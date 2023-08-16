Second-Most Watched Little League Softball World Series Championship Game Ever on ESPN Platforms

The 2023 Little League Softball World Series Championship Game on ABC – New York defeated North Carolina 5-2 on Sunday, August 13 – was the second-most watched ever, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 861,000 viewers, placing it behind only the 2002 Championship Game historically.

The Championship Game on ABC was up a staggering 208 percent from last year’s game on ESPN.

Overall, the Little League Softball World Series, which aired across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, averaged 340,000 viewers, ranking as the most-watched since the 2010 event. This year marked the first time that the Little League Softball World Series Championship Game aired on ABC.

The Little League Baseball World Series begins today, Wednesday, August 16, exclusively on ESPN platforms.

