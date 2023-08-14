ESPN Reveals Most Expansive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Programming Lineup on Record

ESPN Reveals Most Expansive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Programming Lineup on Record

29 mins ago

One of the most-anticipated seasons of NCAA volleyball on ESPN platforms serves up regular season action on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and culminates with the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 17. As part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s sports, more than 2,500 women’s volleyball matches are set for ESPN platforms this fall – the most in ESPN history. Games featuring 14 of the top 15 from the 2022 season and 22 of the top 25 are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network, with thousands more hours streaming live on ESPN+. In September alone, more than 945 college volleyball matches will be exclusively carried on the platform.

Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Longhorn Network with an early-season exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 18, before facing off against perennial powerhouse Stanford on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Longhorns are highlighted more than a dozen times across ESPN platforms this fall.

2022 national finalist Louisville will be featured half a dozen times across ESPN platforms this season, including a marquee matchup against in-state rival Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Cardinals will also stage non-conference home showdowns against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.) and the Stanford Cardinal (Sunday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.) in back-to-back weekends on ESPN2. Nine-time NCAA Champion Stanford also faces off against five-time NCAA Champion Nebraska on ESPN at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin is featured in two of the first televised matches of the 2023 campaign, as the Badgers look to block the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. Matches are set for 8 p.m. on both Wednesday, Aug. 30 (SEC Network) and Thursday, Aug. 31 (ESPNU).

The last four teams standing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will see their schedules showcased across ESPN platforms, as 2022 national semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on 2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending SEC champion Kentucky on both SEC Network and ACC Network. The home-and-home series is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon. National semifinalist San Diego gets the spotlight at home, as the Toreros host Loyola Marymount on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Longhorns lead a stacked lineup with 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season featured across ESPN linear platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 San Diego, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Baylor, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. 17 Houston, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Rice, No. 22 UCF, No. 23 Western Kentucky, No. 24 Washington State, No. 25 Arkansas.

The 2023 season will conclude with the 2023 NCAA Tournament Presented by Capital One, with action shown in its entirety across ESPN platforms. The national semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 14 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal airing 30 minutes after the completion of the first. The national championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time, with the last two teams standing facing off on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

2023 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS

Date Time (ET) Matchup ESPN Platform
Fri, Aug 18 7 p.m. Texas A&M-CC at Texas (exh.) Longhorn Network
Wed, Aug 30 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Arkansas SEC Network
Thu, Aug 31 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Arkansas ESPNU
Fri, Sep 1 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Sep 3 Noon Minnesota at Florida ESPNU
Sun, Sep 3 Noon Kentucky at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Sun, Sep 3 12:30 p.m. Stanford at Texas ESPN2
Fri, Sep 8 6 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Texas Longhorn Network
Fri, Sep 8 7 p.m. Clemson at Florida SEC Network
Sun, Sep 10 1 p.m. Penn State at Louisville ESPN2
Mon, Sep 11 7 p.m. Rice at Texas Longhorn Network
Tue, Sep 12 6 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACC Network
Tue, Sep 12 9 p.m. Nebraska at Stanford ESPN
Wed, Sep 13 8 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ESPN
Thu, Sep 14 8 p.m. Ohio State at Texas Longhorn Network
Fri, Sep 15 8 p.m. Washington State at Texas Longhorn Network
Sun, Sep 17 Noon Coastal Carolina at North Carolina ACC Network
Sun, Sep 17 1 p.m. Stanford at Louisville ESPN2
Sun, Sep 17 3 p.m. Wisconsin at Florida ESPN2
Sun, Sep 17 4 p.m. Merrimack at Boston College ACC Network
Wed, Sep 20 7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee ESPNU
Wed, Sep 20 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network
Wed, Sep 20 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network
Wed, Sep 20 9 p.m. Houston at BYU ESPNU
Fri, Sep 22 7 p.m. South Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network
Sun, Sep 24 Noon Miami at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Sep 24 3 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN2
Sun, Sep 24 5 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Sep 24 7 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network
Wed, Sep 27 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida ESPNU
Wed, Sep 27 7 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network
Wed, Sep 27 8 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network
Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. Kentucky at Georgia SEC Network
Fri, Sep 29 8 p.m. BYU at Texas Longhorn Network
Fri, Sep 29 10 p.m. Hawaii at Long Beach State ESPNU
Sun, Oct 1 1 p.m. Georgia at Auburn ESPN2
Sun, Oct 1 1 p.m. Wichita State at SMU ESPNU
Sun, Oct 1 2 p.m. Florida at South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Oct 1 2 p.m. Duke at Florida State ACC Network
Sun, Oct 1 3 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State ESPN2
Sun, Oct 1 4 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sun, Oct 1 4 p.m. Louisville at NC State ACC Network
Sun, Oct 1 6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network
Wed, Oct 4 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACC Network
Wed, Oct 4 8 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network
Thu, Oct 5 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network
Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network
Fri, Oct 6 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network
Sun, Oct 8 Noon LSU at Tennessee ESPNU
Sun, Oct 8 Noon Wake Forest at Syracuse ACC Network
Sun, Oct 8 4 p.m. Auburn at South Carolina ESPNU
Wed, Oct 11 6 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina ESPNU
Wed, Oct 11 8 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network
Fri, Oct 13 5 p.m. Dartmouth at Brown ESPNU
Fri, Oct 13 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPNU
Fri, Oct 13 9 p.m. Texas Tech at BYU ESPNU
Fri, Oct 13 9 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network
Sun, Oct 15 1 p.m. Texas at Houston ESPN2
Sun, Oct 15 5 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee SEC Network
Sun, Oct 15 7 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network
Wed, Oct 18 7 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Wed, Oct 18 8 p.m. Texas at TCU ESPNU
Wed, Oct 18 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network
Fri, Oct 20 9 p.m. Missouri at Auburn SEC Network
Sun, Oct 22 Noon Notre Dame at Wake Forest ACC Network
Sun, Oct 22 1 p.m. UCF at Baylor ESPN2
Sun, Oct 22 1 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky SEC Network
Sun, Oct 22 3 p.m. Stanford at Oregon ESPN2
Sun, Oct 22 3 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Oct 22 4 p.m. Kansas at TCU ESPNU
Wed, Oct 25 7 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACC Network
Wed, Oct 25 8 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network
Thu, Oct 26 10:30 p.m. Loyola Marymount at San Diego ESPNU
Fri, Oct 27 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network
Fri, Oct 27 9 p.m. Kentucky at LSU SEC Network
Sun, Oct 29 Noon Auburn at Alabama SEC Network
Sun, Oct 29 Noon Clemson at Boston College ACC Network
Sun, Oct 29 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State ESPN2
Sun, Oct 29 1 p.m. Houston at Cincinnati ESPNU
Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACC Network
Sun, Oct 29 3 p.m. Oregon at Washington ESPN2
Sun, Oct 29 4 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACC Network
Wed, Nov 1 8 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Nov 5 Noon Ole Miss at South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Nov 5 4 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPN2
Sun, Nov 5 4 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M SEC Network
Wed, Nov 8 9 p.m. South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network
Fri, Nov 10 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Sat, Nov 11 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas Longhorn Network
Sun, Nov 12 Noon NC State at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Nov 12 1 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky SEC Network
Wed, Nov 15 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Longhorn Network
Wed, Nov 15 9 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Nov 19 Noon Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Nov 19 1 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network
Sun, Nov 19 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network
Sun, Nov 19 8:30 p.m. MEAC Championship ESPNU
Sun, Nov 19 10:30 p.m. SWAC Championship (tape delay) ESPNU
Wed, Nov 22 9 p.m. Georgia at LSU SEC Network
Sat, Nov 25 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network

 

29 mins ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
