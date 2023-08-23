Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Showdown: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Saturday, August 26, 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Rudenko will be presented live this Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round main event, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, will take on Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko.

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) debuted as a pro in 2019 and has developed into a top contender. He ended his first 14 fights in six rounds or less. The 23-year-old will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating former world champion Charles Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in his hometown.

Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) is a 39-year-old with more than 16 years of pro experience. He was 24-0 before losses to then-undefeated contenders Lucas Browne and Hughie Fury. In recent years, he has provided stern tests to some of the sport’s top big men.

In the 10 round co-feature, heavy-hitting Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba will take on unbeaten Kazakh southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, has solidified himself as one of the division’s fiercest punchers. Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) is a 34-year-old southpaw from Kostanay, Kazakhstan. He has only gone the distance once in his career, a six-round decision win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in September 2018.

The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

 Anderson vs. Rudenko (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Platform
Sat., Aug 26 10:30 p.m. Main Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

 
Co-Feature Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy
6:50 p.m. Feature Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras ESPN+
Undercard Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis
Undercard Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale
Undercard Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga
Undercard Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Winston Campos
Undercard Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez

 

 

