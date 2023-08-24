Live from Singapore: Saturday, August 26 Exclusively on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

8 a.m. ET: Main Card | 5 a.m. ET: Prelims

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore this Saturday, August 26 exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 8 a.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 5 a.m.

Main Event

A clash of featherweight standouts as No. 1 ranked and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) takes on No. 8 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7)

Co-Main Event

Two light heavyweights meet as No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (36-18) takes on rising contender and No. 10 ranked Ryan Spann (21-8).

On-demand & exclusive digital content

Studio programming highlights

Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The UFC Fight Night event will be followed by a post-show, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on ESPN+

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 8/25 5:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN2 Sat. 8/26 5 a.m. UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 a.m. UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (Main Card) 11 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8 AM Main Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie Co-Main Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann Undercard Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres Undercard Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia Undercard Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos Undercard Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter 5 AM Feature Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski Undercard Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garret Armfield Undercard Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya Undercard Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita Undercard Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich Undercard Seungwoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens

