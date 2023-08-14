ESPN’s Reimagined NBA Game and Studio Coverage Plans for 2023-24 Season

Malika Andrews to Lead All ESPN and ABC NBA Studio Coverage, Serving as New Host of NBA Countdown

Two-Time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers Joins ESPN as Analyst for NBA Countdown on ABC and Games

Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick, and Richard Jefferson Form New, Regular Broadcast Team

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown Enters 20th Season with ESPN and Unprecedented 50th Season in the NBA

ESPN today announced its reimagined NBA game and studio coverage plans for the 2023-24 season. NBA Champion Head Coach Doc Rivers will join Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters Doris Burke and Mike Breen to form the new lead commentator team. The trio, along with reporter Lisa Salters, will call the NBA Finals, Eastern Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, Christmas Day and the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series. The team will make its debut during ESPN’s opening week of NBA coverage in October. ESPN has reached a multi-year deal with Rivers as well as a multi-year extension with Burke.

Doris Burke, who has called the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio the last four seasons, will become the first woman to serve as a television analyst for the championship event. She was also the NBA Finals on ABC sideline reporter for nine years. Rivers, a veteran head coach of 25 years and player of 14 years, previously called the NBA Finals on ABC in 2004. He won the 2008 NBA Championship as head coach of the Boston Celtics. Mike Breen is entering his 19th season as the voice of the NBA Finals and ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-play commentator.

Malika Andrews to Host NBA Countdown

Malika Andrews, the host of NBA Today and Wednesday editions of NBA Countdown, will now host all of ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown shows, including NBA Finals pregame and halftime broadcasts. Andrews, an accomplished reporter, will continue to host NBA Today in addition to her new role. Analyst Stephen A. Smith, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame journalist Michael Wilbon, and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will all return to the show as well.

Bob Myers Joins NBA Countdown on ABC, Game Coverage

Bob Myers, two-time NBA Executive of the Year who led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships, has joined ESPN to serve as both a studio analyst and game analyst. Myers will appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs. He will also call games during the season. Myers joins Andrews, Smith, Wilbon and Wojnarowski to round out the new lead NBA Countdown team.

The Wednesday and Friday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN will also be hosted by Andrews with analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike and Wojnarowski reporting.

New Broadcast Team

ESPN has formed a second core NBA broadcast team for the season ahead. It will pair play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco with analysts JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson. The team will call the NBA Sunday Showcase series on ABC, plus work together for other marquee events throughout the season and into the NBA Playoffs. Jefferson’s expanded game analyst role is part of a multi-year extension with ESPN. The team will make its debut during ESPN’s opening week of NBA coverage in October.

ESPN play-by-play commentators Mark Jones and Dave Pasch will also return to call NBA games in 2023-24. Jones, who also serves as Sacramento Kings play-by-play voice, has called events for 33 years for ESPN. He joined in 1990.

Hubie Brown’s 50th NBA Season

ESPN has also reached an extension with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown. The legendary coach and analyst will begin his 20th season with ESPN and his 50th season in the NBA, an unprecedented mark. Brown will call games during the season, primarily teaming up with Mark Jones and Dave Pasch.

ESPN NBA Game Commentator Lineups:

Play-by-Play: Mike Breen; Ryan Ruocco; Mark Jones; Dave Pasch

Analysts: Doris Burke, Doc Rivers, JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, Hubie Brown, Bob Myers

Reporters: Lisa Salters, Cassidy Hubbarth, Monica McNutt, Katie George, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Jorge Sedano

NBA Today

Malika Andrews will continue to host NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday afternoon NBA show, which is now entering its third season. Andrews will continue to be joined by analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and senior writers Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. On select dates, Ogwumike will serve as host as she did last season. NBA Today airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. ET.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].