UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley | Saturday, Aug. 19

UFC PPV action continues this weekend in Boston, MA., with UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley. The event will be live from the TD Garden on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation starting at 6:30 p.m.
Main Event
- UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3) looking to make a statement and cement himself in UFC history goes up against No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley (16-1), who intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by attempting to snap Sterling’s streak and claim UFC gold.
Co-Main Event
- UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3), who has her sights set on making her second reign as champion a dominant one, takes on No. 5 Amanda Lemos (13-2-1), who is striving to shock the world in the biggest fight of her MMA career.
Additional PPV Card Highlight:
- 11 ranked UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-11) looks to derail the momentum of undefeated No. 13 Ian Machado Garry (12-0)
- Thursday:
- UFC 292 Press Conference from Boston
- Friday:
- UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
- UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
- UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley.
- Saturday:
- UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
On the call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
- Victor Davila and Claudio Puelles will have the call on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in Spanish.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu. 8/17
|6 p.m.
|UFC 292 Press Conference
|ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri.,
8/18
|11:30 a.m.
|UFC 292 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Sterling vs. O’Malley
|ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat., 8/19
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 292 Presented by Modelo: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Prelims)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 292 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. O’Malley
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O’Malley
|UFC Bantamweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos
|UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
|Undercard
|Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
|Undercard
|Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
|Undercard
|Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
|Undercard
|Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
|Undercard
|Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
|The Ultimate Fighter 31 Lightweight Finale
|Undercard
|Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson
|The Ultimate Fighter 31 Bantamweight Finale
|6:30 PM
|Feature
|Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Undercard
|Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
|Undercard
|Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
