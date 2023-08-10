ESPN Fantasy Football: Introducing New Features, More Content, More Fun for 2023!

ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 fantasy football game, has introduced new features and tools for the 2023 season, as well as expanded content, insights and analysis across ESPN platforms, to make playing fantasy football even more fun and engaging for fans.

The ESPN Fantasy App, the most popular fantasy sports app, makes playing ESPN Fantasy Football easy, fun and fast, providing more information and insight for fans than any other fantasy football game on mobile.

Updates to game play on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App include new team and league management tools, with more new features and updates on the way throughout the season.

Updates to ESPN FantasyCast , a live scoring feature with improved matchup win probability and new visuals when players score touchdowns.

, a live scoring feature with improved matchup win probability and new visuals when players score touchdowns. An improved Players tab , making it easier for users to add free agents and submit waiver claims to improve their roster each week.

, making it easier for users to add free agents and submit waiver claims to improve their roster each week. New message types in Fantasy Chat – including roster add/drops, trades and weekly recaps – that keep fans engaged with their league throughout the season.

– including roster add/drops, trades and weekly recaps – that keep fans engaged with their league throughout the season. New league customizations that can be enabled by Commissioners, including fractional kicker scoring, the ability to customize the length of each playoff round, and the option of re-seeding matchups for each playoff round.

that can be enabled by Commissioners, including fractional kicker scoring, the ability to customize the length of each playoff round, and the option of re-seeding matchups for each playoff round. A new Team Name Generator allows team managers to answer a few fun questions to automatically create the ideal name for their Fantasy team.

ESPN Fantasy Football will once again feature insights from IBM Watson, including in-depth player comparison and projection tools, player performance insights, and the IBM Trade Analyzer to help users craft their best roster throughout the season.

New for the 2023 season are IBM Waiver Grades, which help Fantasy players craft their best roster throughout the season.

ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon

To help kickstart the preseason as fans prepare for their drafts, the ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon begins on Monday, August 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

27 hours of ESPN Fantasy Football will be highlighted by NFL programming cornerstones Fantasy Football Now and NFL Live, along with special editions of SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, The Fantasy Focus Football Podcast and Daily Wager. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout.

will be highlighted by NFL programming cornerstones Fantasy Football Now and NFL Live, along with special editions of SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, The Fantasy Focus Football Podcast and Daily Wager. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout. During the Marathon, Fantasy Football Now will air as a four-hour special on Monday from 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

will air as a four-hour special on Monday from 7-11 p.m. ET on ESPN. On Tuesday from 5-6 pm ET on ESPN, a SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Marathon will bring fans 60 minutes of Fantasy analysis from the ESPN’s NFL talent. Field Yates hosts alongside Ryan Clark , Tim Hasselbeck , Dianna Russini , and Adam Schefter with breakdowns on how the NFL landscape will impact fantasy in 2023.

will bring fans 60 minutes of Fantasy analysis from the ESPN’s NFL talent. hosts alongside , , , and with breakdowns on how the NFL landscape will impact fantasy in 2023. The Marathon will culminate with a 10-team Fantasy Football Draft on Tuesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and a commercial-free simulcast on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter (or X/Twitter). Yates, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Liz Loza, Schefter and Russini will be joined by Fantasy analyst Eric Moody, Sports Betting analyst Anita Marks and SportsCenter host Kevin Negandhi. The simulcast will include live breakdowns during TV commercial breaks from Skubie Mageza and sports betting analyst Erin Dolan.

ESPN Fantasy Football News, Information and Analysis

For fans seeking insights leading up to and throughout the season, ESPN Fantasy delivers a constant supply of information and analysis across ESPN+ and ESPN platforms.

ESPN+ Fantasy Field Pass Preseason Specials will be hosted by Yates and available to stream Friday, August 11. Four episodes will focus on fantasy football scoring positions – quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends – with special guests Clay, Dan Graziano and Damien Woody providing unique insights and analysis.

will be hosted by Yates and available to stream Friday, August 11. Four episodes will focus on fantasy football scoring positions – quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends – with special guests Clay, and providing unique insights and analysis. Fantasy Football Now will be back on ESPN2 every Sunday morning of the season at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET starting with Week 1 on September 10th.

will be back on ESPN2 every Sunday morning of the season at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET starting with Week 1 on September 10th. Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will deliver daily shows Monday through Friday, airing live on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter (or X/Twitter), and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Yates will host alongside Dopp with Bell and Clay making regular contributions.

Extensive fantasy football content on ESPN.com includes the 2023 ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, a comprehensive collection of links to cheat sheets, mock drafts and projections, as well as composite rankings from ESPN Fantasy Football analysts for every position in the draft.

The collection also includes Yates’ Guide to Fantasy Football to help novices learn how to play and quickly get up to speed on the basics of ESPN Fantasy Football.

to help novices learn how to play and quickly get up to speed on the basics of ESPN Fantasy Football. New features will continue throughout the preseason, including Tristan Cockcroft’sBest Pick by Draft Slot.

The 2023 Draft Guide goes even deeper with essential information and analysis exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, including Clay’s breakdown of who will score more/fewer touchdowns this season, Matt Bowen’s eight players with high ceilings, Eric Karabell’s Do and Do Not Draft Lists, and Field Pass, Yates’ take on the top storylines, rookies and sleepers for 2023. Schefter’s Family and Friends Cheat Sheet will be available later this month.

Also exclusive to ESPN+ subscribers, the Custom Dollar Generator, which runs ESPN.com’s Fantasy projections through Rotowire.com’s dollar value formula, creates personalized rankings and dollar values for salary cap drafts.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###