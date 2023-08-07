We’re #1! – The Story of 1999 Florida State Football to Debut September 19 on ACC Network

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3Oqk9O7

We’re #1! – The Story of 1999 Florida State Football, a documentary chronicling the Seminoles’ undefeated BCS National Championship team that went wire-to-wire as college football’s No. 1 team during the 1999 season, will debut Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the one-hour show is the latest installment in ACCN’s We’re #1! series.

After 24 seasons as head coach at Florida State, Bobby Bowden finally achieved his coveted “perfect season” in 1999. His Seminoles finished the year 12-0, and they did something no college football team had ever done – start the year as the preseason No. 1 and for the next 12 consecutive weeks remain in the top spot. A perfect wire-to-wire season. The Noles won the ACC Championship with an 8-0 conference record and capped their perfect season with a 46-29 win over Virginia Tech in the 2000 Sugar Bowl BCS National Championship Game.

Through a mix of photographs, newscasts, archival footage and game broadcasts, We’re #1! looks back at that memorable 1999 Florida State season and what is widely regarded as the greatest team in ACC football history. The documentary features interviews with more than 20 former players, coaches and staff from Florida State, as well as competitors and media members, including:

Former Florida State players Chris Weinke (QB), Peter Warrick (WR), Tarlos Thomas (OT), Corey Simon (DT), Snoop Minnis (WR), Ron Dugans (WR) and Keith Cottrell (P).

Archival interview with Hall of Fame FSU head coach Bobby Bowden

Opposing head coaches Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech) and Steve Spurrier (Florida)

Opposing players Joe Hamilton (Georgia Tech) and Michael Vick (Virginia Tech)

One of Florida State’s toughest tests during the 1999 season was a 17-14 road victory at Clemson dubbed “The Bowden Bowl,” as Bobby Bowden coached against son Tommy – the first time in Div. I-A history that a father and son met as opposing head coaches in a football game. This episode of We’re #1! will debut the same week that Florida State travels to Clemson (Sat., Sept. 23) for one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 ACC football season.

About We’re #1!

Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network’s We’re #1! original series spotlights historic ACC programs that captured national championships or were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Last August, the series chronicled The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, revisiting the Tigers’ powerhouse team that head coach Danny Ford led to a 12-0 season and the school’s first football National Championship. In October 2021, We’re #1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football highlighted the Virginia and Georgia Tech teams that both spent time ranked No. 1. The Yellow Jackets went on to win the ACC and claimed a share of the national title after defeating the Cavaliers 41-38 in one of the most thrilling games in ACC football history.

ACC Network documentary Twice As Nice – The Legend of Charlie Ward to be part of 2023 Tallahassee Film Festival

Twice As Nice – The Legend of Charlie Ward, an ACC Network original documentary about legendary Florida State two-sport star Charlie Ward, will be part of the 2023 Tallahassee Film Festival, Sept. 2-3 in Tallahassee, Fla.

The one-hour special, which debuted in December 2022, will be screened at the upcoming film festival. Produced, directed and edited by veteran ESPN feature producer Scott Harves, Twice As Nice features interviews with Ward, as well as his former Seminoles coaches, teammates, family members, and more. For more information on the festival, visit tallahasseefilmfestival.com.

-30-