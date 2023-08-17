UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley | Saturday, Aug. 19

UFC

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley | Saturday, Aug. 19

Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Photo of Michael Skarka Michael Skarka4 hours ago

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

Subscribe to ESPN+ Here 

UFC PPV action continues this weekend in Boston, MA., with UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley. The event will be live from the TD Garden on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation starting at 6:30 p.m.

Main Event

  • UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) looking to make a statement and cement himself in UFC history goes up against No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1), who intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by attempting to snap Sterling’s streak and claim UFC gold.

Co-Main Event

  • UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3), who has her sights set on making her second reign as champion a dominant one, takes on No. 5 Amanda Lemos (13-2-1), who is striving to shock the world in the biggest fight of her MMA career.

Additional PPV Card Highlight:

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Studio programming highlights

(platforms & times available in schedule chart)

  • Thursday:
    • UFC 292 Press Conference from Boston
  • Friday:
    • UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
    • UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
    • UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley.
  • Saturday:
    • UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley

On the call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
  • Victor Davila and Claudio Puelles will have the call on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in Spanish.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Programming (All times ET)

Thu. 8/17 6 p.m. UFC 292 Press Conference ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
Fri.,
8/18		 11:30 a.m. UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN+
5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN2
5 p.m. UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
Sat., 8/19 6:30 p.m. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Early Prelims) ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
8 p.m. UFC 292 Presented by Modelo: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
10 p.m. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish) 
1 a.m.* UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O’Malley UFC Bantamweight Championship
Co-Main Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
Undercard Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
Undercard Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
8:00 PM Feature Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Undercard Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh The Ultimate Fighter 31 Lightweight Finale
Undercard Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson The Ultimate Fighter 31 Bantamweight Finale
6:30 PM Feature Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Undercard Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
Undercard Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS 

ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]

UFC
Dave Lockett: [email protected]

Tags
Photo of Michael Skarka Michael Skarka4 hours ago
Photo of Michael Skarka

Michael Skarka

Back to top button