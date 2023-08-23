ESPN’s Exclusive First Ball to Last Ball Coverage of the US Open August 28 – September 10

First-Ever LIVE Coverage on ABC
SportsCenter at the 2023 US Open Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Dual Network Primetime Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 Aug. 29 and 30
98 Hours on ESPN Deportes
All 16 Courts Streaming Live on ESPN+
ESPN platforms will present exclusive coverage of the US Open for the ninth consecutive year beginning Monday August 28, 2023. Studio coverage begins on ESPN Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET with a special 90-minute SportsCenter at the US Open preview show.
More than 260 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on ESPN+ and ESPN3. For the first time ever, ABC will air the US Open live, with the Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3. Dual network primetime coverage on August 29 and 30 includes action from Arthur Ashe Stadium on ESPN and from Louis Armstrong Stadium on ESPN2.
ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of play in Spanish—up 12 hours over last year—including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships.
Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 9 and the Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, September 10, both at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open. Within the ESPN App:
- ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball-to-last ball each day
- ESPN+coverage began with the Qualifiers on August 22 and will continue with all-day coverage in English and Spanish throughout the tournament, highlighted by simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals
- On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open.
- ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of replays
More TV and Digital Coverage
- News and information: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com.
- ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:
- Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)
- Streaming: Portuguese, Spanish, French and English in Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean
ESPN’s US Open Promotional Spot “Blue” Features Alicia Keys’ “Streets of New York”
Conveyed through the “Streets of New York” from native New Yorker Alicia Keys, the promotional spot “Blue” represents new energy and the evolution of tennis from well-known legends to new star talent. The “Blue” promotional spots connect summertime in New York City and the US Open’s iconic courts and branding.
ESPN & the 2023 US Open
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Tue Aug 22
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying First Round
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying First Round (14 courts)
|Wed Aug 23
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Second Round
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Second Round (14 courts)
|Thu Aug 24
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Third Round
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Third Round (14 courts)
|Fri Aug 25
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Final Round
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Final Round (12 courts)
|Sun Aug 27
|4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|SportsCenter at the US Open
|Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10
|11 a.m. – 11p.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|All courts streaming live
|Mon Aug 28
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Tue Aug 29
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|Wed Aug 30
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –
Second Round
|Thu Aug 31
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.– 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –
Second Round
|Fri Sept 1
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Sat Sept 2
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|Sun Sept 3
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Mon Sept 4
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Tue Sept 5
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Wed Sept 6
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Quarterfinals
|Thu Sept 7
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Semifinals
presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Fri Sept 8
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinals #1
presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|Sat Sept 9
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Championship
presented by Cadillac
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Women’s Championship
|Sun Sept 10
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
presented by Cadillac
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
