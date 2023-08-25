Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Weekend Matches from LALIGA and Bundesliga Across ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

La Peña de LALIGA and Week 3 of LALIGA 2023-24 Season on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s Spain-based reporters Moises Llorens, Rodrigo Faez, and Martin Ainstein will join host Cristina Alexander and analyst Alexis “Mr. Chip” Tamayo on La Peña de LALIGA to preview the third weekend of LALIGA live matches beginning Friday (today) at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes. The new weekly, one-hour live show, also available on ESPN+ via video on demand, combines previews of critical games and storylines with in-depth analysis, topical debates, and “insider” information. Week 3 highlights:

Vini Jr. and Real Madrid travel to Estadio de Balaίdos in the northwest coastal city of Vigo to face Celta de Vigo in Friday’s late game at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Villarreal hosts defending LALIGA champions FC Barcelona, featuring forward Robert Lewandowski, on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes).

Monday’s Rayo Vallecano (2-0) vs. Atlético de Madrid (1-1) – a match between top-five teams – is Week 3’s marquee matchup on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Last season’s top-four finishers, Real Sociedad, opened the new season with back-to-back draws. Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET, La Real will seek their first win of the season against newly promoted Las Palmas at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA Matchday 3 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 25 12:30 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA Host: Cristina Alexander & Spain-based reporters ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 26 1 p.m. Cádiz vs. Almeria ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Granada vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 27 11:30 a.m. Villarreal vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 28 1:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: U.S. National Team Players in Action this Weekend

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, the new 90-minute studio program dedicated to serving US Bundesliga fans, returns exclusively on ESPN+. The action-packed whip-around will take fans to all five Bundesliga matches at 9:30 a.m. to must-see moments in each game, including goals, big chances, and game-changing plays. Highlights:

S. Men’s National Team star Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin travel to SV Darmstadt looking to continue last weekend’s hot start to the season with a win Saturday at SV Darmstadt in Stadion am Böllenfalltor (9:30 a.m., ESPN+)

Joe Scally, U.S. National Team defender and Borussia Mönchengladbach host Bayer 04 Leverkusen Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

S. center-back John Brooks leads Hoffenheim into Voith-Arena in Heidenheim to face newly promoted FC Heidenheim on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

VfL Bochum hosts U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 2:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 25 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, Aug 26 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Aug 27 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

