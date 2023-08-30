The Walt Disney Company Announces 100 Exclusive National Hockey League Games Across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu Beginning October 10

ESPN Begins New Season with Opening Night Tripleheader: Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights

2024 NHL All-Star Skills February 2 on ESPN and NHL All-Star Game February 3 on ABC and ESPN+

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Feb. 17-18 on ABC and ESPN+

NHL Power Play on ESPN+: 1,050+ Out-of-Market Games Available Throughout the Season

Stanley Cup Final Returns to The Walt Disney Company to Close Out the Season

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) today announced its 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, with 100 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu. Additionally, ESPN and TWDC will exclusively present the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Stadium Series weekend and the return of the Stanley Cup Final to conclude the season.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will premiere October 10 at 5 p.m. ET, ahead of ESPN’s season-opening tripleheader and will be presented weekly on Tuesdays this fall.

NHL Opening Night on ESPN and ESPN+

The NHL 2023-24 season begins in North America on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+.

The new-look Nashville Predators, with newcomer Ryan O’Reilly, new head coach Andrew Brunette and veteran defenseman Roman Josi begin the season hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point and 100-plus point scorer Nikita Kucherov at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

The highly-anticipated debut of 2023 number-one draft pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener continues in primetime at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+ from PPG Paints Arena against another former number-one pick, Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who also added the defending Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson this offseason.

Following at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+, the Seattle Kraken, who fell one game short of making the 2023 Western Conference Final in just its second year as a franchise, face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel in a Pacific Division season opener. Prior to the game, the Golden Knights will see their first championship banner raised at T-Mobile Arena during the Stanley Cup banner ceremony.



Frozen Frenzy for All 32 Teams

A rare frozen frenzy occurs October 24 with all 32 NHL teams in action, led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader – beginning at 6 p.m. – featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN/ESPN+). The additional 13 games are available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night. With every team in action, ESPN2 will provide whip-around, live look-ins on every game from 8-11 p.m., showcasing the best plays, hits and goals of the night.

NHL All-Star Weekend

The league’s regular-season schedule takes a break when the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend returns with the world’s best players at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings competition February 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+ and the 2024 NHL Honda All-Star Game on February 3 at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.

NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns February 17-18 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring outdoor matchups between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET and the New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. – both on ABC and ESPN+.

Presidents’ Day Doubleheader

Following the NHL Stadium Series, ESPN will present a Presidents’ Day Doubleheader on February 19, featuring interconference matchups between Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the St. Louis Blues and Jordan Kyrou at 1 p.m. and the Detroit Red Wings traveling to the Emerald City to face the Seattle Kraken at 3:30 p.m.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Playon ESPN+ – included in the base ESPN+ subscription – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.



Exclusive Game Highlights:

Oct. 12 – New Jersey Devils open their season exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, hosting the Detroit Red Wings

Oct. 13 – Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin host the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby for their season opener (ESPN+/Hulu)

Oct. 24 – All 32 teams are in action, led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN/ESPN+). The 13 additional games are available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ with ESPN2 presenting whip-around, live look-ins on every game from 8-11 p.m.

Nov. 2 – Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews face off against Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins in an Original Six matchup (ESPN+/Hulu)

Nov. 16 – Chicago Blackhawks and top draft pick Connor Bedard host the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center (ESPN+/Hulu)

Nov. 30 – 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round rematch between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 12 – ESPN doubleheader with Detroit Red Wings visiting the St. Louis Blues, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard facing the Edmonton Oilers’ former number one pick Connor McDavid (ESPN)

Dec. 19-22 – Last season’s Hart Trophy winner, Connor McDavid, leads the Edmonton Oilers through a Big Apple push with three games in four nights vs. the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 2 –Future Hall of Famers Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby face off in a matchup between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 4 – Pittsburgh Penguins visit last season’s history-making Boston Bruins (ESPN)

Jan. 13 – The puck drops on ABC Hockey Saturdays when Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (ABC)

Jan. 26 – Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights visit the New York Rangers (ESPN)

Feb. 2-3 – 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 2 (ESPN) and NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 (ABC/ ESPN+) from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Feb. 17-18 – 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, features outdoor matchups between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17 and the New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders on Feb. 18 (ABC/ESPN+)

Feb. 19 – Presidents’ Day doubleheader featuring Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken

March 5 – Boston Bruins host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in interconference play between two of the league’s best teams from last season (ESPN+/Hulu)

March 9 – Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins on ABC Hockey Saturday (ABC/ESPN+)

March 16 – New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC Hockey Saturday (ABC/ESPN+)

March 23 – 2023 Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers visit the New York Rangers in primetime on ABC Hockey Saturday (ABC/ESPN+)

April 13 – ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader, featuring New York Islanders at New York Rangers in the Battle of New York, Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars in a rematch of last season’s Second Round playoff series and Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC/ESPN+)

April 18 – ESPN doubleheader featuring the regular season finales of the Minnesota Wild hosting the Seattle Kraken, followed by the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Edmonton Oilers (ESPN)

Full TWDC 2023-24 NHL Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Tue, Oct 10 5:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct 10 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct 10 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct 13 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct 17 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN Tue, Oct 17 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Thu, Oct 19 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Oct 19 10:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Tue, Oct 24 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct 24 8:30 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN, ESPN+ Tue, Oct 24 11 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+ Thu, Oct 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct 31 8 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN Thu, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov 9 7:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov 9 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Tue Nov 14 8 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov 14 10:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov 16 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov 28 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov 30 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec 5 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec 7 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals ESPN Thu, Dec 7 10:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Tue, Dec 12 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Tue, Dec 12 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN Thu, Dec 14 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec 15 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec 19 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec 19 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec 21 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec 21 10:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Dec 22 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Jan 2 10:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan 4 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins ESPN Tue, Jan 9 8:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan 11 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders ESPN Sat, Jan 13 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Jan 16 8 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan 18 7 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan 18 9:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Thu, Jan 25 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Jan 26 7 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers ESPN Fri, Feb 2 7 p.m. NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings ESPN, ESPN+ Sat, Feb 3 3 p.m. 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Feb 6 7:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Feb 6 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb 8 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders ESPN Sat, Feb 10 1 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb 10 3:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb 10 7 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb 15 9 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ESPN Sat., Feb 17 3 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb 17 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

2024 NHL STADIUM SERIES ABC, ESPN+ Sun, Feb 18 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

2024 NHL STADIUM SERIES ABC, ESPN+ Mon, Feb 19 1 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Mon, Feb 19 3:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Thu, Feb 22 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Thu, Feb 22 10:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles kings ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Feb 24 12 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Feb 24 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Feb 27 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Feb 27 9:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb 29 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb 29 9 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Sat, Mar 2 3 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Mar 2 7 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Mon, Mar 4 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Mar 5 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Mar 7 7 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN Sat, Mar 9 12:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Mar 9 3 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Thu, Mar 14 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Mar 16 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Mar 16 6 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Mar 19 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Mar 19 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Mar 21 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Mar 21 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Sat, Mar 23 8 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+ Tue, Mar 26 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Mar 28 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Mar 30 2:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN Sat, Mar 30 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Apr 4 8 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Apr 4 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Apr 6 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Apr 6 3:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Sun, Apr 7 10 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Tue, Apr 9 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN Tue, Apr 9 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Thu, Apr 11 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Apr 13 12:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Apr 13 3 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sat, Apr 13 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Mon, Apr 15 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Tue, Apr 16 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers ESPN Tue, Apr 16 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Apr 18 7 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN Thu, Apr 18 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN

*Please note game schedule may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and details, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavours on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 90+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

Olivia Coryell | [email protected] | 904-303-3538