Longhorn Network Reveals 2023 Volleyball and Soccer Television Schedules

ESPN continues its industry-leading coverage of collegiate sports this fall with thousands of matchups set for ESPN platforms, including Longhorn Network. LHN is set for more than two dozen Texas volleyball and soccer matches in 2023, with a pair of exhibitions against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi slated for mid-August to start the season.

Texas Volleyball

Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense against perennial powerhouse Stanford on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Longhorn Network serves up a trio of ranked showdowns this fall. No. 19 Rice takes on UT at Gregory Gym on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on LHN, before No. 18 BYU faces off against the Longhorns at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. No. 15 Baylor matches up against Texas in Austin on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. The Longhorns are highlighted more than a dozen times across ESPN platforms this fall, including 11 regular season games on LHN. Texas was voted the Big 12 volleyball favorite for a league-record 13th year in a row. The Longhorns have been picked atop the poll each season since 2011 and have been the unanimous choice for the past three years.

Texas Soccer

The women’s soccer season on Longhorn Network kicks off Sunday, Aug. 20, as No. 15 Texas hosts Rice at 3 p.m. The Longhorns will face a pair of top 25 teams on LHN, including 2022 NCAA Tournament participants No. 9 TCU and No. 13 BYU, and the network features the Longhorns a dozen times in 2023. Texas was selected to finish third in the Big 12 this fall, receiving five first-place votes. UT was the Big 12 regular season champion in 2022 and advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

2023 LONGHORN NETWORK VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Aug 18 7 p.m. Texas A&M-CC at Texas (exh.) Fri, Sep 8 6 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Texas Mon, Sep 11 7 p.m. Rice at Texas Thu, Sep 14 8 p.m. Ohio State at Texas Fri, Sep 15 8 p.m. Washington State at Texas Fri, Sep 29 8 p.m. BYU at Texas Thu, Oct 5 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Fri, Oct 6 8 p.m. Kansas at Texas Fri, Oct 27 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Sat, Nov 11 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas Wed, Nov 15 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Sat, Nov 25 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas

2023 LONGHORN NETWORK SOCCER SCHEDULE