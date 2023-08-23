Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko
Saturday, August 26, 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Rudenko will be presented live this Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In the 10-round main event, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, will take on Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko.
Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) debuted as a pro in 2019 and has developed into a top contender. He ended his first 14 fights in six rounds or less. The 23-year-old will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating former world champion Charles Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in his hometown.
Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) is a 39-year-old with more than 16 years of pro experience. He was 24-0 before losses to then-undefeated contenders Lucas Browne and Hughie Fury. In recent years, he has provided stern tests to some of the sport’s top big men.
In the 10 round co-feature, heavy-hitting Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba will take on unbeaten Kazakh southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, has solidified himself as one of the division’s fiercest punchers. Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) is a 34-year-old southpaw from Kostanay, Kazakhstan. He has only gone the distance once in his career, a six-round decision win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in September 2018.
The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
Anderson vs. Rudenko (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Platform
|Sat., Aug 26
|10:30 p.m.
|Main
|Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy
|6:50 p.m.
|Feature
|Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras
|ESPN+
|Undercard
|Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis
|Undercard
|Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale
|Undercard
|Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga
|Undercard
|Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Winston Campos
|Undercard
|Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez