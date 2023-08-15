ESPN Unveils Women’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for 2023-2024 Season

ESPN+ to stream more than 1,600 games live, highlighted by 100 conference championship matches

ESPN platforms, including ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN), and Longhorn Network, will showcase 80 in-season women’s college soccer matches this fall beginning Thursday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. ET with the interconference Florida State-Texas A&M match on SEC Network.

ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will stream over 1,600 women’s soccer matches live from over 20 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and more than 100 conference championship games.

In all, ESPN+, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, SEC Network+, and ACC Network Extra will exclusively stream more than 2,000 live matches during the season. Games will feature inter- and intra-conference matchups between teams from a myriad of conferences: the ASUN, America East, American, Atlantic Ten, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt, Western Athletic, and the West Coast Conference.

The 2023 women’s college soccer fall schedule extends ESPN’s long-term commitment as the definitive home for women’s college sports coverage. It aligns with the strategy behind the expansive growth in popularity and programming of women’s sports across ESPN platforms.

Commentators:

Mike Watts, the primary play-by-play voice for women’s soccer on SEC Network, will team with analyst Jill Loyden, a former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper, to call most matches, including the weekly Thursday Night Primetime matchup on the network. Also returning is play-by-play commentator Alex Perlman, who will pair up in the booth with former Kentucky head coach Ian Carry. Former Georgia standout Marion Crowder will also work the Thursday primetime telecasts and provide halftime analysis.

Critically acclaimed play-by-play commentator Jenn Hildreth and former U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey are teaming up again on ACC Network to call the Thursday Night Primetime on ACC Network. Lindsey was a two-time ACC Player of the Year (2000, 2001) at the University of Virginia.

Highlights:

Strong matchups: 14 of 64 showdowns on the schedule feature a matchup between two top-25 teams.

14 of 64 showdowns on the schedule feature a matchup between two top-25 teams. ESPN+: In addition to 100 conference championship matches, some of the games exclusively on ESPN+ include: Virginia at George Mason (August 27), Stanford at VCU (September 7), Texas at Kansas (October 1), Texas Tech at BYU (October 5), and Baylor at TCU (October 15).

In addition to 100 conference championship matches, some of the games exclusively on ESPN+ include: Virginia at George Mason (August 27), Stanford at VCU (September 7), Texas at Kansas (October 1), Texas Tech at BYU (October 5), and Baylor at TCU (October 15). ESPNU will televise 13 games led by ACC action between No. 6 Florida State and No. 2 University of North Carolina (UNC) on Sunday, Sept. 24, at noon; No. 2 UNC at No. 7 Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.; Big 12 contest between top 25 teams (No. 9 TCU at No. 13 BYU) on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m.

will televise 13 games led by ACC action between No. 6 Florida State and No. 2 University of North Carolina (UNC) on Sunday, Sept. 24, at noon; No. 2 UNC at No. 7 Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.; Big 12 contest between top 25 teams (No. 9 TCU at No. 13 BYU) on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. Top-three matchups on ACC Network: 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 UNC (Thursday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.); Sunday, Oct. 8, No. 2 UNC at No. 4 Duke (Sunday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.); and No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia (Sunday, Oct. 1, at 12 p.m.) – all on ACC Network. Full ACCN schedule details.

3 Notre Dame at No. 2 UNC (Thursday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.); Sunday, Oct. 8, No. 2 UNC at No. 4 Duke (Sunday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m.); and No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia (Sunday, Oct. 1, at 12 p.m.) – all on ACC Network. Full ACCN schedule details. SEC Network features 26 matches this fall, including the entire SEC Soccer Championship. A trio of SEC squads is highlighted in the preseason top 25, including No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas – whom the SEC coaches chose to win the league this fall, and No. 12 South Carolina. Full SECN schedule

features 26 matches this fall, including the entire SEC Soccer Championship. A trio of SEC squads is highlighted in the preseason top 25, including No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas – whom the SEC coaches chose to win the league this fall, and No. 12 South Carolina. Full SECN schedule Championship pedigree: Led by the University of North Carolina, the most successful team in women’s college soccer, the schedule features previous NCAA champions: Florida State, Notre Dame, and more.

2023 WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER ON ESPN LINEAR TV PLATFORMS:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Aug 17 8 p.m. Florida State at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Aug 20 1 p.m. Drexel at Pittsburgh ACC Network 3 p.m. Rice at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Aug 24 8 p.m. LSU at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Aug 27 12 p.m. Wisconsin at Duke ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 3 Notre Dame ACC Network 8 p.m. Iona at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Aug 31 8 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Sep 3 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. SMU at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Sep 7 7 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 12 South Carolina ESPNU 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Sep 10 1:30 p.m. Northwestern at Virginia Tech ACC Network 3 p.m. Gonzaga at Texas Longhorn Network 3:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACC Network 5:30 p.m. Wyoming at Louisville ACC Network 6 p.m. Clemson at Georgia SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 7 Alabama ESPNU Thu, Sep 14 7 p.m. Georgia at Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 9 TCU at No. 13 BYU ESPNU Fri, Sep 15 6 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACC Network Sun, Sep 17 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at NC State ACC Network Thu, Sep 21 6 p.m. Clemson at Miami ACC Network 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Sep 24 12 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at No. 2 North Carolina ESPNU 2 p.m. Clemson at Boston College ACC Network 2 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ESPNU 3 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss SEC Network 7 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina ESPNU Mon, Sep 25 8 p.m. No. 13 BYU at No. 15 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Sep 28 7 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Oct 1 12 p.m. No. 4 Duke at No. 5 Virginia ACC Network Wed, Oct 4 5:30 p.m. Brown at Yale ESPNU Thu, Oct 5 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Texas at No. 24 UCF ESPNU 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse ACC Network 7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama SEC Network 8 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech ACC Network Sun, Oct 8 2 p.m. Virginia at NC State ACC Network 2 p.m. Florida at Georgia ESPNU 2 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke ACC Network 5 p.m. Tennessee at LSU SEC Network 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPNU 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Oct 12 7 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 6 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Oct 15 1:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACC Network 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Oct 19 6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Oct 22 2 p.m. No. 14 Pittsburgh at No. 25 Clemson ACC Network 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPNU 5 p.m. LSU at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Oct 23 8 p.m. No. 9 TCU at No. 15 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Oct 26 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Miami ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 25 Clemson at No. 3 Notre Dame ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 4:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 6 p.m. 2023 ACC Soccer Championship (First Round) ACC Network 8 p.m. 2023 ACC Soccer Championship (First Round) ACC Network Tue, Oct 31 1 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 3:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network Thu, Nov 2 5:30 p.m. 2023 ACC Soccer Championship (Semifinals) ACC Network 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) SEC Network 8 p.m. 2023 ACC Soccer Championship (Semifinals) ACC Network 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) SEC Network Sun, Nov 5 12 p.m. 2023 ACC Soccer Championship (Title Game) ESPNU 2 p.m. TBD ESPNU 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship) SEC Network

*Subject to change

