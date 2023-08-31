ESPN+ Unveils September Major League Baseball Game Schedule

BaseballESPN+MLB

ESPN+ Unveils September Major League Baseball Game Schedule

Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan9 hours ago

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for September 2023. The 29-game slate begins with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, September 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ September schedule highlights:

  • Multiple appearances by the league’s top teams including the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez and the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena;
  • Five days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees hosting the Detroit Tigers, the Atlanta Braves visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox;
  • The MLB pennant and wild card races intensify as the season culminates, leading into ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series.

MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game
Fri, Sept. 1 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Sun, Sept. 3 4 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Mon, Sept. 4 4 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Wed, Sept. 6 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals
Thu, Sept. 7 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins
Thu, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees
Fri, Sept. 8 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sun, Sept. 10 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds
Mon, Sept. 11 8:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies
Tue, Sept. 12 10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Sept. 13 6:30 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Wed, Sept. 13 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets
Thu, Sept. 14 2 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Fri, Sept. 15 8 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals
Sat, Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Sun, Sept. 17 1:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets
Mon, Sept. 18 2 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals
Tue, Sep 19 10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, Sept. 20 2 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros
Thu, Sept. 21 1 p.m. Los Angeles Angles vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Fri, Sept. 22 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees
Fri, Sept. 22 6:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sat, Sept. 23 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
Sat, Sept. 23 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox
Sun, Sept. 24 1:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees
Wed, Sept. 27 6 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
Wed, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets
Thu, Sept. 28 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
Fri, Sept. 29 8 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:
[email protected];
[email protected].

Tags
Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan9 hours ago
Photo of Ronce Rajan

Ronce Rajan

Back to top button