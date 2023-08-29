First Take’s Viewership Streak Continues, Reaching 13 Consecutive Months of Year-Over-Year Growth

August saw an Increase of 21 Percent vs. 2022, averaging 391,000 Viewers

First Take’s Most-Watched Month of August Since 2017

First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, continued its viewership streak in August, reaching 13 consecutive months of year-over-year growth.

August saw an increase of 21 percent from 2022, averaging 391,000 viewers. It was also the show’s most-watched month of August since 2017.

Up Next: First Take’s Fall Football Kickoff

Beginning September 4, Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe will join First Take with Smith and Qerim every Monday and Tuesday during football season.

Sharpe adds to the show’s signature lineup of guest football experts who will join weekly beginning next week, including Ryan Clark, Kimberley A. Martin, Dan Orlovsky, Chris Russo, Marcus Spears and more.

