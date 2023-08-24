UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
Live from Singapore: Saturday, August 26 Exclusively on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
8 a.m. ET: Main Card | 5 a.m. ET: Prelims
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore this Saturday, August 26 exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 8 a.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 5 a.m.
Main Event
- A clash of featherweight standouts as No. 1 ranked and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) takes on No. 8 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7)
Co-Main Event
- Two light heavyweights meet as No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (36-18) takes on rising contender and No. 10 ranked Ryan Spann (21-8).
Studio programming highlights
- Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
- The UFC Fight Night event will be followed by a post-show, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on ESPN+
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 8/25
|5:30 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
|ESPN2
|Sat. 8/26
|5 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|8 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (Main Card)
|11 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8 AM
|Main
|Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
|Co-Main
|Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
|Undercard
|Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
|Undercard
|Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
|Undercard
|Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
|Undercard
|Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
|5 AM
|Feature
|Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
|Undercard
|Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garret Armfield
|Undercard
|Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Undercard
|Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
|Undercard
|Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
|Undercard
|Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
|Undercard
|Seungwoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens
