20 games last season. ACC and SEC teams face off in the opening game as NCAA Tournament qualifier NC State will face Vanderbilt, which reached the later rounds of last season’s NIT. The late game pits Arizona State against BYU. The Sun Devils reached the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 23 10 p.m. NC State vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2 Fri, Nov. 24 12:00 a.m. BYU vs. Arizona State ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

ESPN Events Invitational

November 23, 24 and 26

State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports | Kissimmee, Fla.

Teams: Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

Tournament Notes: The loaded eight-team field includes six NCAA Tournament teams from last season and two programs ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 – Florida Atlantic (No. 9) and Texas A&M (No. 19). After making its 2023 Final Four run, FAU will tip off against Butler, while the Aggies face Penn State, which advanced to the NCAA second round last season. (It was announced Monday that FAU will also be part of ESPN Events’ 2023 Jimmy V Men’s Classic presented by Corona on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden.)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Nov. 23 12 p.m. Penn State vs. Texas A&M ESPN 2:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic vs. Butler ESPN2 5:30 p.m.. Iowa State vs. VCU ESPN2 8 p.m. Boise State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 8 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNU Sun, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. Championship Game ESPN 4 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

December 21, 22 & 24

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii

Teams: Georgia Tech, Hawaii, UMass, Nevada, Old Dominion, Portland, TCU, Temple

Tournament Notes: The 14th edition of the Diamond Head Classic features a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from last season – Nevada and TCU. The Wolf Pack opens play against Temple, followed by the Horned Frogs matchup against Old Dominion. Hawai’i is both the tournament host and defending champion.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Dec. 21 3 p.m. Nevada vs. Temple ESPNU 5 p.m. TCU vs. Old Dominion ESPNU 9 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Massachusetts ESPN2 11 p.m. Portland vs. Hawaii ESPN2 Fri, Dec. 22 5 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPN+ 11 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 1 a.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 24 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

In addition to these six multi-team events, ESPN Events will also host the State Farm Champions Classic, the Jimmy V Classic Presented by Corona (Men’s and Women’s), and the Jumpman Invitational Presented by Novant Health during the 2022-23 college basketball season.

