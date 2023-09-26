ACC Network to Feature a Record 86 Women’s College Basketball Games During 2023-24 Season

ACCN tips off women’s basketball season at Virginia Tech on Monday, Nov. 6

ACC play begins with Duke at Clemson on Thursday, Dec. 7

Five ACC women’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ACC Network will feature more women’s college basketball games than ever during the 2023-24 season. In all, a record 86 women’s games – 73 regular season games and 13 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

One of women’s basketball’s elite conferences, the ACC had a nation’s best eight programs qualify for last season’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech, which advanced to the Women’s Final Four for the first time in program history.

The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with five teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including the Hokies (No. 9), 2022-23 ACC regular season champion Notre Dame (No. 10), Louisville (No. 14), Florida State (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19).

ACC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

ACC Network opens its 2023-24 women’s college basketball schedule in Blacksburg, Va., as Virginia Tech begins its post-Final Four campaign at home against High Point (5 p.m. ET)

ACC Network will televise five games of the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, Nov. 29-30 – Florida at Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt at NC State, Missouri at Virginia, Alabama at Syracuse, and Texas A&M at Wake Forest.

Conference play on ACC Network begins Thursday, Dec. 7 when Duke travels to Clemson (7 p.m.).

ACCN will help ring in the new year with a quadruple-header of games (noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) on Sunday, Dec. 31. The network features similar four-game slates on four other Sundays (Jan. 7 and 28, Feb. 18 and March 3, the final day of the ACC regular season).

ACC Network features a marquee doubleheader on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11) as Notre Dame travels to Florida State (noon), followed by the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and Duke (2 p.m.).

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to ACC Network in 2024

In addition to the 73-game regular-season schedule, ACCN will once again exclusively carry the first four rounds (13 games) of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 6-10, in Greensboro, N.C. The ACC women’s championship game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 on Sunday, March 10. All 14 games of the Tournament will be available on ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” coverage on Thursdays with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2023-24 Women’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Nov. 6 5 p.m. High Point at Virginia Tech Tues, Nov. 7 7 p.m. Charlotte at NC State Thurs, Nov. 9 6 p.m. Harvard at Boston College Sun, Nov. 12 4 p.m. DePaul at Louisville 6 p.m. Davidson at North Carolina Wed, Nov. 15 7 p.m. Northwestern at Notre Dame Sun, Nov. 19 2 p.m. Oklahoma at Virginia 4 p.m. Bucknell at Louisville Sun, Nov. 26 Noon Villanova at Wake Forest Wed, Nov. 29 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge: Florida at Georgia Tech 7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge: Vanderbilt at NC State Thurs, Nov. 30 5 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge: Missouri at Virginia 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge: Alabama at Syracuse 9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge: Texas A&M at Wake Forest Sun, Dec. 3 Noon NJIT at Miami Thurs, Dec. 7 7 p.m. Duke at Clemson Fri, Dec. 8 7 p.m. DePaul at Miami Sun, Dec. 10 Noon Florida Gulf Coast at Duke 2 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville Sun, Dec. 17 Noon Purdue at Notre Dame Wed, Dec. 20 7 p.m. Washington at Louisville Thurs, Dec. 21 6 p.m. Western Michigan at Notre Dame Sun, Dec. 31 Noon Wake Forest at Florida State 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse 4 p.m. Louisville at Miami 6 p.m. NC State at Virginia Thurs, Jan. 4, 2024 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. Duke at Louisville Sun, Jan. 7 Noon NC State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Florida State at Clemson 6 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse Thurs, Jan. 11 6 p.m. Louisville at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech Sun, Jan. 14 Noon Pittsburgh at Boston College 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville 4 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina Thurs, Jan. 18 6 p.m. North Carolina at Georgia Tech 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke Sun, Jan. 21 Noon Louisville at North Carolina 2 p.m. Duke at NC State Thurs, Jan. 25 6 p.m. Florida State at Duke 8 p.m. Miami at North Carolina Sun, Jan. 28 Noon Virginia Tech at Syracuse 2 p.m. Duke at Miami 4 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson Thurs, Feb. 1 6 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. North Carolina at NC State Sun, Feb. 4 Noon Syracuse at Boston College 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Notre Dame 4 p.m. Clemson at Virginia Thurs, Feb. 8 6 p.m. Virginia at Boston College 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State Sun, Feb. 11 Noon Notre Dame at Florida State 2 p.m. North Carolina at Duke Thurs, Feb. 15 6 p.m. NC State at Notre Dame 8 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech Sun, Feb. 18 Noon Pittsburgh at Clemson 2 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia 4 p.m. Florida State at Miami 6 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest Thurs, Feb. 22 6 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech 8 p.m. NC State at North Carolina Sun, Feb. 25 Noon Notre Dame at Boston College 2 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. NC State at Duke Thurs, Feb. 29 6 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest 8 p.m. Florida State at Louisville Sun, Mar. 3 Noon Boston College at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami 4 p.m. Clemson at Florida State 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia

* The first four rounds of the 2024 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 6-10) will also air exclusively on ACCN

-30-