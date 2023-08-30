Prudential Signs New Multi-Year Agreement with Disney Advertising as Presenting Sponsor of Historic Rose Bowl Game Through 2025-26

Prudential Financial is once again teaming up with Disney Advertising and the Tournament of Roses to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Rose Bowl Game through the 2025-26 college football season. After serving as presenting sponsor of the 2023 Rose Bowl Game, Prudential will also present the highly anticipated 110th Rose Bowl Game in 2024, as well as the 2025 and 2026 Rose Bowl Games.

As the presenting sponsor for the next three seasons, Prudential, the global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager, will bring fans closer to one of college football’s most iconic events. This season, the annual tradition kicks off from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1st, 2024, on ESPN and the ESPN App at 5 p.m. ET.

“As a global financial brand, Prudential’s commitment to excellence and its shared passion for the game aligns with the spirit of the Rose Bowl, and we are thrilled to have them as a returning sponsor of this historic event,” said Mike Denby, Senior Vice President, Disney Advertising Sales. “Through Disney’s unrivaled reach, brands like Prudential can leverage the power of college football across our platforms to engage with diverse audiences nationwide, and on the grandest of stages.”

In the first year of this new deal, the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will host a College Football Playoff Semifinal, in what is also the final year before the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams. This will mark the fourth time (following 2015, 2018, and 2021) that the Rose Bowl is hosting a semifinal game in this format.

Additionally, Prudential will serve as the official sponsor of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, a celebration of events leading up to “The Granddaddy of Them All.” The brand will also have category exclusivity across both the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses in the Life Insurance, Wealth Management, and Financial Advisory categories.

“This sponsorship aligns with our ongoing strategy to invest in our brand and encourage consumers to think about financial planning when life has changed for the better,” said Richard Parkinson, Chief Brand Officer, Prudential Financial. “By tapping into highly visible cultural moments like the Rose Bowl, we can help more people seize their Now What? moments and take their financial future to the next level.”

ESPN’s signature MegaCast coverage of The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential begins at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 1st, 2024, across ESPN platforms. Further details regarding ESPN’s programming surrounding the College Football Playoff will be announced later in December.

About Prudential

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda and the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association drive the success of these annual events. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com or www.rosebowlgame.com.

