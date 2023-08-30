ESPN’S Daily Wager Returning to ESPN Headquarters in Bristol

ESPN’s sports betting news and information program is coming home. Daily Wager – which debuted on March 11, 2019 in Bristol, CT – will return to ESPN headquarters on Thursday, Sept. 7 after a little over three years at The LINQ Hotel + Experience studio in Las Vegas.

A new schedule featuring a weekly Saturday morning show at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 will be added following the show’s new location to get fans ready for the full slate of football action across the country each and every week. The full schedule will be Thursdays-Mondays on ESPN2.

“ESPN created some great content and incredible memories during our time at the Las Vegas studio,” said Scott Clark, VP, Fantasy & Sports Betting Content. “With our new ESPN BET deal set to launch this fall, we felt it was best to return to our headquarters. We cannot thank everyone we worked with at Caesars Entertainment over the past few years, and we wish them the best into the future.”

Daily Wager Schedule:

Day of Week Time (ET) Broadcast Mondays 4 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesdays Off N/A Wednesdays Off N/A Thursdays 6 p.m. ESPN2 Fridays 6 p.m. ESPN2 Saturdays 11 a.m. ESPN2 Sundays 9 a.m. ESPN2

*General schedule unless noted closer to air date

Earlier this month, ESPN announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States. The sportsbook will launch sometime later this Fall.