ESPN Reveals Most Expansive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Programming Lineup on Record
One of the most-anticipated seasons of NCAA volleyball on ESPN platforms serves up regular season action on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and culminates with the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 17. As part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s sports, more than 2,500 women’s volleyball matches are set for ESPN platforms this fall – the most in ESPN history. Games featuring 14 of the top 15 from the 2022 season and 22 of the top 25 are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network, with thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+. In September alone, more than 945 college volleyball matches will be exclusively carried on the platform.
Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Longhorn Network with an early-season exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 18, before facing off against perennial powerhouse Stanford on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Longhorns are highlighted more than a dozen times across ESPN platforms this fall.
2022 national finalist Louisville will be featured half a dozen times across ESPN platforms this season, including a marquee matchup against in-state rival Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Cardinals will also stage non-conference home showdowns against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.) and the Stanford Cardinal (Sunday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.) in back-to-back weekends on ESPN2. Nine-time NCAA Champion Stanford also faces off against five-time NCAA Champion Nebraska on ESPN at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin is featured in two of the first televised matches of the 2023 campaign, as the Badgers look to block the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. Matches are set for 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, Aug. 30 (SEC Network) and Thursday, Aug. 31 (ESPNU).
The last four teams standing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will see their schedules showcased across ESPN platforms, as 2022 national semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on 2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending SEC champion Kentucky on both SEC Network and ACC Network. The home-and-home series is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon. National semifinalist San Diego gets the spotlight at home, as the Toreros host Loyola Marymount on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
The Longhorns lead a stacked lineup with 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season featured across ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 San Diego, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Baylor, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. 17 Houston, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Rice, No. 22 UCF, No. 23 Western Kentucky, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 Arkansas.
The 2023 season will conclude with the 2023 NCAA Tournament Presented by Capital One, with action shown in its entirety across ESPN platforms. The national semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 14 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal airing 30 minutes after the completion of the first. The national championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time, with the last two teams standing facing off on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
2023 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|ESPN Platform
|Fri, Aug 18
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M-CC at Texas (exh.)
|Longhorn Network
|Wed, Aug 30
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 31
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 1
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 3
|Noon
|Minnesota at Florida
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 3
|Noon
|Kentucky at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 3
|12:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|ESPN2
|Fri, Sep 8
|6 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Sep 8
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 10
|1 p.m.
|Penn State at Louisville
|ESPN2
|Mon, Sep 11
|7 p.m.
|Rice at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Tue, Sep 12
|6 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 12
|9 p.m.
|Nebraska at Stanford
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep 13
|8 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 14
|8 p.m.
|Ohio State at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Sep 15
|8 p.m.
|Washington State at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Sep 17
|Noon
|Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 17
|1 p.m.
|Stanford at Louisville
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 17
|3 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Florida
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 17
|4 p.m.
|Merrimack at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 20
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Tennessee
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 20
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 20
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 20
|9 p.m.
|Houston at BYU
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 22
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 24
|Noon
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 24
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 24
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 24
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 27
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Florida
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 27
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 27
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 29
|8 p.m.
|BYU at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Sep 29
|10 p.m.
|Hawaii at Long Beach State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 1
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Auburn
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 1
|1 p.m.
|Wichita State at SMU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 1
|2 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 1
|2 p.m.
|Duke at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 1
|3 p.m.
|Baylor at Iowa State
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at NC State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 1
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 4
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 4
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 5
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 6
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Oct 8
|Noon
|LSU at Tennessee
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 8
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 8
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 11
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 11
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 13
|5 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Brown
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Louisville
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 13
|9 p.m.
|Texas Tech at BYU
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 13
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 15
|1 p.m.
|Texas at Houston
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 15
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 18
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 18
|8 p.m.
|Texas at TCU
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 18
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 20
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 22
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 22
|1 p.m.
|UCF at Baylor
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 22
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 22
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at Oregon
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 22
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 22
|4 p.m.
|Kansas at TCU
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 25
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 26
|10:30 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount at San Diego
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 27
|8 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Oct 27
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 29
|Noon
|Auburn at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 29
|Noon
|Clemson at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 29
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Iowa State
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 29
|1 p.m.
|Houston at Cincinnati
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 29
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 29
|3 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
|ESPN2
|Sun, Oct 29
|4 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 1
|8 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 5
|Noon
|Ole Miss at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 5
|4 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov 5
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 8
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 10
|5 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sat, Nov 11
|8 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Nov 12
|Noon
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 12
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 15
|7 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Wed, Nov 15
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 19
|Noon
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 19
|1 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 19
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 19
|8:30 p.m.
|MEAC Championship
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov 19
|10:30 p.m.
|SWAC Championship (tape delay)
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 22
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sat, Nov 25
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Texas
|Longhorn Network