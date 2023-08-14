ESPN Reveals Most Expansive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Programming Lineup on Record

One of the most-anticipated seasons of NCAA volleyball on ESPN platforms serves up regular season action on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and culminates with the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 17. As part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s sports, more than 2,500 women’s volleyball matches are set for ESPN platforms this fall – the most in ESPN history. Games featuring 14 of the top 15 from the 2022 season and 22 of the top 25 are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network, with thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+. In September alone, more than 945 college volleyball matches will be exclusively carried on the platform.

Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Longhorn Network with an early-season exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 18, before facing off against perennial powerhouse Stanford on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Longhorns are highlighted more than a dozen times across ESPN platforms this fall.

2022 national finalist Louisville will be featured half a dozen times across ESPN platforms this season, including a marquee matchup against in-state rival Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Cardinals will also stage non-conference home showdowns against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.) and the Stanford Cardinal (Sunday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.) in back-to-back weekends on ESPN2. Nine-time NCAA Champion Stanford also faces off against five-time NCAA Champion Nebraska on ESPN at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin is featured in two of the first televised matches of the 2023 campaign, as the Badgers look to block the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. Matches are set for 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, Aug. 30 (SEC Network) and Thursday, Aug. 31 (ESPNU).

The last four teams standing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will see their schedules showcased across ESPN platforms, as 2022 national semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on 2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending SEC champion Kentucky on both SEC Network and ACC Network. The home-and-home series is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon. National semifinalist San Diego gets the spotlight at home, as the Toreros host Loyola Marymount on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Longhorns lead a stacked lineup with 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season featured across ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 San Diego, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Baylor, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. 17 Houston, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Rice, No. 22 UCF, No. 23 Western Kentucky, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 Arkansas.

The 2023 season will conclude with the 2023 NCAA Tournament Presented by Capital One, with action shown in its entirety across ESPN platforms. The national semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 14 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal airing 30 minutes after the completion of the first. The national championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time, with the last two teams standing facing off on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

2023 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS