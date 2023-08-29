Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN Reach Multi-Year Rights Extension

The Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN have reached a new multimedia rights extension. The agreement will feature national linear and digital exposure for the Conference, beginning with the 2024 football season and extending through the 2029 season. This fall, the Conference and ESPN are entering the final year of their existing multi-year agreement.

“We truly value our relationship with ESPN, and this agreement achieves all of the Conference’s goals we identified at the start of the negotiation process,” said Commissioner Patty Viverito. “It strengthens our relationship with the industry leader, offers broader opportunities for linear exposure, and protects local media rights agreements.”

During the term of the six-year extension, a minimum of nine MVFC games will be featured on ESPN linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU), in addition to continuing the eight-game Conference “Game of the Week” digital package on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service. The MVFC will also deliver additional league contests to air exclusively on ESPN platforms as part of the new agreement.

“The Missouri Valley Football Conference features fantastic programs and outstanding rivalries that we look forward to continuing to highlight across ESPN platforms in the many years ahead as part of our commitment to the coverage of FCS football,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming & acquisitions.

The MVFC retained LEONA Marketing Group to assist with negotiating its agreement with ESPN. The future schedule of games and any corresponding distribution outlets will be announced later.

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Founded in 1985, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has shaped itself into the nation’s premier NCAA FCS conference. The Conference owns 12 FCS national titles, and a league school has appeared in an FCS-record 12-straight championship games. Members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (and initial year of membership) include Illinois State University (1985), Indiana State University (1986), Missouri State University (1985), Murray State University (2023), the University of North Dakota (2020), North Dakota State University (2008), the University of Northern Iowa (1985), the University of South Dakota (2012), South Dakota State University (2008), Southern Illinois University (1985), Western Illinois University (1985), and Youngstown State University (1997).

ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

