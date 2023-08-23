ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the US Open August 28 – September 10

ESPN+Tennis

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

First-Ever LIVE Coverage on ABC

SportsCenter at the 2023 US Open Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Dual Network Primetime Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 Aug. 29 and 30

98 Hours on ESPN Deportes

All 16 Courts Streaming Live on ESPN+

ESPN platforms will present exclusive coverage of the US Open for the ninth consecutive year beginning Monday August 28, 2023. Studio coverage begins on ESPN Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET with a special 90-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show.

More than 260 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on ESPN+ and ESPN3. For the first time ever, ABC will air the US Open live, with the Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3. Dual network primetime coverage on August 29 and 30 includes action from Arthur Ashe Stadium on ESPN and from Louis Armstrong Stadium on ESPN2.

ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of play in Spanish—up 12 hours over last year—including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships.

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 9 and the Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, September 10, both at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open.  Within the ESPN App:

  • ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball-to-last ball each day
  • ESPN+coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 22 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals
  • On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open.
  • ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays

More TV and Digital Coverage

  • News and information: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com.
  • ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:
    • Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)
    • Streaming: Portuguese, Spanish, French and English in Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean

ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot “Blue” Features Alicia Keys’ “Streets of New York” 

Conveyed through the “Streets of New York” from native New Yorker Alicia Keys, the promotional spot “Blue” represents new energy and the evolution of tennis from well-known legends to new star talent. The “Blue” promotional spots connect summertime in New York City and the US Open’s iconic courts and branding.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN & the 2023 US Open  

Date  Time (ET)  Platform(s)  Event 
Tue Aug 22  11 a.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying First Round 
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 
Wed Aug 23  11 a.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Second Round 
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) 
Thu Aug 24  11 a.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Third Round 
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) 
Fri Aug 25  11 a.m. – 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Final Round 
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Final Round (12 courts) 
Sun Aug 27  4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.  ESPN  SportsCenter at the US Open 
Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10  11 a.m. – 11p.m.  ESPN+, ESPN3  All courts streaming live 
Mon Aug 28  11 a.m. – 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN  First Round 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Tue Aug 29  11 a.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN   First Round 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) 

ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) 

 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 
Wed Aug 30  11 a.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon – 7 p.m.  ESPN 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) 

ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) 

 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –  

Second Round 
Thu Aug 31  11 a.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN 
6 p.m.– 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –  

Second Round 
Fri Sept 1  11 a.m. – 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN 
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round 
5 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Sat Sept 2  11 a.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2  Third Round 
5 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round 
Sun Sept 3  11 a.m. – 3 p.m.  ESPN  Round of 16 
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.  ABC 
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 
Mon Sept 4  Noon – 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Round of 16 
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN  
5 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 
Tue Sept 5  Noon – 5 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Wed Sept 6  Noon – 5 p.m.   ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon – 6 p.m.  ESPN 

 
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals 
ESPN Deportes  Quarterfinals 
Thu Sept 7  7 p.m. – 11 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Semifinals 

presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 
ESPN Deportes  Women’s Semifinals 
Fri Sept 8  Noon – 2 p.m.  ESPN2  Men’s Doubles Championship 
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinals #1 

presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Semifinals #1 
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinals #2  
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Semifinals #2 
Sat Sept 9  Noon – 2 p.m.  ESPN3  Mixed Doubles Championship 
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Championship 

presented by Cadillac 
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Women’s Championship Preview Special 
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.  Women’s Championship 
Sun Sept 10  1 p.m. – 3 p.m.   ESPN  Women’s Doubles Championship 
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.  Men’s Championship 

presented by Cadillac 
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.  Men’s Championship 
8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.  ESPN2  Men’s Championship (Encore) 

 

