International Cricket: Asia Cup Begins Wednesday, Aug. 30, Exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+

Featuring the top six cricket teams in Asia, the Asia Cup will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ beginning Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 17.

The first of 13 ODI matches features Nepal playing as the home team versus Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium in Punjab, Pakistan, on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. ET .

playing as the home team versus at Multan Cricket Stadium in Punjab, Pakistan, on . Round 1 of the Asia Cup will also showcase one of the greatest rivalries in sports , when India , ranked No. 1 in the world cricket rankings, hosts world No. 6 Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, on Saturday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m. ET.

, when , ranked No. 1 in the world cricket rankings, hosts world No. 6 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, on The six qualifying teams in the Asia Cup also include Sri Lanka, Bangledesh and Afghanistan.

Playing a One Day International (ODI) format, all six teams will complete a first stage of round-robin group play, before a knockout round of Super 4 matches. The top two teams from the Super 4 round will reach the final match for the Asia Cup championship on Sunday, September 17.

All 13 matches of the Asia Cup will be presented live on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi .

. Each match will be followed by a special 30-minute highlights show, also presented in English and Hindi.

Founded by the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) to promote cricket between Asian countries, the Asia Cup has been played approximately every two years since 1983 and began alternating between ODI and T20 formats in 2016.

India has won the Asia Cup seven times with Sri Lanka close behind with six.

Date Coverage Begins (ET) Round Matchup Wednesday, August 30 4:30 AM Round 1 Round Robin Nepal vs. Pakistan Thursday, August 31 Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Saturday, September 2 India vs. Pakistan Sunday, September 3 Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh Monday, September 4 Nepal vs. India Tuesday, September 5 Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka Wednesday, September 6 Round 2 Super 4s TBD Saturday, September 9 TBD Sunday, September 10 TBD Tuesday, September 12 TBD Thursday, September 14 TBD Friday, September 15 TBD Sunday, September 17 Championship Final TBD

Comprehensive coverage of the Asia Cup also includes ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

ESPN+ will also stream the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, covering all 48 matches live beginning Thursday, October 5, through the championship final on Sunday, November 19.

