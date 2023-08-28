SEC Network Debuts Read & React with Cole Cubelic & Roman Harper, New-Look Out of Pocket Featuring Alyssa Lang & Takeo Spikes Highlights Studio Programming for 2023 College Football Campaign

SEC Network is rolling out a new spin on its studio programming this fall, as the network welcomes back its fall lineup and announces several commentator re-signings to kick off Week 1 of the 2023 college football season and beyond.

Read & React with Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper debuts on Monday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, as the pair “Monday Quarterback” the weekend around the SEC. The duo will take a comprehensive deep dive into the key plays, players, units, and teams that changed the game each weekend. Cubelic, a longtime ESPN/SEC Network game analyst who recently signed a new deal with SECN, continues his field analyst position on SEC Network’s marquee Saturday game of the week, SEC Saturday Night, while Harper adds to his robust studio role, which includes SEC Nation and SEC Now.

In addition, SEC Network host/reporter Alyssa Lang welcomes studio analyst Takeo Spikes to the co-hosting chair for Out of Pocket Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. The show, which returns on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., will put a bow on the week that was in the SEC and look ahead at what’s to come, as coaches, players and other notable guests join Lang, who recently signed a new, multi-year deal with SEC Network, and Spikes to fuse fun with football every week.

“We’re thrilled to add Cole, Roman and Takeo to our revamped studio slate this fall,” said Pete Watters, ESPN coordinating producer and SEC Network studio production lead. “Cole and Roman paired together creates instant fireworks. They’re both competitive, love debate, and when you add that Auburn/Alabama rivalry to any conversation, it’s entertaining and exciting.

“Adding Takeo to Out of Pocket alongside Alyssa provides the former player perspective to a show that is known for humanizing the athletes and coaches who fans see every Saturday, “Watters continued. “We’re excited for SEC Network viewers to experience a different side of Takeo, and for his and Alyssa’s friendship to play off each other on air.”

SECN Studio Shows Return to the Road

SEC Network’s signature traveling shows, SEC Nation and Marty & McGee, are venturing to various SEC cities and campus sites this fall.

The 10th season of SEC Nation kicks off with a double dose of pre-game programming for Week 1, as Laura Rutledge returns for her seventh season as host – her eighth on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow. SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors then makes its way to Music City, with live programming beginning at 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, Sept 2 from SEC Network’s set on Lower Broadway between 4th Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way. On the opening Thursday of Week 1, SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will be live from CoMo at 7 p.m. ET, with Harper, Rodgers and Tebow teaming up with Marty Smith on the field ahead of Missouri’s season opener against South Dakota on Aug. 31.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee bring their signature style to Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper – an intersection of southern lifestyle and college football delivering the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Kicking off Saturday, Sept. 2 and continuing weekly during the fall, Marty & McGee will be live from each SEC Nation site at 9 a.m.

SEC Network’s Saturday studio lineup features several on-air personalities with multi-year contract extensions, including McGee, Rodgers, Smith and Tebow.

The following are also featured as part of SEC Network’s expansive studio and original programming lineup (in alphabetical order):

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Returns Saturday, Sept. 2)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Chris Doering and Benjamin Watson, SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show will air each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network football game. Both Doering and Watson have signed multi-year renewals with SEC Network.

SEC in 60 (Returns Monday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m.)

Relive the action of SEC Football Saturdays as SEC Network packs an entire day of games into 60 minutes of excitement. Week 1’s episode features games from Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m.)

Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. The season debut is a double feature focusing on two teams from Tennessee in Week 1, as the Vols prepare for Virginia in Nashville (8 p.m.) and Vanderbilt gameplans for Alabama A&M (8:30 p.m.).

SEC Now (Tuesday & Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 & 7 p.m.)

SEC Network’s flagship news and information show, SEC Now, is back with Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts – Spikes and Matt Stinchcomb (Tuesdays) and Doering and Watson (Fridays and Saturdays). The show breaks down the latest SEC headlines and storylines in college sports. Burns and Stinchcomb join SEC Now cohorts Doering, Lang and Watson in re-signing with SECN.

SEC This Morning (Returns Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m.)

Hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on Sirius XM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday. SEC This Morning will be presented by various sponsors throughout the fall, including YellaWood, IHOP and Carvana.

The Paul Finebaum Show (Weekdays at 3 p.m.)

The four-hour daily program, simulcast on ESPN Radio, showcases Finebaum’s compelling opinions and deep knowledge of the SEC, as well as his interactions with his passionate callers – many of whom have followed him for years. The show airs live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios Monday-Thursday and from each SEC Nation site for #FinebaumFriday throughout the season. An hourlong The Best of The Paul Finebaum Show will air Fridays at 11 p.m. and re-air throughout the weekend.

TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood ( Returns Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.)

The sixth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with new episodes debuting every two weeks. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is produced by Bluefoot Entertainment and executive produced by ESPN senior writer and two-time New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. The James Beard Award-nominated show highlights Hot Springs, Ark. to start the season.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week with select studio shows available on demand on the ESPN App.

Day Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Monday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. Read & React 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Tuesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Inside Wednesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Out of Pocket Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Thursday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Friday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance 11 p.m. The Best of The Paul Finebaum Show Saturday 9 a.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 10 a.m. SEC Nation* 3 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis between Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dr Pepper, Johnsonville, Regions and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.