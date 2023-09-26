ACC Network to Feature a Record 86 Women’s College Basketball Games During 2023-24 Season
- ACCN tips off women’s basketball season at Virginia Tech on Monday, Nov. 6
- ACC play begins with Duke at Clemson on Thursday, Dec. 7
- Five ACC women’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
ACC Network will feature more women’s college basketball games than ever during the 2023-24 season. In all, a record 86 women’s games – 73 regular season games and 13 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.
One of women’s basketball’s elite conferences, the ACC had a nation’s best eight programs qualify for last season’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech, which advanced to the Women’s Final Four for the first time in program history.
The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with five teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including the Hokies (No. 9), 2022-23 ACC regular season champion Notre Dame (No. 10), Louisville (No. 14), Florida State (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19).
ACC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- ACC Network opens its 2023-24 women’s college basketball schedule in Blacksburg, Va., as Virginia Tech begins its post-Final Four campaign at home against High Point (5 p.m. ET)
- ACC Network will televise five games of the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, Nov. 29-30 – Florida at Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt at NC State, Missouri at Virginia, Alabama at Syracuse, and Texas A&M at Wake Forest.
- Conference play on ACC Network begins Thursday, Dec. 7 when Duke travels to Clemson (7 p.m.).
- ACCN will help ring in the new year with a quadruple-header of games (noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) on Sunday, Dec. 31. The network features similar four-game slates on four other Sundays (Jan. 7 and 28, Feb. 18 and March 3, the final day of the ACC regular season).
- ACC Network features a marquee doubleheader on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11) as Notre Dame travels to Florida State (noon), followed by the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and Duke (2 p.m.).
Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to ACC Network in 2024
In addition to the 73-game regular-season schedule, ACCN will once again exclusively carry the first four rounds (13 games) of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 6-10, in Greensboro, N.C. The ACC women’s championship game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 on Sunday, March 10. All 14 games of the Tournament will be available on ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.
Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” coverage on Thursdays with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC Network 2023-24 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Mon, Nov. 6
|5 p.m.
|High Point at Virginia Tech
|Tues, Nov. 7
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at NC State
|Thurs, Nov. 9
|6 p.m.
|Harvard at Boston College
|Sun, Nov. 12
|4 p.m.
|DePaul at Louisville
|6 p.m.
|Davidson at North Carolina
|Wed, Nov. 15
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern at Notre Dame
|Sun, Nov. 19
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Virginia
|4 p.m.
|Bucknell at Louisville
|Sun, Nov. 26
|Noon
|Villanova at Wake Forest
|Wed, Nov. 29
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge:
Florida at Georgia Tech
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge:
Vanderbilt at NC State
|Thurs, Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge:
Missouri at Virginia
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge:
Alabama at Syracuse
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge:
Texas A&M at Wake Forest
|Sun, Dec. 3
|Noon
|NJIT at Miami
|Thurs, Dec. 7
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Clemson
|Fri, Dec. 8
|7 p.m.
|DePaul at Miami
|Sun, Dec. 10
|Noon
|Florida Gulf Coast at Duke
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|Sun, Dec. 17
|Noon
|Purdue at Notre Dame
|Wed, Dec. 20
|7 p.m.
|Washington at Louisville
|Thurs, Dec. 21
|6 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Notre Dame
|Sun, Dec. 31
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Florida State
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Miami
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
|Thurs, Jan. 4, 2024
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Louisville
|Sun, Jan. 7
|Noon
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|Thurs, Jan. 11
|6 p.m.
|Louisville at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|Sun, Jan. 14
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
|Thurs, Jan. 18
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|Sun, Jan. 21
|Noon
|Louisville at North Carolina
|2 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|Thurs, Jan. 25
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
|8 p.m.
|Miami at North Carolina
|Sun, Jan. 28
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Syracuse
|2 p.m.
|Duke at Miami
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|Thurs, Feb. 1
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
|Sun, Feb. 4
|Noon
|Syracuse at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia
|Thurs, Feb. 8
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Boston College
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at NC State
|Sun, Feb. 11
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Florida State
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
|Thurs, Feb. 15
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|Sun, Feb. 18
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|Thurs, Feb. 22
|6 p.m.
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
|8 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|Sun, Feb. 25
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|5:30 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|Thurs, Feb. 29
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
|Sun, Mar. 3
|Noon
|Boston College at Pittsburgh
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
* The first four rounds of the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 6-10) will also air exclusively on ACCN
