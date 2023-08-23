ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the US Open August 28 – September 10

First-Ever LIVE Coverage on ABC

SportsCenter at the 2023 US Open Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Dual Network Primetime Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 Aug. 29 and 30

98 Hours on ESPN Deportes

All 16 Courts Streaming Live on ESPN+

ESPN platforms will present exclusive coverage of the US Open for the ninth consecutive year beginning Monday August 28, 2023. Studio coverage begins on ESPN Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET with a special 90-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show.

More than 260 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on ESPN+ and ESPN3. For the first time ever, ABC will air the US Open live, with the Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3. Dual network primetime coverage on August 29 and 30 includes action from Arthur Ashe Stadium on ESPN and from Louis Armstrong Stadium on ESPN2.

ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of play in Spanish—up 12 hours over last year—including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships.

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 9 and the Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, September 10, both at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open. Within the ESPN App:

ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball-to-last ball each day

ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 22 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals

coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 22 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open.

The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open. ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays

More TV and Digital Coverage

News and information : ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com.

: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com. ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe: Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French) Streaming: Portuguese, Spanish, French and English in Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean



ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot “Blue” Features Alicia Keys’ “Streets of New York”

Conveyed through the “Streets of New York” from native New Yorker Alicia Keys, the promotional spot “Blue” represents new energy and the evolution of tennis from well-known legends to new star talent. The “Blue” promotional spots connect summertime in New York City and the US Open’s iconic courts and branding.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Tue Aug 22 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying First Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) Wed Aug 23 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Second Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) Thu Aug 24 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Third Round 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) Fri Aug 25 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Final Round 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Final Round (12 courts) Sun Aug 27 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ESPN SportsCenter at the US Open Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All courts streaming live Mon Aug 28 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Tue Aug 29 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round Wed Aug 30 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round Thu Aug 31 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 6 p.m.– 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round Fri Sept 1 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Sat Sept 2 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 Third Round 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round Sun Sept 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Mon Sept 4 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Tue Sept 5 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wed Sept 6 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals Thu Sept 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals #1 presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals #2 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Women’s Championship presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

