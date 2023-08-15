SEC Network Unveils 2023 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates

16 hours ago

SEC Network is home to 60 SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches this season as part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports.

SEC Network Soccer
SEC Network’s soccer schedule will feature 26 matches, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 17, with No. 6 Florida State facing off against Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Every Thursday night will feature a new matchup on SEC Network at 7 p.m., with several Sunday afternoons showcasing SEC action.

A trio of SEC squads are highlighted in the preseason top 25 – No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 12 South Carolina – all of which have multiple appearances across ESPN platforms <insert link to overall>.

As in previous years, the entire SEC Soccer Championship will air on SEC Network. Full coverage details will be announced at a later date.

SEC Network Volleyball
SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will showcase nearly three dozen matches with 2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin serving up action at No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Matchups will be televised weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending conference champion Kentucky was voted to win the 2023 SEC title, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Florida, who was co-champion with the Wildcats last season, earned two first-place votes and finished second in the poll.

ESPN’s stacked fall volleyball lineup features 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season, including No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 25 Arkansas.

2023 SEC NETWORK SOCCER SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Thu, Aug 17 8 p.m. Florida State at Texas A&M
Thu, Sep 7 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri
Sun, Sep 10 6 p.m. Clemson at Georgia
Thu, Sep 14 7 p.m. Georgia at Alabama
Thu, Sep 21 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Sun, Sep 24 3 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss
Thu, Sep 28 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri
Thu, Oct 5 7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama
Sun, Oct 8 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 8 5 p.m. Tennessee at LSU
Sun, Oct 8 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn
Thu, Oct 12 7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas
Sun, Oct 15 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky
Thu, Oct 19 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Sun, Oct 22 5 p.m. LSU at Auburn
Thu, Oct 26 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Missouri
Thu, Oct 26 8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU
Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Sun, Oct 29 4:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
Tue, Oct 31 1 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Oct 31 3:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Oct 31 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Tue, Oct 31 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Thu, Nov 2 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
Thu, Nov 2 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
Sun, Nov 5 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)

2023 SEC NETWORK VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Wed, Aug 30 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Arkansas
Fri, Sep 1 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kentucky
Fri, Sep 8 7 p.m. Clemson at Florida
Wed, Sep 20 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Fri, Sep 22 7 p.m. South Carolina at Arkansas
Sun, Sep 24 5 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State
Sun, Sep 24 7 p.m. Georgia at Florida
Wed, Sep 27 8 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas
Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. Kentucky at Georgia
Sun, Oct 1 2 p.m. Florida at South Carolina
Sun, Oct 1 4 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M
Sun, Oct 1 6 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU
Wed, Oct 4 8 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama
Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Wed, Oct 11 8 p.m. Missouri at Alabama
Fri, Oct 13 9 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU
Sun, Oct 15 5 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee
Sun, Oct 15 7 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas
Wed, Oct 18 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia
Fri, Oct 20 9 p.m. Missouri at Auburn
Sun, Oct 22 1 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 22 3 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Wed, Oct 25 8 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri
Fri, Oct 27 9 p.m. Kentucky at LSU
Sun, Oct 29 Noon Auburn at Alabama
Wed, Nov 1 8 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss
Sun, Nov 5 Noon Ole Miss at South Carolina
Sun, Nov 5 4 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M
Wed, Nov 8 9 p.m. South Carolina at Mississippi State
Sun, Nov 12 1 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky
Wed, Nov 15 9 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss
Sun, Nov 19 1 p.m. SEC Wildcard
Sun, Nov 19 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard
Wed, Nov 22 9 p.m. Georgia at LSU

 

