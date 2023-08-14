Why Not Us: Howard Golf, Produced by Andscape and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media

Why Not Us: Howard Golf, the fourth season of the acclaimed Why Not Us series from Andscape, FILM 45 and ESPN+ Originals, will premiere Monday, August 21, with Episodes 1 through 4 on ESPNU and available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following the debut. The new installment will be executive produced by four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

In a sport where exclusivity is more prominent than access, this eight-part season of Why Not Us brings fans into the center of a program, supported by Curry, at one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country.

Why Not Us: Howard Golf follows both men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University as the student-athletes and their coaches navigate the challenges and triumphs of an emerging Division I program. With an aim toward building a golf legacy that drives a cultural shift in the sport, Howard Golf is primed to compete for championships at top college tournaments across the country.

Why Not Us: Howard Golf will debut its eight episodes over the course of three weeks on ESPNU:

Episodes 1-4 – Monday, August 21, 7 p.m. ET

Episodes 3-6 – Monday, August 28, 7 p.m. ET

Episodes 5-8 – Monday, September 4, 7 p.m. ET

All eight episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ once they premiere on ESPNU. Also, all episodes will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

In just its third year as a Division 1 program this past spring, the Howard men’s golf team won a second consecutive PGA Works Collegiate Championship (PWCC), the de facto HBCU national title, shooting 57 strokes better than runner-up North Carolina A&T. Howard golfers finished 1-2-3 in the individual competition, with senior Everett Whiten, Jr., winning the event with a tournament record 8-under par 64 in the final round.

The Howard women’s golf team, in only its second year, placed three players on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American Scholar Team in 2023, as the program continues its quest for a Northeast Conference championship.

Howard Golf is led by Sam Puryear, who was named Head Coach of both men’s and women’s programs in 2020, following 12 years coaching golf at Queens University of Charlotte, Stanford and Michigan State, where he became the first African-American head coach at a Power-5 university and won a Big Ten championship in 2008.

“We’re excited to be able to show the world the story of the extraordinary Howard University Golf team, who have displayed incredible heart, perseverance and talent on their journey,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media. “Coach Sam and the incredible athletes that Why Not Us follows are true examples of why the need to grow the game is of the utmost importance, in order to best reflect the diversity of our society and provide access to the vast opportunities the game of golf brings on and off the course. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Andscape and Howard for providing us the opportunity to do so and shining a light on the team’s successes.”

“As we continue to shine a light on HBCU culture through the Why Not Us series, we’re inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and administrators who dare to forge their own new legacies while embracing and celebrating the history of their institutions,” said Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content. “The story of Howard Golf is particularly interesting, not only for the tremendous, immediate success of the program, but the way in which Coach Puryear, his student-athletes and Steph Curry show us what is possible when you truly believe in a common vision and you put in the work to get there.”

About Unanimous Media

Founded by four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and multi-creative Erick Peyton in 2018, Unanimous Media is a multimedia company rooted in the mission to inspire and uplift audiences through authentic storytelling centered around family, faith and sports. Collaborating with underrepresented filmmakers, creators and writers across the entertainment industry, Unanimous Media is committed to championing their diverse voices and bringing a lens to narratives that need to be heard. Most recently, Unanimous Media produced Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary about Stephen Curry’s rise to prominence during his 2008 March Madness run at Davidson College. The film released on July 21, receiving rave reviews with Associated Press calling it, “easily one of the most inspirational movies of the year.”

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. Since 1998, the University has produced four Rhodes Scholars, nine Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, over 60 Fulbright Scholars, 22 Pickering Fellows and one Schwarzman Scholar. Howard also produces more on campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, call 202-238-2330, or visit the University’s website at www.howard.edu.

About FILM 45

FILM 45, known for its Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning productions, is a powerhouse in non-scripted entertainment and branded content with decades of experience producing ground breaking and innovative content from documentaries and doc series to music specials, award shows, competition series, talk shows and iconic fashion events. Working across film, television, and digital platforms, FLIM 45’s dedicated team is passionate about crafting authentic, soulful stories with grit.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group – each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

