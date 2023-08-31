ESPN+ Unveils September Major League Baseball Game Schedule

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for September 2023. The 29-game slate begins with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, September 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ September schedule highlights:

Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez and the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena;

Five days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees hosting the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox;

The MLB pennant and wild card races intensify as the season culminates, leading into ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series.

MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Sept. 1 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sun, Sept. 3 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Mon, Sept. 4 4 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wed, Sept. 6 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Thu, Sept. 7 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Thu, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Fri, Sept. 8 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sun, Sept. 10 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Mon, Sept. 11 8:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Tue, Sept. 12 10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Sept. 13 6:30 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wed, Sept. 13 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Thu, Sept. 14 2 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Fri, Sept. 15 8 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Sat, Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Sun, Sept. 17 1:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Mon, Sept. 18 2 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals Tue, Sep 19 10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Sept. 20 2 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros Thu, Sept. 21 1 p.m. Los Angeles Angles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Sept. 22 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees Fri, Sept. 22 6:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sat, Sept. 23 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Sat, Sept. 23 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Sun, Sept. 24 1:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees Wed, Sept. 27 6 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Wed, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Thu, Sept. 28 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Fri, Sept. 29 8 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

