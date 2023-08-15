SEC Network Unveils 2023 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates
SEC Network is home to 60 SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches this season as part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports.
SEC Network Soccer
SEC Network’s soccer schedule will feature 26 matches, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 17, with No. 6 Florida State facing off against Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Every Thursday night will feature a new matchup on SEC Network at 7 p.m., with several Sunday afternoons showcasing SEC action.
A trio of SEC squads are highlighted in the preseason top 25 – No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 12 South Carolina – all of which have multiple appearances across ESPN platforms <insert link to overall>.
As in previous years, the entire SEC Soccer Championship will air on SEC Network. Full coverage details will be announced at a later date.
SEC Network Volleyball
SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will showcase nearly three dozen matches with 2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin serving up action at No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Matchups will be televised weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending conference champion Kentucky was voted to win the 2023 SEC title, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Florida, who was co-champion with the Wildcats last season, earned two first-place votes and finished second in the poll.
ESPN’s stacked fall volleyball lineup features 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season, including No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 25 Arkansas.
2023 SEC NETWORK SOCCER SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Thu, Aug 17
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Texas A&M
|Thu, Sep 7
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Missouri
|Sun, Sep 10
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia
|Thu, Sep 14
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|Thu, Sep 21
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|Sun, Sep 24
|3 p.m.
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|Thu, Sep 28
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Missouri
|Thu, Oct 5
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|Sun, Oct 8
|3 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 8
|5 p.m.
|Tennessee at LSU
|Sun, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn
|Thu, Oct 12
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Arkansas
|Sun, Oct 15
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|Thu, Oct 19
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|Sun, Oct 22
|5 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|Thu, Oct 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Missouri
|Thu, Oct 26
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
|Sun, Oct 29
|2 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Oct 29
|4:30 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Tue, Oct 31
|1 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Oct 31
|3:30 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Oct 31
|6 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Oct 31
|8:30 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Thu, Nov 2
|6 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Thu, Nov 2
|8:30 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Sun, Nov 5
|2 p.m.
|2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)
2023 SEC NETWORK VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Wed, Aug 30
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Arkansas
|Fri, Sep 1
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Kentucky
|Fri, Sep 8
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida
|Wed, Sep 20
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|Fri, Sep 22
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|Sun, Sep 24
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at Mississippi State
|Sun, Sep 24
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|Wed, Sep 27
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|Fri, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Georgia
|Sun, Oct 1
|2 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|Sun, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
|Sun, Oct 1
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|Wed, Oct 4
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Alabama
|Fri, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|Wed, Oct 11
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|Fri, Oct 13
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
|Sun, Oct 15
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|Sun, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Arkansas
|Wed, Oct 18
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|Fri, Oct 20
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Auburn
|Sun, Oct 22
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 22
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|Wed, Oct 25
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Missouri
|Fri, Oct 27
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
|Sun, Oct 29
|Noon
|Auburn at Alabama
|Wed, Nov 1
|8 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|Sun, Nov 5
|Noon
|Ole Miss at South Carolina
|Sun, Nov 5
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
|Wed, Nov 8
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at Mississippi State
|Sun, Nov 12
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|Wed, Nov 15
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|Sun, Nov 19
|1 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Sun, Nov 19
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Wed, Nov 22
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU