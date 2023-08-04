Top Rank Presents Two Original Programs on ESPN: “The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.” and “Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez”
Debuting Sunday, August 6, on ESPN2
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
On Saturday, August 12, live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete puts his WBO junior lightweight world title on the line against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez. Richard Torrez Jr. will open with a special feature, a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr.
The main card airs at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+, with the undercard at 6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
Ahead of their upcoming bouts, ESPN will air two original programs: The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. and Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. is a 30-minute candid look at the rising American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KO) ahead of his upcoming special feature bout in Arizona. Fight fans will get to know the charismatic 24-year-old California native who took home a silver medal for the United States at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez is a 30-minute cinematic presentation of the two Mexican warriors who will go “mano a mano” in the Arizona desert. The show previews the marquee main event between three-division world champion and defending WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KO) and the former Mexican Olympian and two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KO).
In addition to the air times below, both programs will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
(All times ET)
|Date
|Episode
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun Aug 6
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPN2
|7:30 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|8:00 a.m.
|Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer
|ESPN Deportes*
|5:00 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|5:30 p.m.
|Mon Aug 7
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPN2
|1:00 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|1:30 a.m.
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPNEWS
|8:00 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|8:30 p.m.
|Tue Aug 8
|Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer*
|ESPN Deportes*
|8:00 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|8:30 p.m.
|Wed Aug 9
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPN2
|1:30 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|2:00 a.m.
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPNEWS
|7:00 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|7:30 p.m.
|Thu Aug 10
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPNEWS
|12:00 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|12:30 a.m.
|Fri Aug 11
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPN2
|5:00 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|5:30 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|8:30 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|ESPN2
|9:00 p.m.
|Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer
|ESPN Deportes*
|9:00 p.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|9:30 p.m.
|Sat Aug 12
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|ESPNEWS
|3:30 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|4:30 a.m.
|The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.
|ESPN2
|5:00 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|5:30 a.m.
|Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez
|4:30 p.m.
|*Spanish Subtitles
ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night
- Boxing
- Top Rank
- State of Boxing
- Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events
- Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them