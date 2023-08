Williamsport Bound: ESPN Platforms Begin Exclusive Coverage of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series

Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza and Todd Frazier to Call Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game with Julie Foudy Reporting

KidsCast Returns as for Alternate Presentation of MLB Little League Classic – Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals – on August 20, Featuring All-Youth Broadcast Team

Cuba to Compete in Little League Baseball World Series for First Time

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series begins today, Wednesday, August 16, with eight hours of action starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. In total, ESPN platforms will carry all 38 games from historic Williamsport, Pa. from August 16-27, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 27, at 3 p.m. on ABC. The full schedule is in the grid below.

Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game Commentators

Little League Hall of Famer Todd Frazier will join Karl Ravech and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza on the lead broadcast team. The trio, along with reporter Julie Foudy, will call the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game and other marquee games throughout the tournament.

Mike Monaco will also regularly call games in Williamsport with analysts Xavier Scruggs, National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian and reporter Sebastian Salazar. Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez will also serve as game analyst during the Little League Baseball World Series.

2023 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball

The sixth annual MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball will take place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, August 20, as the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper. It marks the Phillies second appearance in the MLB Little League Classic, previously participating in 2018.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analyst Eduardo Perez, fellow analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the MLB Little League Classic on ESPN. Ravech, Perez and Cone will also call a Little League Baseball World Series Game on ESPN at 11 a.m., prior to the MLB Little League Classic. They’ll be joined by reporter Julie Foudy.

KidsCast

ESPN’s KidsCast, an alternate presentation featuring commentary from an all-youth broadcast team, will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional MLB Little League Classic broadcast on ESPN. The team will include youth commentators Zach Brody and Owen Heffron from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. In addition, Pepper Persley will return for her second year as the KidsCast broadcast reporter.

The team will cover the Phillies vs. Nationals game from a youth perspective while spotlighting the full Williamsport, Pa. experience. KidsCast will also feature special guests interviews from dignitaries in attendance, including Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. KidsCast is in its fourth year as the alternate presentation for the MLB Little League Classic and made its debut in 2019.

The MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio with Roxy Bernstein and analyst Doug Glanville describing the action. Additionally, the event is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes with the team of Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Guillermo Celis providing commentary.

Baseball Tonight will precede the MLB Little League Classic at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Kevin Connors and reporters Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers and analyst Tim Kurkjian previewing the action.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship

The top baseball and softball sluggers from around the country will swing for the fences in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, which airs live on ESPN, Thursday, August 24, at 5 p.m. The finalists competed in local and regional competitions across the nation to earn a place in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship.

Teams Competing in the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series:

United States Bracket: Great Lakes: [Ohio]; Metro: [Rhode Island]; Mid-Atlantic: [Pennsylvania]; Midwest: [North Dakota]; Mountain: [Nevada]; New England [Maine]; Northwest: [Washington]; Southeast: [Tennessee]; Southwest: [Texas]; West: [California].

International Bracket: Asia-Pacific: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, Australia: Sydney, Australia, Canada:, Caribbean: Willemstad, Curaçao, Cuba: Bayamo, Cuba, Europe and Africa: Brno, Czech Republic, Japan: Tokyo, Japan, Latin America: Maracaibo, Venezuela, Mexico: Tijuana, Mexico, Panama: Santiago de Veraguas, Panama.

For the first time, Cuba qualified for direct entry and will become the 29th international country to play in the Little League Baseball World Series. They will play Japan today, August 16, at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Little League Baseball World Series Schedule:

Date Time Game Commentators Platform Wed, Aug 16 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 1: Europe-Africa vs. Panama Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 2: Mountain vs. Metro Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 3: Japan vs. Cuba Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 4: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian ESPN Thu, Aug 17 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 5: Caribbean vs. Australia Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 6: Northwest vs. New England Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 7: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 8: West vs. Great Lakes Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Fri, Aug 18 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 9: Latin America vs. Game 1 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 10: Southeast vs. Game 2 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 11: Mexico vs. Game 3 Winner Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 12: Midwest vs. Game 4 Winner Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug 19 12 p.m. Little League World Series Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 2 p.m. Little League World Series Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 4 p.m. Little League World Series Game 15: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 6 p.m. Little League World Series Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Sun, Aug 20 9 a.m. Little League World Series Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 1 loser Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 11 a.m. Little League World Series Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Julie Foudy ESPN 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 2 p.m. Little League World Series Game 20” Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ABC 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, David Cone, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 21 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner Mike Monaco, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Tue, Aug 22 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner Mike Monaco, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 27: Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 28: Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Wed, Aug 23 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy ESPN Thu, Aug 24 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug 26 12:30 p.m. International Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Fouday ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 27 10 a.m. Consolation Game / Third Place Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 12:30 p.m. Web Gems/World Series Preview TBA ESPN 3 p.m. World Series Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Julie Foudy, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes

All Little League Baseball World Series games are also available on the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].