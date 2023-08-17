UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley | Saturday, Aug. 19

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

UFC PPV action continues this weekend in Boston, MA., with UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley. The event will be live from the TD Garden on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation starting at 6:30 p.m.

Main Event

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) looking to make a statement and cement himself in UFC history goes up against No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1), who intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by attempting to snap Sterling’s streak and claim UFC gold.

Co-Main Event

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3), who has her sights set on making her second reign as champion a dominant one, takes on No. 5 Amanda Lemos (13-2-1), who is striving to shock the world in the biggest fight of her MMA career.

Additional PPV Card Highlight:

11 ranked UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-11) looks to derail the momentum of undefeated No. 13 Ian Machado Garry (12-0)

Studio programming highlights

(platforms & times available in schedule chart)

Thursday: UFC 292 Press Conference from Boston

Friday: UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley.

Saturday: UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley



On the call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Victor Davila and Claudio Puelles will have the call on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu. 8/17 6 p.m. UFC 292 Press Conference ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

8/18 11:30 a.m. UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 8/19 6:30 p.m. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Early Prelims) ESPN+ SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 p.m. UFC 292 Presented by Modelo: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O’Malley UFC Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Undercard Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista Undercard Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz 8:00 PM Feature Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares Undercard Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh The Ultimate Fighter 31 Lightweight Finale Undercard Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson The Ultimate Fighter 31 Bantamweight Finale 6:30 PM Feature Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva Undercard Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

