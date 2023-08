ESPN+ to Stream More than 500 College Football Games This Fall

ESPN+ will stream more college football than ever before this fall, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC, Big 12, American, ACC, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC, SWAC, ASUN/WAC, the Big South-OVC Football Association and Pioneer. The 2023-24 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31 with 218 games exclusively on ESPN+ in September.

Week 1 Highlights | September 2:

Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss – The Ole Miss Rebels begin their 2023 campaign with a non-conference matchup at home versus the Mercer Bears in Week 1 of the college football season.

UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia – The two-time defending National Champion Bulldogs kick off their season against the Skyhawks at 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State – The two teams meet for the first time, following Kansas State winning last season's Big 12 Championship.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State – Oklahoma State looks to kick off a successful season in their home opener.

Oklahoma State looks to kick off a successful season in their home opener. Texas State at Baylor – Former Auburn and LSU quarterback TJ Finley makes his debut for Texas State, while Baylor looks to follow up last year with another win and get back into the Top 25.

Additional highlights:

14 total SEC games over the course of the season, with one game for each SEC school.

More than 20 Big 12 Now on ESPN+ games on platform – more than ever before – with additional games added to the schedule throughout the season.

Approximately 30 games from The American over the course of the season, with at least one appearance from each school.

Robust schedules from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, UMass and numerous FCS conferences, with more added to the schedule throughout the season.

Every game of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games and Division II and III.

For the first time, ESPN+ will stream the Secretaries’ Cup (Merchant Marine Academy @ US. Coast Guard Academy) on Veterans’ Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

College Football on ESPN+ – First Five Weeks Schedule (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Aug 31 6 p.m. North Greenville at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Virginia State at Morehead State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) at Western Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Rhode Island at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Furman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Shorter at Samford ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sacramento State at Nicholls ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tusculum at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Valparaiso at Youngstown State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. North Carolina A&T at UAB ESPN+ 8 p.m. Central Washington at Weber State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Lindenwood ESPN+ 8 p.m. Idaho at Lamar ESPN+ 8 p.m. UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian ESPN+ Fri, Sep 1 6:30 p.m. Howard at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sep 2 TBD San Diego at Cal Poly ESPN+ Noon Villanova at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon Long Island University at Ohio ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Marist at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Davidson at VMI ESPN+ 1 p.m. Western Carolina at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Virginia State vs. Norfolk State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Akron at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Merrimack at Holy Cross ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 4 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Charlotte ESPN+ 6 p.m. UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. Bucknell at James Madison ESPN+ 6 p.m. Albany at Marshall ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wagner at Fordham ESPN+ 6 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southern at Alabama State ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Maine at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Presbyterian at Murray State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chattanooga at North Alabama ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tarleton at McNeese ESPN+ 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ 9 p.m. Western Illinois at New Mexico State ESPN+ 9 p.m. Incarnate Word at UTEP ESPN+ Sat, Sep 9 Noon Holy Cross at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX 12:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian ESPN+ 1 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX 1:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Central Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Samford at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southern Utah at BYU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Campbell at The Citadel ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at UMass ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Toledo ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas State at UTSA ESPN+ 4 p.m. Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 4 p.m. Benedict at Edward Waters ESPN+ 4 p.m. Illinois State at Western Illinois ESPN+ 5 p.m. SE Louisiana at South Alabama ESPN+ 5 p.m. Austin Peay at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ 5:30 p.m. Carson-Newman at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. SMU at Oklahoma SoonerVision on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Duquesne at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lafayette at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. New Mexico State at Liberty ESPN+ 6 p.m. Ohio at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fordham at Buffalo ESPN+ 6 p.m. Morgan State at Akron ESPN+ 6 p.m. Louisiana at Old Dominion ESPN+ 6 p.m. UAB at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kennesaw State at Chattanooga ESPN+ 6 p.m. Long Island at Bryant ESPN+ 6 p.m. Elon at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 6 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Robert Morris ESPN+ 6 p.m. VMI at Bucknell ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. North Texas at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morehouse at Howard ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Christian at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. UConn at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morehead State at Mercer ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri State at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Webber at Stetson ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas College at Central Arkansas ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Alabama at Tarleton ESPN+ 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Furman at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Grambling at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ 9 p.m. Montana at Utah Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. Nicholls at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Lamar at UL Monroe ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northwestern State at Drake ESPN+ Sat, Sep 16 Noon Long Island University at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon Central Connecticut at Kent State ESPN+ Noon Holy Cross at Yale ESPN+ Noon Cornell at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon Davidson at Marist ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Stonehill at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Penn at Colgate ESPN+ 1 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) at Harvard ESPN+ 2 p.m. Norfolk State at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Indiana State at Ball State ESPN+ 2 p.m. UMass at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Robert Morris at Youngstown State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Illinois State at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Florida Memorial at Grambling ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Hampton at Howard ESPN+ 4 p.m. Brown at Bryant ESPN+ 4 p.m. William & Mary at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 4 p.m. Utah Tech at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 4 p.m. North American at Portland State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Furman at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Georgia State at Charlotte ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at Chattanooga ESPN+ 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Wofford ESPN+ 6 p.m. Northern Iowa at Idaho State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Savannah State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kentucky State at Allen ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Western Carolina at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 6 p.m. Towson at Morgan State ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Villanova at UCF Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Alabama at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tarleton at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Samford at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana at UAB ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Rice ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Texas at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. San Jose State at Toledo ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stony Brook at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Texas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Duquesne at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lindenwood at Western Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Alabama at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Christian at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State ESPN+ 7 p.m. East Tennessee State at Austin Peay ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Southern ESPN+ 8 p.m. Lincoln at Cal Poly ESPN+ 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 10 p.m. Southern Utah at UC Davis ESPN+ Fri, Sep 22 7 p.m. Brown at Harvard ESPN+ Sat, Sep 23 Noon Cornell at Yale ESPN+ 1 p.m. Wofford at VMI ESPN+ 1 p.m. Stonehill at Fordham ESPN+ 1 p.m. Butler at Stetson ESPN+ 1 p.m. Marist at Valparaiso ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Lehigh at Dartmouth ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at Furman ESPN+ 2 p.m. Morehouse at Edward Waters ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. Chattanooga at Samford ESPN+ 3 p.m. Bryant at Princeton ESPN+ 3 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Robert Morris ESPN+ 3 p.m. Utah Tech at Missouri State ESPN+ 3 p.m. McNeese at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Penn at Bucknell ESPN+ 4 p.m. Montana at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 4 p.m. Cal Poly at Portland State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Miles ESPN+ 4 p.m. Houston Christian at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at East Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Northern Colorado at Idaho State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southeast Missouri at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 6 p.m. Albany at Morgan State ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at South Carolina State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Houston Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Florida ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Lincoln (CA) at Lamar ESPN+ 7 p.m. North American at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7 p.m. Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Martin at North Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southwest Baptist at Tarleton ESPN+ 8 p.m. Western Illinois at Southern Utah ESPN+ 10 p.m. Eastern Washington at UC Davis ESPN+ Sat, Sep 30 Noon Morgan State at Yale ESPN+ Noon Howard at Robert Morris ESPN+ Noon Miles at Central State ESPN+ Noon Stetson at Marist ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Fordham at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. East Tennessee State at Samford ESPN+ 1 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Dartmouth at Penn ESPN+ 1 p.m. Drake at Morehead State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Colgate at Cornell ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Carolina at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Austin Peay at Lindenwood ESPN+ 3 p.m. Weber State at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 4 p.m. VMI at Mercer ESPN+ 4 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tarleton at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri State at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 6 p.m. Chattanooga at Wofford ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fort Valley State at Allen ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fort Valley State at Allen ESPN+ 7 p.m. Indiana State at Murray State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lamar at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Grambling at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ 8 p.m. Central Arkansas at Southern Utah ESPN+ 8 p.m. Nicholls at McNeese ESPN+ 8 p.m. UC Davis at Cal Poly ESPN+



