ESPN+ Unveils September Major League Baseball Game Schedule

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for September 2023. The 29-game slate begins with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, September 1, at 8 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ September schedule highlights:
- Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez and the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena;
- Five days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees hosting the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox;
- The MLB pennant and wild card races intensify as the season culminates, leading into ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series.
MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Fri, Sept. 1
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Sun, Sept. 3
|4 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Mon, Sept. 4
|4 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Wed, Sept. 6
|7 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals
|Thu, Sept. 7
|6:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins
|Thu, Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees
|Fri, Sept. 8
|7 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Sun, Sept. 10
|1:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Mon, Sept. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies
|Tue, Sept. 12
|10 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Sept. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Wed, Sept. 13
|7 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets
|Thu, Sept. 14
|2 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Fri, Sept. 15
|8 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals
|Sat, Sept. 16
|6:30 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Sun, Sept. 17
|1:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets
|Mon, Sept. 18
|2 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals
|Tue, Sep 19
|10 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, Sept. 20
|2 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros
|Thu, Sept. 21
|1 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angles vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Fri, Sept. 22
|7 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees
|Fri, Sept. 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Sat, Sept. 23
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
|Sat, Sept. 23
|4 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox
|Sun, Sept. 24
|1:30 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees
|Wed, Sept. 27
|6 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
|Wed, Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets
|Thu, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
|Fri, Sept. 29
|8 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.
