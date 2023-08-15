SEC Network Unveils 2023 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates

SEC Network is home to 60 SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches this season as part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports.

SEC Network Soccer

SEC Network’s soccer schedule will feature 26 matches, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 17, with No. 6 Florida State facing off against Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Every Thursday night will feature a new matchup on SEC Network at 7 p.m., with several Sunday afternoons showcasing SEC action.

A trio of SEC squads are highlighted in the preseason top 25 – No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 12 South Carolina – all of which have multiple appearances across ESPN platforms <insert link to overall>.

As in previous years, the entire SEC Soccer Championship will air on SEC Network. Full coverage details will be announced at a later date.

SEC Network Volleyball

SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will showcase nearly three dozen matches with 2021 NCAA Champion Wisconsin serving up action at No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Matchups will be televised weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

2020 NCAA Champion and six-time defending conference champion Kentucky was voted to win the 2023 SEC title, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Florida, who was co-champion with the Wildcats last season, earned two first-place votes and finished second in the poll.

ESPN’s stacked fall volleyball lineup features 22 of the top 25 teams from the final AVCA poll of the 2022 season, including No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 25 Arkansas.

2023 SEC NETWORK SOCCER SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thu, Aug 17 8 p.m. Florida State at Texas A&M Thu, Sep 7 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri Sun, Sep 10 6 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Thu, Sep 14 7 p.m. Georgia at Alabama Thu, Sep 21 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Sun, Sep 24 3 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss Thu, Sep 28 7 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri Thu, Oct 5 7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama Sun, Oct 8 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky Sun, Oct 8 5 p.m. Tennessee at LSU Sun, Oct 8 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn Thu, Oct 12 7 p.m. Florida at Arkansas Sun, Oct 15 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky Thu, Oct 19 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Sun, Oct 22 5 p.m. LSU at Auburn Thu, Oct 26 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Missouri Thu, Oct 26 8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU Sun, Oct 29 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Sun, Oct 29 4:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) Tue, Oct 31 1 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Oct 31 3:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Oct 31 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Tue, Oct 31 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) Thu, Nov 2 6 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) Thu, Nov 2 8:30 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) Sun, Nov 5 2 p.m. 2023 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)

2023 SEC NETWORK VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE