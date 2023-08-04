Top Rank Presents Two Original Programs on ESPN: “The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr.” and “Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez”

Debuting Sunday, August 6, on ESPN2

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

On Saturday, August 12, live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete puts his WBO junior lightweight world title on the line against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez.  Richard Torrez Jr. will open with a special feature, a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr.

The main card airs at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+, with the undercard at 6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Ahead of their upcoming bouts, ESPN will air two original programs: The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. and Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez

The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. is a 30-minute candid look at the rising American heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KO) ahead of his upcoming special feature bout in Arizona. Fight fans will get to know the charismatic 24-year-old California native who took home a silver medal for the United States at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez is a 30-minute cinematic presentation of the two Mexican warriors who will go “mano a mano” in the Arizona desert. The show previews the marquee main event between three-division world champion and defending WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (37-1, 31 KO) and the former Mexican Olympian and two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KO).

In addition to the air times below, both programs will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

(All times ET)

Date Episode Network Time (ET)
Sun Aug 6 The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPN2 7:30 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 8:00 a.m.
Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer ESPN Deportes* 5:00 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 5:30 p.m.
Mon Aug 7 The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPN2 1:00 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 1:30 a.m.
The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPNEWS 8:00 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 8:30 p.m.
Tue Aug 8 Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer* ESPN Deportes* 8:00 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 8:30 p.m.
Wed Aug 9 The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPN2

 

 1:30 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 2:00 a.m.
The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPNEWS 7:00 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 7:30 p.m.
Thu Aug 10 The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPNEWS 12:00 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 12:30 a.m.
Fri Aug 11 The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPN2 5:00 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 5:30 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 8:30 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPN2 9:00 p.m.
Richard Torrez Jr.: The Gentleman Boxer ESPN Deportes* 9:00 p.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 9:30 p.m.
Sat Aug 12 Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPNEWS 3:30 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 4:30 a.m.
The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez Jr. ESPN2 5:00 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 5:30 a.m.
Hecho en Mexico: Navarrete vs. Valdez 4:30 p.m.
*Spanish Subtitles

 ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

  • Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events
  • Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them
