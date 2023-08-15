Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Begins on ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo Tip Off the Tournament as they Host the New York Knicks on November 3; Defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić Host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in Nightcap

ESPN today, in conjunction with the NBA, announced that the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament will begin on ESPN, Friday, November 3 with the first of four doubleheaders throughout the month. In total, ESPN will combine to nationally televise eight NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play games.

The NBA In-Season Tournament begins with an ESPN doubleheader on November 3, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson. In the second half of the November 3 doubleheader, the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and two-time NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. The full ESPN schedule is below.

More highlights:

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James vs. Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant on November 10;

San Antonio Spurs and top 2023 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama vs. Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on November 17;

New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns to make multiple appearances.

Date Game Platforms Fri, Nov. 3 New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 17 Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN, ESPN App Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 24 Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ESPN App

All games will also air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. For more information on the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament: In-Season Tournament 101: Rules, format and how it works.

